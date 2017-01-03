Dire December: Holiday Sales Fall 11% Below 2015 In Next-To-Last Week Before Christmas

Bleak December data comes after the Commerce Department reported below-year-ago sales at department stores, electronics retailers and toy stores in November.

An increasingly grim retail picture is emerging in weekly holiday sales numbers released by research firm NPD.

Like a disappointing advent calendar, the company's most recently revealed figures show an 11% sales drop below year-ago levels in the second-to-last week before Christmas. That's the worst weekly report yet in a season full of year-over-year declines.

The numbers are based on point-of-sale data for a basket of holiday product categories at traditional and online stores. Previously, the data showed Thanksgiving week purchases 1% below 2015 levels, and the numbers have since deteriorated further.

The week ending December 3 came in 5% lower than the same period a year ago, followed by another 5% deficit the next week. That was capped by the 11% dropoff in the most recent report. NPD attributes the deepening shortfalls to aggressive discounting, as well as delayed purchasing. There was an extra Friday and Saturday to shop before Christmas this year.

But just as shoppers' dollars don't go as far as they once did, retail revenue this year doesn't cover inventory, rent and payroll like it did last year. Adjusting for inflation, those rounded nominal drops of -1%, -5% and -11% would translate to real deficits of -2.7%, -6.6% and -12.5%.

In another sign of weakness, retailers added 14% fewer jobs in October and November than they did over the same period last year, marking a rough start to the holiday hiring season, according to Labor Department data.

NPD monitors sales of apparel, toys, technology, athletic footwear and prestige fragrances for its holiday report. That's a limited basket of goods, but another measure, advance Commerce Department data for November, showed year-over-year real sales losses in most seasonal categories of merchants, such as department stores (-8.0%); electronics and appliance stores (-5.4%); sporting goods, toy and book stores (-3.1%); general retailers (including department stores) (-3.0%); and apparel and accessories stores (-0.8%). The one seasonal sector to eke out a gain was furniture and home furnishings stores, which rose 2.4% in real dollars.

Real sales at non-store retailers, of which approximately 72% is e-commerce, rose a full 10.0% in November vs. a year ago, making it by far the fastest growing category in retail. Dedicated e-commerce numbers will be released February 17.

Overall, the Commerce Department showed seasonally adjusted retail sales in November virtually flat vs. October, but up 3.6% from a year ago, working out to a 1.9% gain in real dollars. That growth was primarily on the strength of non-store retailers like e-commerce, with lesser gains from sources such as pharmacies and gas stations.

Later this week, NPD releases holiday sales for the week ending December 24. December's employment report publishes on Friday, and the Commerce Department will report December advance retail sales on January 13.

Analysis: Currently available holiday data points to disappointing Q4 earnings at brick-and-mortar seasonal retailers, particularly department stores, which have been in a downward spiral for more than a decade. Macy's (NYSE:M) has already announced 100 store closures, and mass closures at other retailers are imminent, such as at The Limited, owned by Sun Capital Partners. Retailers in categories that e-commerce significantly competes with, but that have failed to develop strong online sales channels or demonstrably effective in-store added value, could be especially hard hit. While shutting underperforming locations can result in more efficient operations in the short term, transformations that effectively beat or join the online competition are necessary for survival.

