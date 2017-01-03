Sportsman's Warehouse Is The Best Way To Play The Bull Market In Sporting Goods

Click to enlarge

The sporting goods retailing sector has been on fire since some much-needed consolidation has taken place of late. Beneficiaries have included Dick's, Cabela's and others and while Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) has seen some nice results, they have been rather muted in comparison to juggernaut Dick's. Still, with a base in the stock just under $8 and a forward earnings multiple under 11, SPWH looks very cheap to me here given its growth potential.

SPWH is still very much in the infancy of its growth stage with just 75 stores at the end of Q3. And even with a moderate rate of store expansion, on a percentage basis, SPWH's top line is growing at impressive rates. That rate was 13% in Q3 and on top of continued store expansion, it is growing comps as well at a time when most retailers are struggling.

SPWH produced a +2.1% comp number for Q3 as it continues to grow its business even in the face of weak consumer spending. The sporting goods retailing sector has a tailwind that many other sectors of retail do not and that is certainly helping. But nobody gets to +2% comps in this environment without a strong assortment and good execution. SPWH is certainly performing very well from a revenue perspective.

Unfortunately, that success isn't translating to margins as the first three quarters of this year have seen gross margins move up just 10bps and SG&A costs deleverage 60bps. Growing a fledgling retail chain is certainly expensive and as SPWH sees its chain mature with a lower mix of new stores, we should see some progress here. But for comps to be materially higher and SPWH to still produce so much deleveraging on SG&A costs is a bit concerning. SG&A costs are lumpy for a growing retailer as well as investments in things like the supply chain and digital capabilities happen in spurts. For now, it isn't a huge problem as the chain is still small but going forward, we need to see some progress with respect to SG&A costs in particular.

One bright spot is that interest expense was flat on a dollar basis and thus, was leveraged lower by much higher revenue. That helped EBIT decline on 20bps against a 50bps decline in operating margins so the damage to net income margin was more muted than it could have been. With EBIT margins at 5.3% through the first three quarters of this year, there is a vast amount of room for improvement. That is to be expected as SPWH is still very young with just 75 stores and over time, we'll see its operating costs leveraged lower as a percentage of revenue. It could very easily produce twice the operating margins it does right now and it still wouldn't be better than average, meaning there is a very long potential runway for earnings growth here in excess of SPWH's already-impressive rate of revenue growth. That's the opportunity here and I don't think the stock is pricing much of that in at all right now.

At just nine bucks, SPWH is going for under 11 times next year's earnings, a ridiculous amount considering how much growth is coming. Sales are going to grow by 12% or 13% next year as new stores contribute the lion's share but comps should have some tailwinds as well considering how well the sector is performing. In addition, more margin expansion should continue to occur for years to come. Total EPS growth expansion estimates of 18% certainly seem achievable in the face of 13% revenue growth, implying a very small absolute increase in operating margins next year. And at 11 times forward earnings, the stock is going for just 0.6X its projected growth rate. That is very cheap - particularly in this frothy market - and I'm chomping at the bit here.

SPWH is executing very well and with industry tailwinds helping it out, 18% EPS growth should be no problem next year. But even so, the stock is priced like it will do much less and I don't get it. Other sporting goods stocks are in a similar predicament in terms of valuation and I still think the whole sector is cheap. But SPWH has the benefit of still being very small with years of huge revenue growth ahead of it and massive margin expansion potential. In short, SPWH is the best way to play the bull market in sporting goods and indeed, one of the cheapest growing retailers out there right now.

