Fannie Mae: The FHFA Privilege Log And The Potential For SPSPA Fraud

This article reviews the FHFA Privilege Log for insight into how damning the documents could be.

The most plausible reason for competent Government counsel to knowingly assert meritless privilege arguments is that the documents must be extraordinarily damning to the Government.

In the Fannie Mae litigation, Government counsel asserted what a judge determined were meritless privilege arguments to keep 11,000 documents from the plaintiffs.

In a prior Seeking Alpha article, I explored, in general terms, the valuation impact on the Fannie Mae common (OTCQB:FNMA) and preferred stock of various potential settlement scenarios as part of the Trump administration's anticipated return of Fannie to the shareholders. By way of reminder, FHFA and Treasury, between them, have withheld roughly 11,000 documents from discovery in litigation in the Court of Federal Claims alleging various privileges. The judge in that case struck down every privilege claim on 56 sample documents. The privilege arguments, in the judge's opinion, were so lacking in merit that the judge ordered the government to file a memorandum explaining why the government should not be assessed the plaintiff's costs in litigating the withholding of the documents. The government has appealed the judge's privilege ruling.

I argued, in the prior article, that it was reasonable to assume that the government attorneys were competent and well knew their arguments were meritless, yet made them anyway, presumably at the direction of FHFA and Treasury. One very possible motive for making meritless arguments is that the withheld documents are extremely damaging to FHFA and Treasury. What could that damage be?

Consult the Forensic-Look-at-the-Fannie-Mae-Bailout, the Washington Federal Complaint and the Collins Complaint. In brief, the allegations are that Fannie never needed a bailout, but that Treasury and FHFA conspired to use Fannie (and Freddie) as a backdoor bailout of the too-big-to-fail banks by manipulating Fannie's reserve requirements and requiring Fannie to purchase discounted mortgages from the TBTF banks at par, then marking them to market, causing huge losses, which required Fannie to borrow billions from Treasury. (We'll overlook the entire Net Worth Sweep issue for this article.)

If these allegations are true, then the entire Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (SPSPA), discussed in detail in a prior Seeking Alpha article, under which Treasury funded Fannie's purchase of mortgages from TBTF banks and made up Fannie's losses from those purchases, could be unwound as a fraud on Fannie's shareholders. The remedy would be voiding the senior preferred stock, voiding the warrants plus damages equal to the draws Treasury imposed on Fannie plus the dividends extorted from Fannie and paid to Treasury.

So, reasoning or speculation aside, what are the chances the withheld documents actually do contain extraordinarily damaging evidence? As an owner of Fannie common, the question is of more than academic interest. The best place to look? The privilege logs.

Legal background: When a litigant refuses to produce documents in discovery claiming a privilege, that litigant must compile a listing of each document withheld with an identifying number, date of document, author, recipients, description of the document and contents in general terms and the privilege claimed. The compilation is called the privilege log. FHFA's privilege log is 290 pages and covers approximately 2,900 documents. Treasury's privilege log is 864 pages and covers approximately 8,640 documents.

If those documents really did contain evidence of fraud in the SPSPA, how would it be reflected, if at all, in the privilege logs? Consider, if there were discussions of Fannie's actual financial condition at the time of the conservatorship in 2008, and the underlying motives for placing Fannie in conservatorship, it would be reflected, at least initially, in documents dated 2008. It would also be reflected in documents discussing Fannie's reserves, profits, loan loss projections, general financial condition and the imposition of the conservatorship.

With that in mind, I reviewed the 290 pages of the FHFA log looking for documents dated 2008 and discussing Fannie's general financial condition, reserves, loan losses, profits and projections. In that review, I discounted draft documents relating to testimony before Congress, speeches and press releases, of which there were many. The presumption is that such documents will not reflect a conspiracy to defraud. The documents I really wanted to see were the email chains, in which people tend to speak more candidly, and the outside consultant projections of financial conditions.

So what did I find? Of the approximately 2,900 documents listed in the FHFA log, roughly 2,040, or 70%, were dated 2008. Below is a copy and paste of the descriptions of the documents that, from the descriptions alone, sound the most intriguing, together with a page reference to the FHFA log so the reader can review the full entry with specific date, author and recipients.

A few more words of explanation before diving in. The FHFA log "helpfully" notes with an asterisk those persons who authored or received a copy of the document who are attorneys. Often, that document is alleged to be "Attorney-Client," meaning the document was withheld under the attorney-client privilege. Legal treatises can (and have been) written on that privilege, but for our purposes, be aware that for the privilege to hold, the communication must be limited to the attorney and the control group of the entity and must be for the purpose of requesting or supplying a legal opinion or advice. Copying other people not in the entity's control group destroys the privilege. So no, copying an attorney as one of many CCs on an email or memo does not make it attorney-client privileged.

Also, the log is compiled by people working for the litigant who is asserting the privilege. They tend to use the most bland and non-specific language to describe the contents. The descriptions often contain legal conclusions about whether the document is privileged. These conclusions are neither probative nor binding, particularly in light of the judge's less than respectful dismissal of the government's privilege arguments. Note, too, that some pages of the log contain many documents with varying dates, authors and recipients, but the identical bland unhelpful description.

The excerpts are listed in log page order, which was not a date order. My limited comments are in parentheses. Italics and bolding were added to the entries which most induced salivation.

Sadly, I did not find a single document description that said "fraud on Fannie shareholders" or "how best to conceal our theft" or "analysis of best ways to bail out TBTF using Fannie." But out of the 2,040 documents dated 2008, looking for reserve, mark-to-market, financial conditions and projections and imposition of conservatorship, and bearing in mind my prejudice toward emails and consultant presentations, these were the most intriguing:

Draft presentation containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations in light of its regulatory oversight of GSEs regarding the financial condition of Fannie Mae and objectives of FHFA under the conservatorship. Page 85

Document containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding regulatory requirements for presumptive indicators for other than temporary impairments. Page 85

Document containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE earnings forecast summary results and scenarios. Page 115

FHFA document reflecting agency analysis of earnings forecasts for Fannie Mae. Page 115

Presentation containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations in relation to its regulatory supervision of the GSEs regarding the financial condition of the GSEs and critical supervision issues. Page 119

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations in relation to its regulatory supervision regarding GSE minimum capital requirements. Page 120

Draft letter containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding the financial condition of the GSEs and the management of the conservatorship. Page 121

Document prepared in relation to FHFA's regulatory supervision and containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE solvency analysis. Page 158

Weekly report of the Office of Chief Accountant's activities containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding accounting policy issues of the GSEs. Page 161 (Very few "weekly reports" in the log.)

Draft FHFA presentation reflecting pre-decisional deliberations and analysis regarding GSE use of fair value accounting. Page 166

FHFA memorandum providing agency analysis, opinions and recommendations in connection with FHFA's regulatory examination of Fannie Mae 2Q 2008 deferred tax asset valuation allowance assessment. Page 166

Email communication between OFHEO employees reflecting OFHEO pre-decisional deliberations and opinions regarding impact on GSE deferred tax asset valuation assessments. Page 167

Memorandum containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations in relation to its regulatory supervision regarding Fannie Mae's loan loss reserves. Page 171

Document containing OFHEO pre-decisional deliberations in relation to its regulatory supervision regarding analysis of GSE other than temporary impairments. Page 171

Presentation by Morgan Stanley containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE capitalization and core capital. Page 184

Email communication containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding placement of GSEs in conservatorships. Page 185

Draft statement containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations and regarding placement of the GSEs into conservatorship. Page 186

Draft document containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding summary of terms for proposed SPSPA. Page 186

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding expiration of conservatorships. Page 191

Draft questions and answers containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding placement of GSEs in conservatorships. Page 191

Draft summary of terms for proposed SPSPA containing pre-decisional deliberations. Page 191.

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding proposed edits to draft Congressional testimony concerning the creation of the conservatorships and market stability. Page 191

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding proposed edits to draft Congressional testimony concerning the creation of the conservatorships and market stability. Page 192

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding meeting with Fannie Mae Executive Management. Page 193 (But dated December 22, 2008, after the imposition of Conservatorship.)

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding meeting with Fannie Mae's executive management concerning the business and financial condition of Fannie Mae Process. Page 194 (Note the date, November 21, 2008, after imposition of the conservatorship.)

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding response to a media story on deferred tax assets of the GSEs and management delegations by the conservator. Page 196

RM: Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding response to media report claiming FHFA has directed GSEs to purchase underperforming mortgages. Page 200 ("RM" means "Redacted Material.")

Draft report prepared by FHFA and containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations in its regulatory capacity regarding financial analysis of the GSEs for the third quarter of 2008. Page 241

Email communication containing pre-decisional deliberations memorializing meeting with Fannie Mae's executives concerning market and financial condition of Fannie Mae. Page 249 (Yet, dated November 24, 2008, after the imposition of the Conservatorship.)

Email communication regarding GSE financial results and projections and containing pre-decisional deliberations. Page 254

Presentation comparing actual 2Q08 results with FHFA August 2008, stress scenarios containing pre-decisional deliberations. Page 254

Document prepared by BlackRock regarding analysis of Fannie Mae's loss and capital projections. Page 254

Draft document containing pre-decisional FHFA deliberations regarding agency's decision to place the GSEs into conservatorship, enter the SPSPA with Treasury, the GSE secured credit facility and the agency MBS purchase program. Page 254

Email communication among FHFA staff and Fannie Mae regarding FHFA's statement on GSE purchase of mortgage-backed securities and containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations. Page 254

Email communications among FHFA staff and counsel, Alfred Pollard, reflecting agency pre-decisional deliberations and providing information to counsel in order to render legal advice regarding issues to be raised in GSE capital discussion including payment of dividends. Page 256 (Others copied on the email, raising waiver of privilege issue.)

Draft document containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding summary of terms for proposed SPSPA. Page 256

Presentation prepared by consultant for Treasury, Morgan Stanley, containing deliberations on the financial conditions of the GSEs. Page 256

Email communication among FHFA staff regarding FHFA's capital projections for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac containing pre-decisional deliberations. Page 256

Draft briefing presentation for Treasury prepared by OFHEO staff and containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding financial condition of GSEs. Page 259

E-mail among OFHEO staff containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding issues raised by 2Q 2008 preliminary results. Page 259

Email communication among FHFA staff reflecting pre-decisional deliberations regarding a news release addressing the GSEs' financial condition and the decision to place the GSEs into conservatorship. Page 262

RM: Email communication requesting legal advice from Alfred Pollard and reflecting FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding to potential response to media article concerning GSE capital requirements and fund-raising efforts. Page 262

RM: Email communication requesting legal advice from Alfred Pollard and reflecting FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding to potential response to media article concerning GSE capital requirements and fund-raising efforts. Page 262

E-mail communication relating draft press release containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding financial condition of GSEs. Page 263

Email among OFHEO staff reflecting re-decisional deliberations regarding proposed draft press statement regarding financial condition of GSEs. Page 263

Email between OFHEO and Treasury reflecting pre-decisional deliberations regarding proposed draft press statement relating to financial condition of the GSEs. Page 263

Email communication among FHFA staff containing agency and examiner opinions and pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE capital and loss estimates. Page 268

Presentation created by market risk team at FHFA containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE capital and loss estimates. Page 268

Draft document containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding proposed terms for SPSPAs. Page 269

Draft spreadsheet providing agency analysis of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac tax accounting and GAAP equity forecasting and containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations. Page 269

Email communication among FHFA staff reflecting pre-decisional deliberations regarding budgetary treatment of GSEs during conservatorships. Page 279

Draft document containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberation regarding budgetary treatment of the GSEs in conservatorships. Page 279

E-mail communication containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding priorities and issues faced by FHFA at the outset of the conservatorship. Page 280

Draft FHFA statement containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding imposition of conservatorships and related actions taken by FHFA and Treasury. Page 280

RM: FHFA worksheet providing pre-decisional agency analysis and opinions in connection with FHFA's ongoing regulatory examination of Fannie Mae regarding compliance with minimum capital requirements and capital forecast projections. Page 280

Draft internal FHFA assessment of safety and soundness of Fannie Mae containing pre-decisional deliberations regarding Fannie Mae's financial condition. Page 282

Presentation containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding examination of GSE loss projections. Page 282

Handwritten notes containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding GSE loss projection scenarios. Page 282 (Notes of Edward DeMarco dated August 30, 2008.)

FHFA handwritten notes and presentation prepared by consultant for Treasury Morgan Stanley containing pre-decisional deliberations on the financial conditions of the GSEs Page 282 (Notes of Edward DeMarco dated August 23, 2008.)

Draft talking points containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding potential conservatorship of the GSEs. Page 282. (Prepared by Edward DeMarco.)

Email communication containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regarding Treasury disbursement of capital to the GSEs under the SPSPAs. Page 289

Presentation containing FHFA pre-decisional deliberations regulatory regarding accounting for Deferred Tax Assets of the GSEs. Page 290

While those are the most intriguing by document description, remember there are approximately 2,000 other documents with more bland descriptions prepared by people incented to make the documents appear uninteresting.

The key question is whether you believe the government was fully justified in placing Fannie into conservatorship or whether the government manufactured the situation to justify using Fannie to bail out the TBTF banks. If you believe the former, the "pre-decisional deliberations" are only honest government employees doing their jobs to serve our financial system. (Moment of respectful silence while the camera pans in on the flag waving in the breeze with a bald eagle headshot superimposed.) If, on the other hand, you believe Fannie never needed a bailout and the conservatorship was imposed by intimidating Fannie's officers and directors, then the "pre-decisional deliberations" are likely to be damning evidence of the government's knowledge of Fannie's true financial condition and efforts to "spin" the truth.

With the best attorneys the government can afford making arguments a federal judge concludes are completely meritless. My money as an owner of Fannie common is on the contention that these documents will be damning to the government, leading to a "yuge" opportunity.

As always, as investors, we often look for the evidence which confirms our opinions and positions. I'm a retail investor with no interest in creating a social media presence or selling an investment newsletter. I write Seeking Alpha articles looking for the well-reasoned disconfirming evidence. Thoughtful disconfirming perspectives are always appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.