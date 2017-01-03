Wall Street Breakfast: What's In The Cards For 2017?

Economy

The manufacturing sector of the world's No. 2 economy expanded for a fifth month in December, another survey has confirmed, and even posted its fastest rate of improvement since January 2013. China's Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at 51.9%, up from November's 50.9, while the official PMI stood at 51.4 - the second highest monthly reading of 2016. The data caps a year of steady improvement and signals policy makers may have leeway to curb financial risks while keeping growth humming.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Chinese companies and tens of thousands of vehicles have been punished by the Ministry of Environmental Protection for violating measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country. Many cities in Northern China still face a "red" or "orange" alert, however, the total number of "blue sky days" reached 198 in 2016, up 12 from the previous year.

Finland has started a radical experiment: It's giving 2,000 citizens a "universal basic income" of €560 a month, with funds that keep flowing whether participants work or not. The program is hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment, and could be expanded to include all adult Finns if successful.

The Brexit bashing continues after British manufacturing growth soared to a two-and-a-half-year high last month, fueled by new orders from both home and abroad. Markit's U.K. Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.1, from 53.6 in November, faring much better than many economists predicted in the aftermath of the vote to leave the EU. The FTSE 100 hit a new record high on the news, rising 0.5% to 7173.50.

It will inevitably be another big year for crude watchers as the truth over whether oil producing countries will cap output is made clear. Jan. 1 marked the official start of the deal agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in November last year to reduce production by almost 1.8M barrels per day. In the session today, crude is pushing higher: WTI +2.4% to $55/bbl.

Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat retaliation against the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, in a move Donald Trump called "very smart" over the weekend. The President-elect also criticized China for its failings in assisting the U.S. with North Korea, after Kim Jong Un warned that preparations for launching an ICBM were at the final stage. "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"

The 115th Congress convenes in Washington. The nation's new, all-Republican leadership begins to take power today with an ambitious conservative agenda, including tax cuts, regulation rollbacks and the repeal of Obamacare. Decades-old programs, such as social security and Medicare, will also be in the crosshairs as the GOP aims to shrink both the size of the federal budget and bureaucracy in Washington.

The dollar index kicked off the new year by making its biggest one day gain in over two weeks, rising 0.4% to 102.63. Most analysts expect the greenback to continue strengthening in 2017, because the economy appears likely to withstand multiple Fed rate hikes, making it more attractive to hold dollar-denominated assets. Despite pressure from a strong dollar, gold also extended its positive run into the new year following an 8% gain in 2016.