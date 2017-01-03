Intrinsic Value Of The S&P 500 (January 2017)

I estimate that earnings in the market would have to grow at 11.1% year-over-year over the course of the next five years to justify the market’s current valuation.

Based on the events over the past month, the equity risk premium has shrunk all the way down to 3.22%, below ~4.1% historical norms.

General thesis: The US equities market (as represented by the S&P 500) as a whole is probably overvalued by double-digit percentage points, but, without a catalyst, is unlikely to reprice to more justified levels.

Overview

I continue on with the monthly tradition of incorporating various factors into estimating the intrinsic value of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Having an approximate take on the intrinsic value of the market is helpful in determining how the current valuation might compare historically and to obtain some semblance of understanding forward returns expectations (and compared in relation to one's own expectations). Those expecting 5% forward returns will naturally be okay with a pricier market than those expecting 7%.

For the discounted cash flow model used to value the S&P 500, I use the following inputs from the market:

Current dividend yield

Current earnings yield

Expected cash payout ratio (the sum of dividends and net share buybacks as a percentage of earnings)

Earnings growth rate

10-year US Treasury yield (used as a "risk-free rate")

Equity risk premium (i.e., investors expected returns minus the 10-year Treasury)

Perpetual growth rate, set equal to the long-term real growth expectations of the US economy

As of December 30, the last trading day of 2016, the current dividend yield comes to 2.01%. This figure is calculated by taking the average dividends dispersed on a trailing-twelve-months' ("TTM") basis and dividing the amount by the current value of the index.

(Source: multpl.com)

The earnings yield of the S&P 500 currently sits at 3.88%, which represents a seven-year low.

(Source: multpl.com)

This value is obtained using the same TTM approach, and will be the figure used in the discounted cash flow model. This figure is 9 basis points below where it was last month and 27 bps below where it was two months ago, largely attributed to the market's rise of 4.4% since the November US presidential election on the belief that pro-growth fiscal measures will be forthcoming.

The cash payout ratio is one that should be estimated roughly in line with historical norms. Needless to say, companies cannot pay out more than their earnings in dividends and net share buybacks. Many companies over the past year have helped cover for low earnings by paying out more than 100% in earnings to appease shareholders. But this is not sustainable long-term and would require forgoing business re-investment, dipping into a retained earnings surplus, issuing higher quantities of debt and/or equity, or a combination of all three. Real estate investment trusts, which are legally obligated to payout at least 90% of their earnings to shareholders, typically to do so by continuously issuing equity to meet the requirement. Payout ratios tend to hover around 75% long-term, with rates in the high-80%'s (and sometimes higher) seen during recessions, temporary markets shocks, or periods of lower earnings.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Moody's)

With private non-residential fixed investment lagging in the US, above-trend cash payout ratios are likely to remain in place. As business investment picks up again, the ratio will likely normalize back in the mid-to-high 70%'s, but for now fixed investment is in the midst of a three-quarter recession, the first since Q1 2010.

Click to enlarge

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; modeled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

In the DCF model used for this exercise, I've set the cash payout ratio to 80%, a rate that is sustainable yet still reflective of the current trend.

Earnings growth is a volatile thing and can fluctuate heavily year to year. It was previously negative for seven consecutive quarters when measured on a year-over-year basis, but appears to be recovering, up 3.0% year-over-year according to December 2016's reading. The recent spring up in the market also provides the expectation of an earnings recovery.

Click to enlarge

(Source: macrotrends.net)

Since Q1 1990, earnings growth has approximated 8% at the median. Forward-looking growth rates take into account a 1.8% long-term growth rate. Even if we were to assume that earnings growth comes to 10% in year-over-year terms from 2016-end to 2017-end (above trend) and converges to the long-run growth rate of the economy over a period of ten years, this would place the compounded average at 6.20%.

(Source: author)

Accordingly, I've used 6.2% as the earnings growth estimation, but a valuation range can be sensitized to this input. The model isn't particularly touchy in that the output won't fluctuate greatly depending on the value of earnings growth.

The 10-year Treasury rate was 2.45% after Friday's market close, up 65 basis points in eight weeks. A higher 10-year Treasury, or "risk-free rate," will work to lower the valuation given the way in which it raises the discount rate used to value the cash flows. And on the basis of relative attractiveness, higher Treasury yields - which in turn coincide with higher fixed-income yields generally - will reduce the appeal of equities from a risk-to-reward perspective.

The equity risk premium is one additional option as a sensitivity parameter, as it helps to back out the current returns expectations in the market. The equity risk premium of the S&P 500 has historically trended around an average of 4.1% when defined as the annual average sum of the S&P 500's earnings yield and dividend yield minus the year-end 10-year Treasury bond yield.

General Methodology

This valuation exercise is done on the basis of cash flow. Therefore, to find the projected cash flow for each year we need to multiply the expected earnings yield by the current value of the S&P 500 index, then multiply by the expected payout ratio. This is completed for each year of the projection period, with five years projected in total. These cash flows are discounted back to the present by dividing by a discount rate equal to the sum of the equity risk premium and the 10-year Treasury yield to the power of whatever year in the future we're projecting.

After the five-year projection, a terminal value is taken as the expected cash flow in what is essentially a sixth year (the expected earnings in the fifth year of the projection period multiplied by the long-term growth rate of the economy). This is then divided by a discount rate calculated as: 10-year Treasury yield + equity risk premium - the expected perpetual growth rate of the economy

With this discount rate, the terminal value can then be discounted back to the present. This value can then be added to the present value of the other cash flow to derive an intrinsic value for the index.

The 10-year Treasury yield is currently higher than the expected real long-run growth rate of the economy, which is normally the case. This means the discount rate used with respect to the terminal value will be higher than the equity risk premium. In terms of real-world behavioral implications, this reflects that investors will expected higher returns on stocks when bond yields increase without an accompanying increase in growth expectations.

Results

Based on these assumptions, if we adjust the earnings growth assumption by +/- 150 bps on each side of 6.2%, we would obtain a valuation range of 1700-1940, or anywhere from about 13%-24% overvalued.

If we edge some of our assumptions higher, such as the boosting the long-run growth rate back up to 2.0% (from 1.8%), the cash payout ratio up to 85% (from 80%), discount at an equity risk premium of 4.0% (down from 4.1%), that would give the index a value of 2050 rounded, for about a 9% overvaluation. If we uniformly return to our aforementioned assumptions, earnings growth would need to approximate 11.1% for the next five years to value the S&P 500 at its current 2240 level. Considering the median has held around 8% in real terms since 1990 and economic growth has become progressively harder to come by, this performance is unlikely.

Investors Returns Expectations

If we were to sensitize the current value of the index to the equity risk premium, it comes in at just 3.22%.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

The 3.22% figure is 71 bps lower than the figure calculated from late September and 56 bps lower than the pre-election figure. That stocks are continuing to hold their value despite the steepest gains in Treasury yields since November 2009 suggests a highly optimistic stance toward the reflationary measures that have been proposed by the incoming Trump administration.

In terms of historical returns, from February 5, 1971 (the first day the S&P 500, Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA), and NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded simultaneously), the S&P has yielded 7.08% annualized; the Dow Jones has yielded 7.00%, and the NASDAQ 9.08%. These figures are adjusted for inflation and dividend reinvestment. At a 10-year yield of 2.45% currently, this suggests about 5.7% in real returns moving ahead.

Given where the US is currently in its economic development, with aging demographics and a progressive slowing of technological innovation, it's unlikely for US equities to continue to return 7% per year as they've averaged over the past 45 years. With real returns estimated at sub-6% going forward, the equities market still remains very crowded toward the long side and, as a whole, represents fairly poor risk-to-reward fundamentals.

Conclusion

Looking at the market from a historical lens would suggest that the market is a decent bit overvalued. At the same time, with the elongated spells of ultra-low interest rates and trillions of dollars in quantitative easing that has bid down bond yields and pushed investors into riskier assets such as stocks and real estate, high valuations have some level of engineered support from central banks. Sub-6% forward returns are unattractive for such a volatile asset class; however, with the recent increase in inflation expectations, fixed-income has become less attractive due to the way in which inflation erodes yields.

I believe the S&P 500 is still likely a good 15%-20% overvalued and should be trading somewhere beneath the 2000 level. This is not an argument to short the index, as an economic shock is generally needed to reprice a market, but finding bargains and quality longs purely from a value perspective is becoming an increasingly difficult exercise.

