2016 Wasn't Kind To Energy Transfer Partners, But What About The Future?

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) offers a yield of almost 12% - one of the highest in its peer group. That's understandable considering this Dallas, Texas-based master limited partnership has underperformed in the downturn and its distributions can drop in the near future. But I suggest investors should take a closer look at this energy infrastructure giant.

The units of virtually every energy infrastructure MLP have fallen significantly since the start of last year. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), the industry's benchmark fund, has declined 28% over the last two years. But in this period, Energy Transfer Partners' units have fallen almost 44%. That's largely because Energy Transfer Partners has lurched from one crisis to the next.

Last year, Energy Transfer's parent Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) attempted to acquire Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) in a deal valued at $33 billion. Energy Transfer Equity was supposed to assume $4.2 Billion of Williams' liabilities and raise $6 billion in additional borrowings to finance the deal. The deal also gave Williams an option to take 18% of the payment, or roughly $6 billion, in cash. But then, oil prices crashed by an additional 50% and the pipeline sector came under severe pressure. The deal, particularly its cash portion, didn't look that attractive anymore. The merger could have damaged Energy Transfer Equity's financial health, which could also indirectly impact Energy Transfer Partners. But earlier this year, Energy Transfer, after a legal battle, was able to walk away from the merger due to tax-related technicality.

This year, Energy Transfer Partners was supposed to startup its 1,172-mile Dakota Access pipeline, which is the primary part of the company's $4.8 billion Bakken Pipeline project. This was the single largest project in the company's backlog. The pipeline is almost complete, but its startup has been delayed, thanks to severe opposition from protestors, led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, who claim that a small portion of the line could pollute water and damage sacred land. This has created uncertainty around the future of the company's major asset.

In addition to this, last month, Energy Transfer Partners announced that it was merging with its sister MLP Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) in an all-stock deal in order to increase the size and scale of their operations while also diversifying the business and achieving $200 million of synergies in each year through 2019. As per terms of the deal, each Energy Transfer Partners unit-holder will receive 1.5 units of Sunoco Logistics, which will translate into a 10% premium. But hardly anyone is celebrating since the terms of the deal also imply that if the merger goes through, then ordinary Energy Transfer Partners investors will see their quarterly distribution drop from $1.06 to $0.77 per share.

Note that Energy Transfer Partners has said in a recent presentation that even if the merger doesn't go through, then the MLP might still cut distributions by 15% to 25% in 2017 to preserve its financial health.

The above mentioned factors have weighed heavily on the performance of Energy Transfer Partners' units. In hindsight, it is clear that the Williams merger agreement was poorly constructed. Delays related to Dakota Access pipeline will translate into lost revenues for the MLP. The merger transaction with Sunoco Logistics comes with a 10% premium, which seems paltry when compared against the 27% reduction in distributions that might happen. And up to 25% reduction in distributions might still happen in 2017, even without the merger.

Although the MLP has no control over what's happening with Dakota Access pipeline, I believe the MLP's management might not come out looking good from the downturn. But overall, I continue to like Energy Transfer Partners.

Note that the 27% reduction in distributions would translate into a yield of 8.6% at current prices. Although that's not as good as the double-digit yield which the MLP is currently sporting, it is still slightly higher than the industry's average of 8%.

Also what I like about Energy Transfer Partners is that the company's financial health got stretched in the downturn, but it will start the New Year on a firmer financial footing. The company has sold a number of assets which should strengthen its balance sheet moving forward. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics sold their stake in Bakken Pipeline System for $2 billion to Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP). The transaction was supposed to close at the end of 2016. In addition to this, according to a report from the WSJ, Energy Transfer Partners is also in talks with the Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to sell assets valued at around $5 billion.

Moreover, if the merger actually goes through, then the combined entity will be in a position to achieve more than 1-x distribution coverage in the near term. This will be a big positive development, given this metric, which underpins the sustainability of distributions, is closely watched by investors and ratings agencies. Energy Transfer Partners' coverage has been weak (less than 1x) throughout most of the downturn, and clocked in at just 0.82-x in the third quarter.

But what I really like about Energy Transfer Partners is that it has an incredible asset base, with interest in more than 62,500 miles of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids pipelines, which looks even better if it merges with Sunoco Logistics. The combined MLP will own 71,000 miles of pipeline, with exposure to major oil and gas producing regions - Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Utica as well as facilities along the Gulf Coast. The merger will also put Energy Transfer Partners in a better position to benefit from the surge in crude prices since the company, which is mainly a natural gas-focused MLP, will also gain exposure to liquids-focused Sunoco Logistics.

Furthermore, Energy Transfer Partners already has a strong backlog of projects, including the Rover Pipeline and the Revolution System, which should fuel its growth from 2017. The partnership also acquired 65% interest in PennTex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:PTXP) in October, which should also have a positive impact on Energy Transfer Partners' volumes and cash flows in 2017.

I believe the Dakota Access pipeline will also likely come online in early 2017, particularly after the Trump administration takes over and likely rolls back some of President Obama's decisions. As a reminder, the construction work on the pipeline is more than 85% complete. The partnership already has all the necessary permits and only requires an easement from the US Army Corps of Engineers to drill a 1-mile segment of the line beneath Lake Oahe in North Dakota. That easement, which should have been just a formality, has become a major hurdle for the MLP under the Obama administration.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer Partners may have damaged some of its reputation in the downturn as the company lurched from one crisis to another. Its distributions could decline in 2017, with or without the merger. But Energy Transfer Partners still offers an above-average yield, after accounting for a possible reduction. The MLP's future outlook is looking better. Its financial health will likely improve while the coverage ratio will increase to north of 1-times moving forward, particularly if the merger goes through. Energy Transfer Partners has a strong asset base, which looks even better with Sunoco Logistics, and it will bring some major projects online in 2017 which should fuel growth.

Thanks to the underperformance, Energy Transfer Partners' units are attractively valued. In terms of P/CF (2017e.), Energy Transfer Partners is priced just 6.3-times. This makes it one of the cheapest MLP in its peer group. Others MLPs like Boardwalk Pipeline (NYSE:BWP), Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM), EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) are all priced between 7.5-times and 17.1-times next year's cash flow estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

I suggest investors consider adding Energy Transfer Partners to their portfolio.

