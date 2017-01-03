This Is When You Should Buy JPMorgan

Investors are advised to use the rallies to reduce their exposure and postpone their purchases for lower levels.

In this article, I present the technical and fundamental metrics of the stock to conclude that JPM is rich in valuations and even though it may extend its rally, one must not make fresh investments at the current level. I will also provide a safer investing level for investors to consider.

I first discussed JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) in my August article titled Bank On Banking Stocks To Make You Money in which I contended that,

"Recently, JPM shares entered into a contracting range, but from the looks of it, the stock may have pierced the resistance and is ready to revisit its all-time highs (and maybe higher). Indicators remain supportive, and further strengthen the bullish outlook."

At that time, JPM was trading close to $65 per share and today it is trading close to all-time highs at $86.29. This is a fabulous return of more than 30 percent in less than 6 months.

Source: CNBC

Now, as the stock has amassed huge gains in 2016, it is time to reassess whether JPM (NYSE: JPM) still presents a lucrative investing opportunity or not. The answer may not be pleasing but it is definitely very helpful.

A simple look at the daily JPMorgan Chase price chart below tells us that from the time the stock broke out in August, it hasn't looked backed. Donald Trump's victory as the U.S. president gave the financial sector (NYSEARCA: XLF) a big boost helping JPM score more gains. But, one thing from the multi-year chart that needs to be seriously addressed right now is the massive deviation of the stock price from a couple of very important simple moving averages - 50-day and 200-day.

Source: TradingView

The stock never really goes this far from the couple, and whenever it does sway, it quickly makes an attempt to correct the wide divergence. This divergence is a result of the over-enthusiasm of the investors who are simply elevating the price to account for the future Fed rate hikes.

The unrelenting exuberance has the stock deviating materially from its 5-year averages of important fundamental metrics as well. Take a look at the data compiled by Morningstar which clearly validates that the stock is extremely rich in valuations.

Source: Morningstar

Take any metric from the table above and compare it to its historical average and you will find that the stock is at least 30 percent higher now and in some cases, even 50 percent. For instance, the current price-to-sales ratio of 3.33 is higher than the 5-year average of 2.24 by 48.66 percent. The current price-to-book value of 1.35 is greater than the historical average by 33 percent.

Now, I am not calling for the stock to drop as drastically as the figures above suggest, however, I will not hesitate to say that the stock is not at a safe investing level and investors would be better off postponing their purchases.

This is also probably the reason why the short interest in JPM has surged to a 3-year high of 45.71 million shares. Although it is just 1.3 percent of the total outstanding float with only 2 days to cover, the continuous increase in bearish bets needs to be considered as well.

While I strongly recommend that investors do not make fresh purchases, I want to clarify that they can choose to ride the rally but also consider reducing their exposure as the price rises. Why do I believe that the price can rise if the stock is overvalued? It's because the current surge is fueled by strong optimism and momentum and it is always a tough one to figure out when the fuel runs out.

A fundamental factor that may keep the stock elevated for some time is the constantly improving EPS estimates. Data taken from WSJ reveals that the FY 2017 EPS estimates have improved by 4.37 percent in the last 3 months alone.

Source: WSJ

So, when should you really buy JPM? Should you wait for the fundamental valuations to drop to historical averages? If you do so, you might have to wait longer-than-expected and also run the risk of missing out on a drop that should be bought. Therefore, the simplest strategy is to wait for a good dip to initiate a small position and increase the exposure when the valuations come to normal.

The weekly JPM price chart below confirms that the stock is 'severely overbought' now with the 14-week RSI and the 14-week MFI readings challenging their multi-year peaks. The 14-week RSI is now at 79.29 while the 14-week MFI is at 88.94. Normally, when the technical indicators reach such stratospheric levels, a correction is witnessed in the underlying.

Note: For RSI, a value of 80 or above indicates dangerously overbought conditions while a value of 90 or above serves the same purpose for MFI.

Therefore, I will advise my readers to wait for a generous pullback in JPM price to at least retest the 2015-peak of $70 before initiating a fresh position. This conservatism might not resonate with the ardent bulls but it would be less than 20 percent in decline from the multi-year peak which is entirely possible. Take a look at the chart below for confirmation.

Source: TradingView

A correction down to $70 would also attract fresh investments which would make the rally even stronger. A drop of such magnitude would easily bring the technical indicators to normal levels as well.

An investor can consider building a small position near $70 and increasing his exposure if he gets the opportunities near $60 and $50, which are the two important levels, marked by the trendlines in the above chart.

Investor Takeaway

JPMorgan Chase is in a very strong momentum which has lifted it to fresh all-time highs. But, these highs have come at a cost: the stock's valuations are stretched and a correction may be in the offing. The fundamental metrics have significantly deviated from their 5-year averages, and the stock often drops until it catches up to its averages. The technical indicators such as RSI and MFI indicate dangerously overbought conditions following the massive rally since the election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president.

Even if the stock remains elevated (by the virtue of improving EPS estimates) or if it scales fresh highs due to the sustained bullish undertone, the investing community would be well-off reducing their exposure. Levels closer to $70 will be better to make fresh purchases in JPM, which would offer the double delight of locking in sustained dividend payouts at lower levels and substantially reduced investment risk. This is more important than many investors realize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.