Chipotle Mexican Grill: A Bit Overcooked?

Most would agree that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) offers generally tasty, healthy food at reasonable prices. Slightly more objective observers would also note that it is participating in a good submarket of the broader industry - "fast casual" dining. An interested investor certainly takes note that is has zero debt, a somewhat rare commodity in today's equity markets. While all these things speak well for a company that is likely to remain a large, viable, and competitive force for years to come, there are certain assumptions in the current valuation that a slightly more discerning or skeptical investor might find hard to ignore.

First, future growth is unstable. Historical growth rates in the mid teens are likely a thing of the past, annual estimates for 2016 are in the negative, but both can be partially reconciled by management expectations of high single digit growth rates for 2017. This places fairly high uncertainty on top line numbers going forward. While credit should be given to Chipotle for the rapid expansion it has accomplished over the last decade, I believe this very growth to now be overstated when factored into a valuation of the company. This has resulted in most analysts representing large firms to make a "hold" recommendation on the stock. While a blanket hold recommendation is certainly prudent for large firm analysts, for those of us willing to venture into "the grass between the dinosaurs toes", I think the standard "hold" recommendation ultimately leaves a gap that doesn't fully reflect reality.

It is more likely that CMG is in the ground between hold and sell. An appropriate recommendation for this middle ground would be to "reduce" your holdings in a manner advantageous to your particular circumstances. Large firm analysts are involved in a business as well, and on the whole, it's not considered great form to come out and openly recommend, "sell" on a company such as Chipotle. The company is not in dire financial straits. It is not in danger of bankruptcy. The industry has not been utterly decimated similar to the energy industry over the last several years. Those are more typical situations where analysts would make a "sell" recommendation.

My issue with the current share price stems from most price targets being based on historical multiples. I view this as incorrect and unlikely in the intermediate to longer term. Chipotle, at the time of this writing is being valued on a forward P/E basis of approximately 40x anticipated FY2017 earnings. When evaluating its' size based on revenue and market capitalization within the industry, you will notice that it is larger than most. It is now approximately of equal size to Burger King and is certainly taking healthy chunks from YUM and McDonald's. This evolution into a larger and truly upper mid-sized competitor certainly seems to warrant consideration that a forward P/E of 30x might be more appropriate, and would place CMG more in line with larger competitors.

This would also place it more in line with smaller competitors that can certainly still be considered "growth" stocks. For example, a 30x forward P/E would still represent a 20%-50% premium when compared to bellwethers McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), yet offer some premium to smaller organizations such as Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) or Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC). This would value the company at approximately $300. While I do realize that JACK and particularly SONC may not be pure competitors to CMG, I certainly think it reasonable to state that many of the same consumers spending at CMG will also be spending at SONC or JACK. JACK's ownership of Qdoba, in particular, places a large part of their business in direct competition with CMG. Although not publicly traded on American Exchanges, Baja Fresh offers very high quality "fast casual" fare as well, and also has differentiated strategies from CMG by offering franchise opportunities. When viewed as a whole, it is reasonable to question the growth rates and current multiples of CMG.

Secondly, when utilizing a longer-term discounted earnings model, I also found the $300/share price point to represent a healthy middle ground of the likely outcomes for Chipotle utilizing all the information the market currently has. Some of the key assumptions in this model were $4.56B in revenues in FY 2017, growing 7% annually through 2019 to achieve sales of $5.22B. This represents a recovery from the E. Coli incidents and also gives the benefit of the doubt over the shorter term to represent additional growth. Beginning in FY 2020, a 3% annual revenue growth rate was assumed. Other assumptions, such as tax rate and depreciation, were kept in line with historical averages or calculated to represent current information.

Thirdly, an outlier or ancillary risk, depending on analyst interpretation, is the companies' decision not to franchise. Most CMG competitors offer franchise opportunities. This structure can offer certain advantages as well as disadvantages. While I won't attempt to venture into a thesis on the pros and cons of franchising in this article, overall, I think it safe to say that many of CMG competitors are benefiting from offering franchises. It offers generally consistent inflows while reducing many of the exposures associated with true business operations, such as staffing or food costs, etc. While the franchisor certainly feels a downturn as well as the franchisee, the franchisor has reduced headache to navigate the problem, in many cases. They simply collect less royalty revenue due to reduced sales. While this is a slight oversimplification, and certainly many franchisors need and want healthy franchisees, they are less concerned about the true success of the franchisee and more concerned about the general survival of the franchise to ensure royalty revenue. I think CMG's decision to not offer franchise opportunities, at all, could have adverse affect on their profitability under certain economic conditions.

In summary, while CMG is a financially solid company operating a successful food business that will be a viable competitor in the market place for years to come, its' valuation at this time is likely stretched. The term "reduce" best describes my current recommendation. For the long-term investor who has a cost basis much closer to or under $300, then a simple hold might also be suitable, but opportunity cost should certainly be factored into that decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.