Skechers: The Comeback Kid?

There is no doubt that 2016 has been a bad year for Skechers (NYSE: SKX). With subpar earnings releases in the last two quarters, investors have severely punished the company. By October, the stock price fell below $19 as sentiment worsened. Still, I believe Skechers remains undervalued and a turnaround is not out of the question. Let's take a closer look to see why a comeback could happen in 2017.

Third Quarter Earnings

After Skechers reported its third quarter earnings, the stock price collapsed 17% on heavy selling. One of the biggest disappointments was the 3.4% decrease in the domestic wholesale business due to a challenging retail environment. At the same time, the footwear company reported a 3% increase in comparable store sales. The international wholesale business sales were up 18% with the global retail business increasing by 16%. Third quarter net sales grew to $942.4 million, an increase of 10.1%, with gross profit hitting 45%. Working capital is now at $1.23 billion versus $995 million in September 2015 and long-term debt at $67.6 million.

Source: Google Finance

Bad Earnings?

After analyzing the third quarter earnings, I believe investors may have overreacted. For one, the international wholesale growth of 18% is very encouraging and could be a key growth driver in the future. The international wholesale business now comprises 40% of Skechers' total sales and that number will definitely increase in the upcoming quarters. The global retail business is also showing double-digit sales growth of 16%. Currently, there are 150 international retail locations at quarter-end and including third-party owned stores, there are now 1,716 stores worldwide and a planned 1,850-1,875 by year-end. In China, Skechers saw a 50% sales increase. There were more than 2.8 million pairs shipped in the quarter and management believes China will be at least $1 billion brand in the next three to five years. Another potential growth driver is ecommerce. During the quarter, ecommerce grew 13%, with Skechers launching a new app on iOS and Android devices. The app includes a one-touch pay and expanded user generated content. Right now, I am satisfied with Skechers' online efforts and focus on improving the ecommerce experience.

Management's Response

On the earnings conference call in October, management seemed bullish on their growing international wholesale business calling it "the greatest growth opportunity." For example, the joint ventures grew by 51.2% for the quarter, led by more than 50% gains in China. On the downside, CFO David Weinberg anticipates a single-digit decrease in the domestic wholesale business in the fourth quarter. I see the company addressing this problem in three ways. First, Skechers wants to continue brand building by selectively opening new stores and increasing the worldwide total to 1,875 by year's end. This includes high growth international areas in Asia, Europe and India. Secondly, the company is concentrating on customer demand by improving window and in-store displays, commercials, digital and social media campaigns. This will help to drive purchase intent and build brand awareness. Third, management recognizes the importance of reacting to the latest trends in footwear and updating their designs quickly. During the earnings conference call, CFO David Weinberg stated "We believe that our partners ordering closer to season will allow us to deliver the freshest products to our retailers." Also, he stated "we continue to focus on delivering relevant product to the market and believe that we are developing product that will be embraced by consumers."

Conclusion

I believe there is hope for Skechers, but the company must continue to improve on the domestic wholesale business weaknesses. As it stands, the stock price is still undervalued and could make a run at $30+ if the fourth quarter earnings are impressive. Over the last couple of weeks, the company has received positive news with three analyst upgrades from Buckingham Research, Wells Fargo and Monness Crespi. On November 29, CEO Robert Greenberg brought $11 million of shares at an average price of $21.96. Could he know something we don't? Either way, large insider buys are a bullish sign and this stock could fly in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.