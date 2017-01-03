Resource Sector Digest: Hope Springs Eternal

Iluka is a company we have come to like.

Setting The Scene

We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

(Martin Luther King)

The old adage of "hope" not being an adequate basis for an investment decision still holds true, but without hope there wouldn't be much reason to invest at all.

And in this vein, we would like to express our hope for a prosperous 2017. We hope for good health, for peace and for general good fortunes; and we will gladly add the necessary hard work to make this year an even better one than the last.

Actionable Ideas

Iluka Resources (OTC:ILKAF) has improbable hidden value and we explained our bull case here.

News Releases

What kind of news gets buried in the week between Christmas and New Year? Let's see...

News release of the week goes to Oceanagold (OTCPK:OCANF) which managed to shove some ore through the mill at its new Haile mine in the dying hours of the year. The company had been targeting the start of milling before the end of the year, and came good on the milestone with no time to spare. We are already looking forward to the ubiquitous photo of management holding on to the golden bar coming out the other end. Shouldn't be long now.

Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) closed a C$65M placement, thanks to the deep pockets of its unwavering backer. With working capital sufficiently replenished all eyes will be on Red Chris again, in anticipation of this mine finally living up to expectations.

The Kyrgyz government took it down to the wire, but in the end Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) received approvals for the 2017 mine plan. All paperwork necessary to mine in 2017 have now been received, but expect more mind games in just a few months when water discharge permits come due.

Next week will be busier again, and this newsletter will be growing back to its usual size. We hope to see youse all again next week.

