Wells Fargo & Co. - It Will Take A While To Restore

The pace of new consumer checking account openings continued to weaken since the company's September 8th announcement with October account openings down 27% from September and down 44% year-over-year.

I believe the impact of the retail sales scandal will remain in focus in 2017. Both retail banking metrics and any visible P&L impact will be closely scrutinized (thankfully, management has been transparent through the 4Q on monthly retail trends, so I doubt there will be too many surprises here). Aside from any further developments here, I believe the quarter will be characterized by decent loan growth, a pretty steady NIM, and slowing mortgage banking. Still, mortgage might not come down as much as one might think with the move in rates, as Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) began with a healthy pipeline left over from the 3Q.

I anticipate NCOs of 40 bps of average loans (annualized), as compared to the 3Q's 34 bps. One item to watch will be whether WFC's energy portfolio begins to see improvement with higher oil prices. Separately, I believe WFC will provide for ~105% of NCOs such that the reserve to loan ratio holds steady as 1.20%.

Aside from credit, I look for a NIM of 2.81%, which would represent one bp of contraction from the prior quarter. I anticipate that average loans wills advance at a 4.0% annual pace. Ultimately, I expect NII to increase 0.1% from the prior quarter.

With regard to fee income, I look for a decline of 1.5% from the prior quarter. The seasonal decline in mortgage activity will drive the majority of the sequential decline. While the upward move in rates could exacerbate typical 4Q seasonal weakness, I am hopeful that the strong 3Q pipeline will help to soften the blow. One other fee wildcard will be the impact of any hedge ineffectiveness. The move up in rates could cause WFC to take a hit here.

As for expenses, I look for a 0.8% L/Q increase. Management expects to operate at the higher end of the company's 55% to 59% long term range.

November retail banking activity continued to decline, but early signs of stabilization emerging. Wells Fargo's November 2016 retail banking customer activity showed continued degradation, albeit relatively less (partly seasonality). Specifically, Nov consumer checking account openings declined 9% M/M and 41% YOY, which compares to down 27% M/M and 44% YOY in October. While customer-initiated closures of checking accounts in November 2016 increased 2% YOY,it was down 13% M/M. This compares to up 3% M/M and YOY in October. EOP consumer & small business banking deposits increased 1% MM to $745B and 7% YOY in Nov (vs down 1% M/M and up 7% YOY in Oct). Avg balances were stable M/M and up 8% YOY in Nov (similar trend in Oct). Additionally, I note that YOY growth in primary consumer checking customers (up 3.5% YOY) continued to steadily moderate. Mgmt expects such moderation to continue over the near term. Consumer credit card applications in Nov 2016 increased 3% M/M (down 45% YOY) vs a decline of 35% M/M and 50% YOY in Oct. Credit card loan balances increased 2% M/M and 10% YOY in Nov.

Ability to substantiate risks associated with the sales practice and living will issues key. While management acknowledged that uncertainty exists around the potential impact on 2017 CCAR results due to the ongoing sales practice issue, it noted that any such impact would be contingent on WFC's ability to identify risks to earnings generation, and accordingly capital levels, from the sales practices issue. Similarly, the living will rejection, management implied that any collateral impact on CCAR would be contingent on WFC's ability to demonstrate that proper systems/process are in place.

PRU referral issue appears somewhat contained. Management acknowledged concerns around Wells Fargo's referrals via its Community Banking channel of the simplified life product (offered by Prudential) and renters insurance program (offered by Assurant). Management indicated that it is currently reviewing such referrals (as part of its wider sales practice review process) and has suspended the referrals of these products until further review. Management confirmed that no other insurance underwriters' products are under scrutiny.

Marketing efforts likely to expand in 1Q17. Mgmt indicated that it is beginning to gradually reintroduce marketing in select markets (given seasonally slower period), and expects to expand such efforts in 1Q17.

Despite ongoing regulatory and headline risk, and a still-fluid financial impact from the sales practice issue, I continue to view the shares as attractive from a long-term perspective. Post Tim Sloan's appointment as CEO, mgmt appears solely focused on the sales practice issue, while addressing similar deficiencies elsewhere. I am raising TP from $58 to $60, which implies 13.5x 2018 EPS. I believe the stock's moderate P/E discount to peers represents an attractive entry point for long-term investors (WFC trades at 12.6x 2018 EPS and 1.8x TBV vs 13.8x and 1.9x for large cap peers), and accordingly, remain buyers of the shares.

In my view, management is rightfully focused on regaining customer trust and turning things around for the long term rather than simply on short term earnings fixes.

Further slowdown in Consumer checking account growth in November 2016 to 3.9% yoy from 4.7% yoy growth in Oct'2016 and 5.7% yoy growth seen in Oct 2015. This is the result of continued steep yoy decline in new checking account openings, down 41% yoy although the drop was tad less than 45% yoy drop in October. Management expects growth in primary consumer checking accounts to be lower in December driven by the recent decline in checking account openings.

Slowdown in consumer checking account growth will likely persist until Wells can turnaround the decline in new account openings. Consumer checking account closures slowed to 2% yoy in Nov'16 versus 3% in Oct'16 and declined 13% in Nov'16 vs Oct'16 - closures slowing is a positive but this is more than offset by slowdown in new account openings.

Active credit card accounts remained flat for third month in a row as new applications fell 45% yoy, tad slower than 50% yoy drop in October. The lower run rate in credit card openings will slow growth in credit card revenues over time. Credit card applications fell 45% yoy compared to 50% yoy drop in October.

Contrasting shift at Wells Fargo versus Bank of America in retail brokerage. Per news stories, Wells Fargo will no longer pay bonuses for originating loans (residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, margin loans, etc.) to retail brokers. Cross-sell has been the biggest highlight of revenue growth by the large retail brokerage firms. This change will hurt cross-sell very sharply and hence reduce revenue growth. Average loans grew 15% in 2015 and 12% yoy in 3Q16 in Wealth Management in the segment and also faster than core loan growth overall (ex-acquisition) at Wells Fargo. This is in contrast to Bank of America which increased the cross-sell requirement for its retail brokers: brokers are now required to make at least two referrals next year, otherwise they would face a pay cut.

WFC's loan growth generally is faster than peers, but persistent net interest margin compression, due to WFC's larger base of deposits, has held back growth of net interest income. If and when long-term interest rates rise, together with an improving U.S. economy, I see WFC as well-positioned to grow net interest income at a faster pace than in the five previous years. In addition, WFC's noninterest revenue lines are growing well, including card fees and operating leases. I think WFC's energy-related lending exposure is manageable, as total reserves were $11.6 billion as of Q3, against $18 billion of outstanding energy-related loans.

Risks to my opinion and target price include a fall of the price per barrel of oil to a sustained level below $35, and a further narrowing of the net interest margin.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified financial services company with operations around the world. WFC offers a range of financial services in over 80 different business lines. WFC delineates three different business segments when reporting results: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement. Wells Fargo was founded in 1852. WFC's California banking business was separated from the express business in 1905, and was merged in 1960 with American Trust Company, another of the oldest banks in the Western U.S., and became Wells Fargo Bank, a national banking association, in 1968. In 1967, WFC, together with three other California banks, introduced the Master Charge credit card to its customers as part of its plan to challenge Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) in the consumer lending business. Later, Master Charge become MasterCard Inc. (NYSE: MA), an independent company. In 1986, WFC acquired Crocker National Bank, making WFC the 10th-largest U.S. bank. In 1996, WFC acquired First Interstate Bancorp, with assets of $55 billion, and became the ninth-largest U.S. bank. In 1998, Wells Fargo was acquired by Minneapolis-based Norwest Corporation, the 11th-largest bank in the U.S., with 1997 assets of $88.5 billion. The new company became the seventh-largest U.S. bank, and assumed the nameWells Fargo. In 2008, WFC purchased Wachovia Corp., at the height of the U.S. financial crisis.

IMPACT OF MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

In April 2016, the Fed and the FDIC notified Wells Fargo that its "Living Will" had deficiencies that necessitate a re-working and re-filing in October of 2016. However, in March 2015, following the Federal Reserve's annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), WFC received permission from the Fed to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.375, from $0.35. In March 2014, WFC received permission from the Fed to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.35, from $0.30. In March 2013, WFC increased its quarterly dividend to $0.30, from $0.22. In March 2012, following the CCAR results, WFC increased its dividend to $0.22 from $0.12. In March 2011, WFC increased its quarterly dividend to $0.12, from $0.05.

In late 2008, WFC acquired Wachovia, and issued 423 million common shares, with a value of $12.5 billion, to Wachovia shareholders. Wachovia's year-end total assets at fair value were $707 billion. Based on the purchase price of $23 billion and the fair value of net assets acquired of $14.3 billion, the transaction resulted in goodwill of nearly $9.0 billion. WFC has not taken any goodwill impairment charges related to this merger.

In late 2008, WFC issued 25,000 shares of 5.0% preferred stock, to the U.S. Treasury, in exchange for $25 billion. The Treasury also received a warrant to purchase 110 million shares of WFC common stock at an exercise price of $34. In May 2009, the Fed confirmed that under its adverse stress test scenario, WFC's Tier 1 capital exceeded the minimum level required for well-capitalized institutions. WFC agreed to generate a $13.7 billion regulatory capital buffer by November 2009. To fulfill this requirement, WFC issued 392 million common shares in a public offering valued at $8.6 billion. In December 2009, WFC redeemed all of the $25 billion of Series D preferred stock and repaid the Treasury the entire amount. WFC issued 490 million shares in a public offering valued at $12.2 billion in December 2009.

FINANCIAL TRENDS

WFC's full-year revenues peaked at $88.7 billion in 2009, following the merger with Wachovia. However, due to low interest rates, revenues fell at an average annual rate of 1.0% in the period 2010 through 2014. The only positive years were 2012, when revenues increased 6.3%, as low interest rates and government programs drove a refinancing boom that led to a 12.2% increase of non-interest income, and 2014, when loans held for investment rose 4.9%. Net interest income rose 4.1% in 2015, and net revenues increased 2.0%. For 2016, we see 3.8% net interest income growth, and 3.4% net revenue growth in 2016.

Reserve releases boosted net income over a five year period following the 2008 financial crisis. WFC started releasing reserves in the second quarter of 2010. Through June 30, 2015, WFC released a total of $11.4 billion of reserves. A reserve release is the difference between loan loss provisions, which add to reserves, and net chargeoffs, which lower reserves. Thus, WFC realized $41.6 billion of net chargeoffs from March 31, 2010, through June 30, 2015, while taking loan loss provisions of $30.2 billion, leading to the difference of these two figures, or $11.4 billion. I calculate that just over 8% of EPS in this time span was attributable to reserve releases, about in-line with peers.

I have a positive fundamental outlook for the Diversified Banks sub-industry, which includes six of the largest, in asset size, U.S. banks, as well as the five largest Canadian banks. I think the surprise election of Donald Trump may bear positives for these banks. The Dodd-Frank Financial Reform legislation of 2010 has been fairly or unfairly blamed, depending on one's view, for extremely low revenue growth at these banks, including weak lending and trading volume. Now, we think there is a good chance that the Volcker Rule, prohibiting proprietary trading, may be relaxed a bit, boosting trading. I also think the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may be held more accountable to Congress, limiting its power to extract settlements from banks.

For the U.S. Diversified Banks, results have been uneven, though. Recently-reported third-quarter 2016 profits fell 2.0% from a year earlier, even though net revenues rose 3.3%, and this was due to higher taxes. Non-interest expenses fell 1.3%. Loan loss provisions jumped 23% from relatively low levels a year earlier. Non-interest income rose 2.9%, while net interest income was up 3.7%. Loans held for investment grew 5.3% from a year ago, a relatively strong growth rate, in light of the uneven

US economic recovery. The median net interest margin for these banks was a relatively stable 2.74% in the third quarter, down from a recent high of 2.85% in the first quarter.

Full year 2015 profits rose 38%, as expenses fell 11.7%, while revenues were flat. Loan loss provisions rose 19%. For 2016, we expect the U.S. economy to muddle along as usual at a low single digits growth rate. Long term interest rates, so low for so long due to capital inflows into the U.S., have responded to the U.S. election results. Oil prices have recovered, credit exposure is manageable, and housing prices continue to rise. For 2016, for the diversified banks, we expect profits to fall 3.9%, on flat revenues. However, for 2017, we expect profit growth of 4.5%, on revenue growth of 3.8%.

For the Canadian banks, fiscal third-quarter 2016 revenues and profits (through July 31), in total, rose 13.0% each from a year earlier. Non-interest expenses rose 6.5%, and provisions for credit losses jumped 27%, from an unusually low level in the year-ago quarter. Within revenues, net interest income rose by a strong 6.9%, while non-interest income rose 19.5%. Loans held for investment grew 8.5% from a year ago, a relatively strong growth rate, helped by acquisitions. Full year 2015 (fiscal year ended October 31), Canadian bank profits rose 8.8%, on revenue growth of 5.4%. Provisions rose just 3.1%, and non-interest expenses rose 7.0%. For fiscal 2016, which recently ended on October 31, I expect to see reported profit growth of 9.5%, on revenue growth of 9.1%.

Following the election of Mr. Trump, the S&P Diversified Banks Index is up 2.5% year-to-date through November 9, as compared to a 6.0% increase of the S&P 1500 Index. The lag is due to severe declines inflicted earlier this year, from falling oil and mining prices. In 2015, the S&P Diversified Banks Index fell 1.3%, in-line with the 1.0% decrease of the S&P 1500 Index.

I view the latest retail banking customer activity data as negative as the pace of new customer acquisition is noticeably slower though I am encouraged balances were generally stable (would be more negative if balances also started showing signs of declining meaningfully). It is obvious these declines in new account openings are not good but as the company moves "off the front page of the newspaper" the decline in new account openings should slow down and eventually stabilize. Finally, the financial impact form these problems still appears to be contained, in my opinion, but on a reputational basis, however, the impact has been far larger and will take a while to restore.

My price target is $57 assumes shares of WFC will trade at approx. 11.6 times 2018 EPS estimate of $4.92 one year from now.

Risks to price target include a decrease in the value of bank equities, worse than expected asset quality performance, worse than expected macro-economic performance, unanticipated capital actions, worse than expected NIM pressure, unexpected impact from the ongoing sales scandal, less corporate tax relief that I currently model and a more aggressive regulatory/legislative environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.