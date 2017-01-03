The Dollar Trend: When Will It End?

After any break away from the markets I usually start my analysis with the Dollar (UUP). Once I have a fair idea of its direction and possible scenarios, I find other markets are easier to figure out.

I view the markets in stages of trend and sentiment, which can be mapped out using Elliott Wave. My counts aren't always correct, but they do usually keep me on the right side of the trend.

For example, in my last article on December 6th I expected slightly lower and I suggested to buy UUP at $25.57. In the end the trade was not filled, but hopefully the conclusion of 'The Dollar has not topped and longs can look for new highs' was still helpful.

I cannot say for certain anything will happen. Through mapping possible scenarios and how probable they are I can construct trades with good risk / reward.

We now have new highs as expected, so what does this mean for the long term Dollar trend and future trades?

Dollar Cycles

In my last article I focused on the chart of the UUP, but it now seems the chart of the DXY futures is most relevant. This is due to the following chart:

Click to enlarge

Wave 3 is nearly always the longest of the 5 waves in a trend sequence and is expected to target 161.8* wave 1. You can see the measurement above and how price is reacting to it (UUP exceeded this measurement).

We can also see that within wave 3 there are 5 smaller waves labeled i to v. Again, wave iii is the longest and most powerful, with a continuation gap right in its centre. This adds a degree of confidence we have the correct count.

The expectation is for a wave 4 pullback followed by a last wave up for wave 5. Wave 4 usually retraces 23.6% - 38.2% of wave 3, and should look something like this:

Click to enlarge

The channel shown represents time and price symmetry with wave 2 and this gives us an idea the retrace may take most of January to complete.

It appears the strongest part of the trend is now complete and the next few months will see the unwinding of positions and a final rally.

This information should be taken in consideration with the longer term target I gave in my August 2nd article. 'The initial target is $103.15, where there is a confluence of measurements.'

Click to enlarge

Now this target has been reached, the long term trend is getting very close to a major reversal, which could take it back toward the 2016 lows.

The Dollar / Yen

I'll use this opportunity to update my USDJPY (FXY) article from December 14th, where I called an approaching reversal in the pair,

'In the case of USDJPY, we have the FOMC in the very near term. If we get the expected 0.25% rise, there may be a move like last year, which saw two days of gains in the pair followed by a steep sell off. '

To be completely honest I didn't expect the two day rally to be as strong as it was, but the completion of the Demark exhaustion signal I mentioned in the article allowed me to call the exact day of the top:

An updated fractal looks like this -

Click to enlarge

This view reconciles with the previous section on the Dollar basket. i.e. the strongest phase of the trend is likely over and it may take some time for positions to unwind and a top to form. The path is generally sideways with one last high.

I don't want to recommend specific trades as the next few months will likely be choppy. My strategy in this environment is fairly short term and I take trades in both directions.

Fundamental Drivers

Fundamentals are not central to my analysis. I keep it simple and only want to know what is driving a market and how much of the known catalysts could be priced in.

When I called $103.15 five months ago I figured, 'Given the backdrop of another raise at some point, coupled with weakness in the Eurozone and Japan, we could expect further gains and similarities to the Dollar move in the late 1990s and early 2000s.'

At a price of $95 this backdrop could stimulate a rally. At $103, with further rate hikes widely expected, there is less chance for gains. Large moves are caused by the unexpected.

We should also consider the Dollar is a measure against other currencies. The Euro has a large weighting and if there is faster than expected tightening by the ECB (trimming of QE) we could see the Euro rally against the Dollar.

Conclusions

The Dollar continues its rise, and has finally reached the long term target of $103.15. Throughout January we may see a pullback to $100 before a final rally into a medium-long term top.

