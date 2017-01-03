Hostess Brands: Top Pick For '17, Ice Cream Coming Soon

Hostess has industry-leading organic growth and EBITDA margins. If it traded at the low end of the unhealthy snack category (Hershey's) it's $15, at the high end (Mondelez), it's $20.

Hostess Brands, as a public equity, has remained under the radar screen. Their ice cream will be available nationally in days/weeks in partnership with Nestle. No PR on this.

Since we first wrote about Hostess Brands (formerly Gores Holdings), shares are up over 20% and warrants 75%. We believe both shares and warrants remain undervalued.

Twinkies Ice Cream, coming soon

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK), which we first wrote about as a Top Idea on August 15th, performed strongly in 2016. We are equally sanguine about the company's prospects for 2017, and believe the stock can return 30%+ over the next 12 months, with potentially significant upside if the company makes accretive acquisitions or exceeds the projections provided in their proxy, which wouldn't surprise us, in large part because of likely additional shelf space with core products, and potential brand/category extensions. We see fair value, based on current fundamentals, at $17, 30% above Friday's close. We think there are many ways to leverage Hostess' brands - including ice cream, which the company has yet to press release, but which has been confirmed by partner Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY), and we expect to be widely available in the United States within weeks, including at the US' largest supermarket chain, Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Recently, we were speaking with a friend who said he's looking forward to Hostess reporting its first quarter as a public company. We responded that they had. Hostess did not host a conference call, nor did they announce an earnings date. They released earnings buried in an 8-K on the evening of November 9th - mixed in with a variety of other filings - followed by a press release, during market hours, on November 10th. It's not often that a $1.7b market cap company seemingly flies under the radar screen. We think in the case of Hostess Brands, it remains largely ignored by Wall Street (although, as we note below, some highly regarded institutions have taken notice). We don't expect this situation to persist in 2017 and the stock remains one of our highest conviction ideas heading into the new year.

Since we wrote about Hostess on August 15th, with a positive view on shares (up 20%+) and a specific focus on the mispricing of the warrants (up 75%), we've written one additional article regarding Hostess (as well as addressing several other companies) in Buffett, Brands and Boats. This article largely focuses on the value of brands - beyond what is measurable on a balance sheet or an income statement - and the potential to expand in ways not currently foreseen (i.e. Deep Fried Twinkies or, now, ice cream). This prior article, and the company's current investor presentation (available here - no mention of ice cream), should serve as solid background for those new to the Hostess story. We're not going to go into detail regarding Hostess, but will briefly cover recent results and why we continue to have high conviction into 2017. We'll also discuss ice cream, which Hostess has yet to press release and which has not been picked up by the financial media, but appears imminent. This opportunity could represent a licensing opportunity worth millions in incremental margin dollars - which at Hostess' current size is material to growth. For an industry which affords companies like Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) mid/high-teens EV/EBITDA multiples despite non/low-single digit growth (and ice-cream alone could add low single-digit profit growth to Hostess), we think it's meaningful that Hostess appears to have numerous levers to pull to accelerate its high single-digit (or better) revenue and operating income growth (and Hostess comes with a relatively discounted multiple).

Thesis review

We believe Hostess Brands is an iconic brand trading at a discount to others in the unhealthy snack food category such as Hershey's and Mondelez. It's growing faster than both, and also has higher EBITDA margins. The reasons for its mispricing are that it became a public entity via a SPAC, has just 1 sell-side analyst covering the company, and went bankrupt twice in 10 years. As we've explained at length previously, prior to and exiting the first bankruptcy (resulting in the 2nd bankruptcy), Hostess was over 75% unionized with 8000 employees, was paying $100m annually to its underfunded pension, had internal distribution, and had 50% utilization at its 11 factories vs. almost 80% at its 3 factories today. Post 2nd bankruptcy, these issues have been eliminated.

Hostess then versus now

Source: Hostess investor presentation, July 5, page 9.

Hostess was acquired from its 2nd bankruptcy by Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co., who retained 42% ownership post merger with the Gores Holdings SPAC. Prior to the merger, they made significant investments in leading edge facilities, changed their distribution, improved the shelf life of products, and added full SAP capabilities on the IT front. Mr. Metropoulos rolled $50m in equity into new shares with the SPAC merger. There are some very smart, successful players with a lot of skin in the game.

We don't view shares as compellingly cheap (Dane Capital tends to buy at 4-8x EBITDA), but given Hostess' growth profile, we view it as compelling versus Hershey's and Mondelez, and most unhealthy consumer brands. In the most recent quarter, Hostess grew revenue 24% and EBITDA 37% y/y, while gross margins expanded 640bps y/y. If we exclude acquisition and look solely at sweet baked goods (essentially, organic growth), growth was 12.7% y/y with an 800bps improvement in gross margin in the segment. This is not your father's Oldsmobile.

All of which leaves us scratching our head as to why Hershey's and Mondelez are trading at 13.4x and 17.3x 2016 EV/EBITDA and 12.6x and 16.2x 2017 EV/EBITDA, respectively, considering they have low-single digit organic revenue growth (at best), no margin expansion to speak of, and lower EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion than Hostess.

Source: FactSet

We believe Hostess is relatively cheap at 12.4x 2016 and 11.5x 2017 EV/EBITDA - on numbers that we believe will prove conservative.

Perhaps the ongoing rumors that Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) will acquire Mondelez, or Mondelez will acquire Hershey's is a part of the story. That said, at some point, we have to believe there will be significant interest in Hostess, especially if they execute for several years.

We believe fair value for Hostess today is somewhere between $15 and $20.

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC

Brand extensions

Over the summer, Hostess introduced Deep Fried Twinkies exclusively at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). If one searches for product reviews on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) or YouTube, the reviews are shockingly good. That Hostess can introduce products that are patently unhealthy with partners like Wal-Mart speaks to the value of their brand - something that doesn't show up in financials. That Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS) would recently announce it's paying $1.7b for Bai is just another example of the value of a brand (among dozens of similar examples). Dr Pepper Snapple is buying water with flavoring - but apparently, it's cheaper to pay $1.7b than to try to do it in house (and we've seen this again and again in food and beverage brands). It's hard to win the heart of a consumer, and harder yet to become a household word. People know Twinkies and they know Hostess. The leadership of Hostess has a tremendous track record monetizing iconic brands. We think that affords our investment a significant margin of safety.

Twinkies ice cream, coming soon

We think the potential for brand extensions is significant. For example, Hostess and its CupCakes, Twinkies and SnoBalls will all soon be in freezers in ice cream flavors licensed by Nestle. In addition, Ding Dongs ice cream sandwiches will imminently be available at convenience stores as well as at Kroger, the United State's largest supermarket chain. This is according to cspdailynews.com (a leading convenience store media publication) - as well as other trade sources - in an article titled Hostess Brands Coming to Nestle's Ice Cream Pints which sites a Nestle's representative as saying:

Hostess ice-cream pints will be available in mid-February at Dollar General and in convenience stores between February and May, based on the stores' own schedules. Source: cspdailynews.com

The article goes on to say:

Another frozen treat is the Ding Dong Ice Cream Sandwich, which is scheduled to hit convenience stores by the end of December. Kroger's will carry the multipack size starting in late January.

We think distribution at Dollar General (NYSE:DG), with over 12,000 stores, and Kroger, the largest supermarket chain, bode well for the product's success.

Five days ago, buried in the Chicago Sun Times, they also reported on Hostess' new ice cream in conjunction with Nestle's, although they only received confirmation from a Nestle's representative that Nestle's and Hostess are working on ice cream products. According to the representative "any further details won't be made available until after the new year."

It's not clear to us why Hostess has yet to press release this news given a Nestle's representative has confirmed (and checks into retailers and convenience stores - and other industry news accounts confirm this). Ice Cream is a $5b+ category. Hostess appears to be doing much right, but is currently being completely unpromotional, giving early investors a significant opportunity in our view.

We're not sure of the precise arrangement between Hostess and Nestle's. Our assumption is that it's a licensing agreement (that would be consistent with Nestle's practices). We're not sure the gross margin dollar impact on Hostess, but we believe it could be several million dollars (with no capital outlays), which could add a few percent to their operating income growth. Considering that's the entirety of the percent growth rate of Hershey's or Mondelez, we think it's not inconsequential.

For those unfamiliar with Nestle's in the ice cream segment, they are the largest player in the US.

Source: Nestleusa.com

Although ice cream could prove meaningful, to us, this is less about ice cream, than the potential for Hostess to extend its brand in many directions. We think the core brand is relatively inexpensive given its superior growth and margin profile versus others in the unhealthy snack category, but the optionality created by having an iconic brand is not adequately considered in financials, or share price, in our view.

For anyone still skeptical that Hostess is pursuing ice cream, see the below USPTO filing. Apparently, they want to make sure they own the trademark (there are several other ice cream related filings by Hostess on USPTO as well).

Source: USPTO filing November 18, 2016

Where's the coverage?

As we've detailed earlier, Hostess has made limited effort thus far to get out in front of the investment community. While the Hostess story remains relatively unknown, there are some highly regarded mutual funds and hedge funds that acquired positions in 3Q (the top 5 holders are all new - likely replacing day one SPAC holders).

TWNK - Top holders at end of 3Q

Source: Nasdaq.com

If one went to page 2 of the holders list, they'd also see Michael Bury (of The Big Short fame) and his Scion Asset Management with a 300,000 share position. Given the $1.7b market cap, solid institutional ownership base, and average daily trading volume in excess of 800k shares, we're very surprised that SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is the sole sell-side firm covering the company. We suspect this situation won't persist, and anticipate both bulge bracket and smaller firms picking up coverage over the next few quarters. This is never an investment thesis for Dane Capital, but the prospect of additional coverage certainly doesn't hurt.

In addition, given the company's market cap, we suspect that shares will be included in multiple indices in quarters ahead. Again, not a core thesis, but certainly it should benefit shareholders.

Conclusion and 2017

We expect 2017 to be a very good year for Hostess as the story is increasingly communicated to Wall Street - we suspect from both sell-side analysts and a far more investor facing corporate effort. We expect leverage to diminish as the company's EBITDA increases and debt is reduced. We'd suspect that by year-end '17 leverage should be well below 4x. In addition, we think the inclusion into indices should lead to some forced buying that could/should/will benefit the share price. We would not be surprised to see bolt-on m&a that should be accretive, accelerate growth, and help diversify the business. We are hopeful that the company has been conservative with guidance and that beyond Deep Fried Twinkies and ice cream, there are additional new product extensions on the horizon. Further, with 15% market share, versus 22% prior to the last bankruptcy, there should be meaningful room for core product growth.

We like being aligned with insiders with substantial share positions. We like it even more when they have exceptional track records of value creation such as the management/Board of Hostess. Despite a lack of press releases, we suspect this story won't remain below the radar screen in 2017. It remains one of our highest conviction ideas.

