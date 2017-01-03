Guaranteeing Alpha?

A portfolio based on this study will be tested to see if it can outperform the 3 major indices.

Is It Possible To Guarantee Alpha?

Now that the New Year has come and 2017 is upon us, it is now time to once again look over our portfolios and adjust them accordingly. Since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and volatility returned to the stock market, it has been billed as a "stock-pickers" market. The chart below confirms this as it shows the correlation between the S&P individual companies and the index (NYSEARCA:SPY) itself since 2013. With the correlation weakening between the individual components and the overall index, it shows that there is opportunity in stock picking as beta in every company is increasing and is no longer just following the broader market.

Now what?

The problem every investors needs to ask now is "which stocks do I pick?". One of the most interesting classes I had taken during my post-secondary education was related to Financial Accounting Theory. The class is based around what financial information is useful and how it affects the efficiency of the market place. In this class, it exposed me to the accounting theory by Ball and Brown. This theory could hold the key to getting Alpha returns from stock picking.

Ball and Brown: An Empirical Evaluation of Accounting Income Numbers

The 1968 study by Ball and Brown was initially started to get scientific evidence that the share price of companies are directly affected by annual reports released. They wanted to see how efficient markets were, based on how it reacted to financial reports. Market efficiency is defined as how well the stock price of a company reflects the fair value of all available relevant information. There are three different forms of market efficiency.

1) Strong market efficiency means that all information (public and private) is reflected in the share price, thus making it impossible to achieve Alpha as all companies would give risk adjusted market returns. This is not applicable to our markets as it would make anyone working in investing redundant as it makes research a waste of time.

2) Weak market efficiency means that the share price only reflects based on historical information and not new information thus making it possible to trade on any insider information. This is not applicable as we know that share prices do adjust for rumors and speculation.

3) Semi-strong efficiency means that when public information is released, it is rapidly adjusted for in the share price. This is what our current markets have.

The study results

In their study they took 261 NYSE traded stocks and evaluated the performance of a company from the previous 12 months of the earnings release and the subsequent 6 months. For the test, they used a formula similar to the Capital Asset Pricing Model except adjusted to show abnormal returns. In essence, they took actual returns and adjusted out the risk adjusted market returns to only return abnormal returns. The abnormal returns are also known as Alpha amongst investors.

The results can be seen below. Time zero is the date of information release. The numbers before and after 0 are months relative to time zero. In the test they separated the companies between those with earnings expected to better and worse than last year.

What is interesting about these results is that our markets do not adjust for public information as fast as we would expect it to. If our markets were stronger we would expect alpha returns to flat line towards one after the release of information. However we can see that it takes almost 3 months before the alpha returns begin to fade away. What is also interesting to note is that the theory also provided a basis for momentum trading as we can see that companies that were rising into earnings are likely to continue rising with alpha returns after the earnings release.

This experiment has also been updated to show stock price movement around quarterly reports and replicated the same graph above with different time intervals.

Our experiment

So for 2017 I want to keep a paper portfolio of companies to see if it is possible to guarantee alpha returns relative to the three major indices (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:NDAQ) using this theory. In our basket of 10 equal weighted stocks we will select the stocks with the highest returns since the last quarters release and hold them until 2 months after the earnings release. At that point, the portfolio will be rebalanced for the next basket of 10 stocks with the highest returns since the last quarter and so forth for all of 2017. We will begin with the top 10 performing stocks of the last reported quarter (Q3). This theory hopes to capitalize on to the alpha returns leading up to the report and the two months after as demonstrated in the graphed results above.

Ball and Brown Portfolio Top 10 performing S&P 500 Stock Last Quarter Price at 12/30/2016 Next Expected Earnings NVidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) 106.74 Feb 15, 2017 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 18.27 Jan 19, 2017 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) 239.45 Jan 18, 2017 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) 14.36 Jan 20, 2017 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) 35.63 Jan 20, 2017 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) 68.11 Jan 17, 2017 Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) 66.27 Feb 1, 2017 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) 22.10 Jan 13, 2017 Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) 43.04 Jan 23, 2017 United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) 72.88 Jan 19, 2017 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

We will follow up with this portfolio in late April 2017 so that we can rebalance the portfolio. My hypothesis is that this method will only be able to outperform the three indices if financials continue to outperform due to 8 of 10 companies coming from that sector. Could this theory from 1968 hold the secret to Seeking Alpha?

