Solid Beat And Raise From Kulicke And Soffa, Turnaround In Progress

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

The company beat our revenue forecast and beat our EPS estimate by $0.05 per share, mainly due to a strong core business and pick up in the Advanced Packaging product line. We reduce rating to BUY-Long Term while increasing our Target Price to $18.75.

52-Week Range $9.63 - $16.88 Total Debt $16.7 mil Shares Outstanding 70.9 million Debt/Equity 2.1% Insider/Institutional 1.60% / 82.6% ROE (LTM) 6.1% Public Float 69.7 million Book Value/Share $11.36 Market Capitalization $1,132 million Daily Volume 373,253 Click to enlarge

FYE SEP FY 2015A FY 2016E FY 2017E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Oct $0.10A $0.00A $0.00A $0.10E $0.07E Q2 Jan $0.10A $0.07A $0.07A $0.21E $0.21E Q3 Apr $0.33A $0.45A $0.45A $0.40E $0.40E Q4 Jul $0.13A $0.15A $0.10E $0.17E $0.14E Year* $0.67A $0.67A $0.62E $0.88E $0.81E P/E Ratio 23.8x 23.8x 18.1x Change (17.7%) (0.3%) 32.8% FYE SEP FY 2015A FY 2016E FY 2017E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Oct $107.4A $108.5A $108.5A $140.0E $131.9E Q2 Jan $145.2A $156.4A $156.4A $160.8E $160.8E Q3 Apr $164.6A $216.4A $216.4A $202.6E $202.6E Q4 Jul $119.2A $145.8A $140.3E $149.9E $144.1E Year* $536.5A $627.2A $621.6E $653.2E $639.4E Change - 5.6% 16.9% 4.2% Click to enlarge

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q4:16 Quarterly Highlights

Q4:16 revenues were $145.8 million, up 22.4% from Q4:15, as volume growth in the core wire bonding business and advanced packaging business offset price erosion.

Gross margin was 45.7%, down from 48.9% in the prior year, primarily due to pricing pressure.

Operating profit margin rose to 8.5% in the quarter vs. 3.0% in the prior year, as overhead costs were relatively flat.

Earnings per share in Q4:16 were $0.15 vs. $0.13 in Q4:15, as the company recognized a tax benefit greater than pretax income (just like the prior year quarter). Diluted share count was down (2.6%) due to share buybacks executed over the past year.

Management has guided Q1:17 revenues in the $135-$145 million range, compared to $108.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

We increase our price target to $18.75 while reducing our rating to BUY-Long Term.

Primary Risks

The company operates in a highly cyclical business environment, which can result in prolonged periods of low demand.

The company is exposed to foreign currency risk, as it does business outside United States.

Quarterly Summary - Q4:16

Revenues up 22.4% on strong equipment sales. Total revenues were up 22.4% to $145.8 million vs. $119.2 million in the prior year quarter, though down vs. $216.4 million in the very strong preceding (June) quarter. We had forecast $140.3 million. Equipment sales were up 25.5% to $128.3 million vs. $102.2 million last year, while expendable tools were up 3.6% to $17.5 million vs. $16.9 million last year.

Revenues beat guidance on the back of demand growth in core business. The company's revenues of $145.8 million were above the top end of the guidance range of $135.0 to $145.0 million, as most business categories exceeded targets in that guidance. However, revenue was down sequentially from the June quarter. Ball bonding equipment sales were down (35.8%) sequentially due to softer demand, with OSATs accounting for 66% of this equipment category's sales, down from 93% in the June quarter. OSAT contribution is typically lower in periods of lower demand. Memory applications accounted for 30% of ball bonder sales, up from an historical average of 10%. Memory demand was quite strong this quarter; management is unsure how sustainable that trend is. LED applications were 11% of ball bonder sales, an uptick from prior levels. Wedge bonding equipment sales made progress in the automotive and alternative energy markets.

Advanced packaging was down for the quarter. The advanced packaging side of the equipment business saw revenue decline (42.0%) from the June quarter. The prior two quarters benefited from a sizable SiP (System-in-Package) order, which completed shipping in the June quarter. Still, management reports the acquired Assembleon business grew 37% in fiscal 2016 vs. 2015.

Advanced packaging, however, is positioned for an upturn in 2017 and beyond. Although the company does not break out advanced packaging in terms of percent of revenue, in fiscal 2015, it was less than 10% of sales, and management is targeting a 15% to 20% of revenue contribution in fiscal 2017. Management sees SiP as a high growth area for these products, and has positive expectations (with no numbers specified) for both the APAMA and Hybrid product platforms.

Gross profit grew with revenue, though margins slightly down. Gross profit dollars were $66.6 million vs. $58.2 million in the prior year, reflecting the large revenue increase, but gross margin was down to 45.7% vs. 48.9% in the prior year. Equipment gross profit was negatively impacted by pricing effects of ($6.3) million in the quarter, and ($32.4) million for the fiscal year. In the expendables segment gross margin was down vs. prior year, at 23.5% vs. 27.4%, while the equipment segment saw margins decline to 44.1% vs. 47.3%. The 45.7% margin range was within the company's historical range.

Operating expenses down slightly vs. prior year. SG&A and R&D combined were $54.2 million vs. $54.7 million in the prior year quarter, despite revenue growth of 22.4%. The total SG&A ratio to sales fell to 37.2% from 45.9%. The implied variable overhead rate this quarter was 6.3% of revenue vs. 8.1% in the prior year.

Operating profit rose reflecting operating leverage. Operating profit rose to $12.4 million vs. $3.5 million, or 8.5% vs. 3.0% of revenue. Operating margin on incremental revenue was 33.5%.

The quarter recognized charges of $8.5 million, which we show below operating profit. KLIC recognized charges totaling $8.5 million in the quarter. Total restructuring costs were $10.5 million for the year.

Pretax income was $$4.7 million but net income was $10.3 million after tax. In both the prior year quarter and this year's quarter, the company accrued a tax benefit greater than pretax income, due to the complications of tax accounting related to the charge. Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 vs. $0.13, on a 2.6% lower share count due to the buyback over the past year. The tax rate for the full year ended up at 14%, and management said a 20% effective rate is expected going forward.

The balance sheet remains solid. DSOs rose to 81 days this quarter vs. 71.5 in June. Days of inventory on hand rose to 99 vs. 69 in June, and days' payable outstanding dropped to 48 vs. 55 in June. The company has $7.72 of cash per share. Only about $150 million of cash is required to run the business, so excess cash at quarter-end was approximately $398 million or $5.65 per share. Of the company's total cash of $547.9 million, $428.4 million was held overseas not available for repatriation without incurring additional U.S. income taxes.

The company has approximately $7 million remaining in its stock buyback program. This could retire less than 1% of the shares outstanding.

Over the past three years, the company has generated a good deal of cash. Cash flow from operations for the past three fiscal years totaled $238.7 million. After capital expenditures of $26.6 million, there was $212.1 million of free cash flow available, or an average of $70.7 million per year, which represents a 6.2% yield vs. the current equity market capitalization. KLIC used that money to retire $90.7 million of stock in buybacks (8% of the current market cap), make acquisitions for $93.2 million (Assembleon), and repay $11.4 million of debt.

Guidance

The company is now guiding quarterly fixed overhead at a $48 million per quarter rate, up from $45 million due to a change in reserving for the cost of incentive stock compensation. Quarterly operating expenses now are guided at a fixed $48 million plus 4% to 6% of revenue as variable. Breakeven revenue is now $125 million.

First quarter fiscal 2017 (December quarter) is guided at $135 million to $145 million of revenue, vs. $108.5 million in the prior year. The company expects calendar-year 2017 and 2018 semiconductor shipments will grow at a 7% CAGR, much better than the +1% to 2% growth experienced in 2015 and 2016. This unit growth, combined with increased penetration in the advanced packaging market segment will drive revenue growth in the coming years.

Earnings Estimates

We expect the company's core wire bonding business to grow in fiscal 2017 based on a recovery in semiconductor shipments to a more normal historical range of +6% to +7%, which should generate incremental demand at a rate lower than that; we're conservatively assuming about 3%. This is incremental growth on top of the replacement cycle demand. Since the Assembleon acquisition has annualized, there is no acquisition bump to the revenue line in 2017.

KLIC's revenue is still dominated by legacy ball bonding and wedge bonding equipment, but the advanced packaging equipment, in which management has invested significantly, is the real growth opportunity. What is clear is that for the remainder of the decade, the company expects semiconductor shipments requiring advanced packaging to grow at a roughly 12% CAGR, double the rate of wire bonded semiconductors. While the company is a leader in ball bonding equipment, the advanced packaging equipment field is new enough that market leadership is still not established by an installed base. The rate at which Kulicke and Soffa penetrates the advanced packaging equipment market will determine whether, and by how much, it can achieve positive earnings surprises vs. our estimates.

Industry utilization was recently 81% implying growth potential for K&S. Management is targeting advanced packaging to grow to 15% to 20% of revenues. We forecast FY:17 revenue at $653.2 million, up 4.2%, driven by growth in the core semiconductor market combined with an increased contribution from the higher priced advanced packaging products. We forecast slightly improved gross margin levels vs. FY:16, which were depressed by a customer mix skewed towards OSATs and pricing pressures. Our FY:17 EPS estimate is $0.88 per share. Also, we are introducing our initial FY:18 estimates. Revenue and EPS for FY:18 are forecast at $671.5 million and $0.94 per share.

A potential upside surprise could come from faster growth in advanced packaging products, which sell at a much higher price point than the core product line. A potential downside surprise could be failure to improve on the gross margin line as forecast.

The company is forecasting 1Q:17 to be the best December quarter in the past five years. KLIC is targeting revenue in the $135 million-$145 million range, compared to the prior year's $108.5 million. We are estimating EPS of $0.10 for Q1:17.

Valuation And Recommendation

We use a combination of a discounted cash flow (DCF) method, and price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples to value Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

We compute a discounted cash flow valuation for KLIC shares using a WACC of 10.33%. We're assuming a sustainable reinvestment rate in years three through eight of 15.5%. We assume a 12% return on capital on reinvested funds to generate 1.86% growth in after tax EBIT. We believe the growth rate is reasonable (maybe even conservative) given that the core market can continue to grow at a rate below the growth in semiconductor shipments, which should normalize at a mid-single-digit growth rate. Also, the advanced packaging product line should positively affect the growth rate going forward. 12% is closer to the ROIC the company has been earning as an adjusted ROIC calculated by removing excess cash from the denominator. Based on our assumptions, we arrive at a DCF valuation of $16.79 per share.

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis , Kulicke and Soffa is selling at close to the peer group averages vs. Forward Year 1 (fiscal 2017 in KLIC's case) earnings. We are using a 19.0 times multiple to value FY:17 EPS to arrive at a P/E-based valuation of $16.78. On a price-to-book (P/B) basis, KLIC is selling at 1.4 times the current book value vs. peers at 2.8 times. KLIC has much more cash on its balance sheet as shown above, and thus its ROE using book value including all that cash is much lower. Backing out the excess cash, KLIC's ROE is higher and closer to the peer average. However, given the peers also hold some level of excess cash; a discount is appropriate to value this stock on its book value. Adjusting for the cash on the respective balance sheets, we derive a 2.0x P/B multiple to arrive at a valuation of $22.71 per share.

We take a simple average of the three valuations to arrive at a single point price target of $18.76, which we round down to $18.75. Thus we are increasing our target from $15.00, but reducing our rating to BUY-Long Term, as the upside in the stock to our target price is only 17.4%. We are estimating EPS of $0.88 and $0.94 for fiscal 2017 and 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.