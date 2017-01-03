Abbott: A Prosperous 2017

While the market generally appears fully priced, Abbott just raised its dividend and is trading close to its 52-week low.

Abbott's deals are coming into sharper focus with St. Jude set to close on January 4 and Alere now in litigation.

Introduction

I have been conflicted over Abbott (NYSE:ABT). Back when it announced its St. Jude (NYSE:STJ) deal, close on the heels of its Alere (NYSE:ALR) deal announcement, I questioned whether it was still an attractive holding.

For the reasons I set out in this article, I now regard Abbott as both a steady reliable holding and also as a stock that is ripe for accumulation at its current price.

Abbott's deals are coming into sharper focus with St. Jude set to close on January 4 and Alere now in litigation.

Abbott announced its intention to acquire St. Jude Medical on 4/28/2016. After spending the better part of a year acquiring regulatory approvals to consummate the deal, Abbott was recently able to get Chinese approval, EU approval and US antitrust approval for it to acquire St. Jude.

As a condition to these approvals, Abbott had to agree to two heart device divestitures. In its initial presentation touting the advantages of the deal, Abbott included the following slide setting out its prospective dominance in heart devices upon conclusion of the deal.

Click to enlarge

Antitrust regulators apparently concluded that two of the areas where the combination resulted in number 1 ranking market position were too much, so they required a limited set of divestitures. According to a Reuters report announcing the approval:

Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories ... has won U.S. antitrust approval for its proposed $25 billion acquisition of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc ..., the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. Abbott agreed to divest two medical devices used in cardiovascular procedures to resolve FTC concerns the acquisition [that] would [otherwise] stifle competition, the commission said in a statement.

This still leaves Abbott in a powerful position in the cardiovascular device market. A recent Forbes article following the approval points to the importance of scale for companies seeking to serve this market as follows:

The...$25 billion purchase of St. Jude Medical sets the larger company [Abbott] up for value-based care and bundled payments to doctors and hospitals....[in a market where] Medicare and private insurers are moving away from fee-for-service medicine that allows a payment for each and every device, procedure, surgery and hospitalization. And hospitals are looking to reduce their number of suppliers, putting Abbott in a smaller universe of rivals that includes Boston Scientific and Medtronic...

A recent SA article by Khen Elazar compares these three companies. He states that while of the three Abbott is his largest position, he would not add to it at its current price. He acknowledges that Abbott has multiple attractions but finds several demerits, most notably the star-crossed Alere deal and strong dollar headwinds, which dim his current interest in the stock.

I agree with Elazar that both deserve focused attention. On the Alere matter I have discussed it in some detail in prior articles, most recently and in most detail here.

There is no clarity as to the ultimate resolution of this deal. However, I do not see any realistic prospect that its actual resolution will be any more damaging to Abbott than its nebula is currently. In other words, I do not currently downgrade Abbott's mid- to long-term value based on the Alere matter.

To the contrary, I see a likelihood that this deal will fade in importance now that the St. Jude deal is about to close and Alere's issues are in litigation. If I am correct in my assessment that Alere will lose its negative pungency as the positive synergies of the St. Jude deal start taking shape, then this should serve as a positive catalyst for the company.

As for the strong dollar, that is a longstanding concern for many US companies. I do not regard the strong dollar as a reason to avoid investing in any US multinationals, particularly those with a proven management team and a diverse portfolio of attractive products. I consider Abbott as having an extremely capable management and likewise a diverse portfolio of attractive products.

While the market generally appears fully priced, Abbott just raised its dividend and is trading close to its 52-week low.

Investors are in something of a quandary at the current time as we venture into 2017. The market seems fully priced, yet there are few, if any, attractive alternatives. Accordingly, I am trying to pick through to find the least bad alternatives.

Abbott has been trading in a relatively tight range over the last year from a high of ~$45 to a low of ~$38. It closed out the year towards the low end

ABT data by YCharts

of its range at $38.41.

Abbott has long been a favorite of dividend investors. When the financial world was cracking all around it during the 2009 financial crisis, Abbott stood tall. It increased its quarterly dividend from the beginning of 2008 to the end of 2009 by >23%. Abbott continued its dividend throughout.

Abbott's aggressive simultaneous pursuit of the St. Jude and Alere deals caught me unawares and led me to question whether it was still committed to its dividend policy. As I have studied the matter in greater detail, I have come to view the matter differently. While the Alere deal seems decidedly unattractive now as it did from the start, I am quite optimistic about the prospects offered by the St. Jude deal.

I take Abbott's recent announcement of its latest decidedly muted <2% dividend increase as an indication that it remains committed to increasing its dividend even as it faces operational stresses. Rather than taking a dividend holiday while it navigates these challenging times, it has elected to signal the ongoing importance of its dividend.

CEO White reportedly invested ~$5 million in November at a price per share higher than its current price.

Abbott's CEO, Miles White, has been at the helm since 1998. He has ushered the company through its glory years. He was CEO in 2001 when Abbott acquired Knoll Pharmaceuticals and with it D2E7, which later became the world's leading drug by revenues for many years under the name Humira. He was at the helm when Abbott spun off AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in 2012, thereby divesting itself of Humira which had become a disproportionate contributor to the company's revenues.

Certainly, no one can have a better bead on Abbott's prospects than its long-time CEO. The fact that he has been loading up on stock in Abbott, including purchases totaling nearly $5 million as recently as November 2016 at ~$40 per share, has to be considered a positive sign. Chances are when the market opens up for the start of 2017, you and I will be able to buy shares at a discount to what he paid.

Willow Street Investments has penned several articles, here and here on SA highlighting this and other insider purchases at Abbott.

Conclusion

Abbott is one of my favorite picks as we move through 2017. I anticipate that its newly augmented cardiology franchise will stand tall. Barclays' (NYSE:BCS) recent 2017 top picks leads off its US selections with none other than Abbott. It sets a price target for the stock of $50.

This would put Abbott back at its peak 2015 price. I am not quite that optimistic. I am looking for Abbott to start reporting notably positive quarters once its St. Jude acquisition starts to take hold, hopefully Q2 2017.

Where will that take Abbott? I do not offer any target prices. I am hopeful that Abbott's balanced portfolio of businesses, led by its medical device unit, will handily beat the market in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT AND MAY BUY MORE OVER NEXT 72 HOURS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.