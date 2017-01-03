Enbridge: A Clear Buy In 2017

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) annouced in 2016 that it would buy Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) for nearly $28 billion dollars. The deal has yet to close, but is projected to close some time this quarter, likely towards the end of it in March. A few months ago, I wrote about my opinion on the acquisition, particularly as it related to how good of a deal Spectra shareholders received. This acquisition creates the largest North American infrastructure company, with a significant backlog that has billions growth projects lined up for even the next twelve months. With a high current yield projected, I am quite confident in saying that Enbridge is a buy.

Evaluating Risk/Reward

It's tough to say how risk statistics will differ after the acquisition closes and Spectra becomes fully acquired by Enbridge. Right now, Enbridge has an average volatility of about 25.6%, which is certainly on the lower end for midstream companies. Prior to the announcement of the deal, Spectra had a volatility of about 22.1%. To be cautious, let's assume that the new stock will trade with an average volatility of about 26%. That figure probably doesn't mean much to you in isolation, so let's compare it to some core comps. Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has an average volatility of 37.6%, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has an average volatility of 30.98%, and Williams (NYSE:WMB) has an average volatility of 37.21%. So, you're getting a drastically safer equity to invest in, all the while benefiting from the same industry fundamentals.

What about this information as it relates to expected return? It's largely dependent upon how shareholders react to this stock post-close. I don't think it's fair to use historical pricing to evaluate this company's potential performance over the next couple of years because of that. So much has changed as the acquisition of Spectra adds a significant layer of growth to the company. Shareholders should still retain caution however, as Enbridge does have heavy leverage (thus, why the transaction was all-stock) to the tune of 5.5x debt/EBITDA. But, that leverage can help to propel the stock upward in the right fundamental environment or even if commodity pricing is range bound.

5Y ENB Performance:

5Y SE Performance:

Another benefit of this stock is that there's going to be a sizeable current yield. A lot of dividends got wiped out in the midstream space over the past two years and they've been met with a lot of heavy criticism from the investment community (case study: Kinder Morgan ). With a projected yield of 4.6%, you're already going to be holding a company that beats the market-wide average dividend of 2.01%. That's a current income stream that is backed by a significant asset base, not to mention a massive enterprise value of nearly $165 billion post-close.

Yet, perhaps the real kicker here is that we're getting a set dividend growth rate of 10-12%. Enbridge shareholders know that despite heavy yield fluctuations, the dividend since the start of the downturn has not grown all that substantially as the method of paying out dividends was changed. The massive jump from a $0.35 quarterly payout to $0.465 was quickly scaled back due to how challenging the commodity environment was on cash flow. A 4.6% current yield with a 10-12% annual growth rate for the next eight years is a no-brainer positive.

Should cash flow become robust as commodity prices recover, we could really see a pick up in the dividend past what Enbridge is projecting right now. The current payout ratio is projected to be 50-60%, which means that there is really room for an increase should the fundamentals warrant one.

Other Key Points

Enbridge is one of the few midstreams that can be considered stable. It's going to provide shareholders with a diversified revenue stream of crude oil and natural gas transport, all the while benefiting from Spectra's more quasi-utility revenue stream. To quantify some of these benefits, we move to discussing the backlog, which will amount to nearly $48 billion. That's nearly 4x the size of Kinder Morgan's and also several multiples higher than that of Energy Transfer.

A hefty backlog is not necessarily a good thing, as it's the realization of projections from the backlog that shareholders want to see, but the fact that the backlog is this large means that the new company does not have a growth problem. The company has $26 billion worth of pro-forma secured expansion projects, which is more than any other North American infrastructure company. They're planning to put on more liquids pipeline capacity over the next five years, as well as significant expansion in natural gas pipelines. $13 billion worth of projects will come online in 2017, which is quite substantial because $7 billion of that figure is in credit to the acquisition of Spectra. 2018 is projected to be a significantly lighter year, at just $4 billion worth of projects going into service, but 2019 will heavily compensate for this, as $9 billion worth of projects will go into service then.

The final point I want to make is that while this acquisition is significant and creating a massively attractive investment opportunity, take the synergy figures you're seeing with a grain of salt. Very few large M&A transactions have been completed in the energy space in the last three years and this is one of those deals. We are starting to trend up in the commodity cycle, as the basket of inputs that Enbridge transports bottomed in Q1 2016. Now, this means that synergies should be revised upward as commodity prices improve. However, Enbridge is basing the synergies not on 2016 prices and is likely looking at a medium-term timeline in synergy potential. Projected synergies right now are $540 million per year for the next two years. The good thing about these synergies is that they're heavily weighted in G&A - meaning those costs are far more predictable than say revenue synergies, which are often quite the toss-up.

Conclusion

What you'll be buying into, if you chose to do so, is the largest natural gas transporter in Canada with a strong American presence. If tax loss selling is supposed to take place this month and this name gets hit, you bet I'll be scooping up this name as the projected yield component alone is reason enough to buy. I am looking forward to this deal closing, such that we can evaluate how the new ENB stock moves from a longer-term risk/reward perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.