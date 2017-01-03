The Most Depressing Chart In Europe

Via Barclays:

Unintuitively, the issue does not appear to be sales:

The lack of earnings growth from European companies does not appear to be a top-line issue. Both real GDP and sales have recovered to levels now exceeding prior-cycle highs. Earnings, however, are still languishing near prior-cycle lows. In fact, remarkably European companies have broadly kept pace with their U.S. counterparts on sales over the previous five years. Yet the gap in earnings to the U.S. is still at multi-decade highs. Both charts suggest that the poor performance on earnings is not a top-line issue…

Another factor driving poor earnings per share of European companies relative to the U.S. could be the share count. U.S. companies have been more active in repurchasing shares compared to European companies. Therefore by reducing the share count, the earnings per share numbers reported by companies in the US could have received a boost. Figure 7 suggests that on an annualized basis buybacks have helped U.S. earnings by 2% annualized relative to Europe. However, this still explains only 10% of the 40% underperformance of European earnings relative to the U.S. The lack of buyback activity in Europe again does not appear to be the dominant driver of poor profits…

With both sales and buybacks not being the drivers of poor earnings, we believe European companies face a lack of improved profit margins. In fact, for the first time since 1990, European profit margins have stagnated at a time when US margins have improved. The gap in profitability is the widest seen during this time period.