COT Report: Money Managers Hold Oil But Sell Precious Metals And Key Agricultural Commodities

Wheat is still under the pressure of the money managers. However, the likely weather problems in the United States will probably change the situation.

Money managers have been continuously selling gold for seven weeks in a row with no signs of slowing down!

OIL

According to the latest COT report, in the last week of 2016, the money managers were inactive in the oil market. Their net long position increased only by 1,753 contracts, amounting to 307,909 contracts and still is at the two-year maximum. It is noteworthy that the current number of the oil contracts, sold by the money managers, is at its 2-year minimum.

The market open interest grew by 39,123 (+1.4%) over the week, amounting to 2,760,088 lots at the end of the week. The money managers' net position in the open interest is above 11%, which is close to the two-year maximum.

For already three weeks, the money managers' net long position in oil in actual and relative terms is near the two-year maximum, although without a clear trend to change. It is evident that the money managers are quite optimistic about oil.

GOLD

The money managers have been selling gold for the seventh week in a row. Moreover, on the last week, the weekly rates of reduction of the net long position proved to be the fastest over the past two months. As many as 6,647 new gold contracts were sold, and 6,017 previously purchased gold contracts were closed. As a result, the money managers' net long position in gold fell by 12,664 (-23,5%) contracts, amounting to 41,247 contracts. Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

The open interest in this market reduced by 7.8% over the week, reaching 597,450 lots. That is very close to the minimum value over the past year and a half.

Judging by the money managers' behavior and the liquidity dynamics, the gold market has not yet reached the local bottom, although it is significantly oversold. In my opinion, in the medium term, the price of gold will continue to decline towards the level of $1100.

SILVER

On the last week, the money managers were selling silver, although their actions were not as aggressive as in the gold market. In just one week, the money managers' net long position in the silver market declined by 4,261 (-9,8%) contracts, amounting to 39,098 contracts.

The open interest in this market reduced by 9.8% over the week, amounting to 179,624 lots. The silver market liquidity remains at the minimum level over the previous year and a half.

The money managers are less negative with respect to silver than with gold. However, the liquidity is weak, and, in my opinion, silver will probably not be able to resist a further decline, if gold decreases.

CORN

Over the last five weeks, the money managers were consistently selling corn. In the week ending December 27, the money managers' net short position in corn grew by 16,562 (+17,1%) contracts, reaching 113,648 contracts.

The market liquidity has changed insignificantly, remaining at the level of the year-and-a-half minimum.

Starting from November 2016, the corn futures price has been moving in the sideways channel without signs of directional movement. At the same time, the money managers have been gradually increasing their short position, and that rings a bell.

WHEAT

In the last week, the money managers were selling wheat, but not as actively as corn. Over the mention period, the money managers' net short position grew by 5,332 (5.1%) contracts, amounting to 108,927 sold wheat contracts.

The liquidity changed insignificantly. The open interest reduced by 0.7% over the week, amounting to 549,259 lots.

In the next two weeks, the frosts, dangerous for the winter wheat crops, are likely to occur in the territory of the United States. Against this background, I do not think that the next COT report will indicate the continued wheat sales on the part of the money managers.

SOYBEANS

On the last week, the money managers were reducing their presence in the soybean market. During the reporting period, they closed 13,059 previously bought and 8,422 previously sold soybean contracts. As a result the money managers' net long position in this market reduced by 4,637 (-4,2%) contracts, amounting to 107,075 contracts.

Over the week, the market liquidity decreased by 8.9% and is currently below the average level for the previous year and a half.

In my opinion, the soybean market is becoming less interesting for the money managers and other investors. If real weather problems in South America do not manifest in the near future, I think the soybean futures price will continue to decline.

Conclusion

To summarize, during the last trading week of the year 2016, the oil market was the only one of the ones mentioned above, where the money managers were not selling, and it speaks for itself.

The money managers continued to sell gold, despite some price stabilization. Sales for six weeks in a row probably overheated the market, hence, a correction is likely to follow. But in general, in my opinion, the market remains bearish.

The silver market is less negative than the gold market, even though the money managers are also inclined toward sales, and the liquidity remains low.

The money managers are gradually activating corn sales amid minimal liquidity. This market is becoming increasingly negative.

The money managers are also selling wheat. But the liquidity here is above the average, and the money managers' actions are not aggressive. I still believe that in the medium term the wheat futures price will not decrease substantially lower than the current level.

