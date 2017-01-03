Walt Disney: The Company Has Shown Growth, But I Am Still Cautious

I would need to see significant earnings growth in 2017 along with higher growth in theme park revenue before I would be a buyer.

Back in August, I had made the argument that I believed Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was set to maintain current price levels, with a higher rate of growth in free cash flow necessary to justify further upside.

We have since seen the stock rise to above the $104 mark:

Moreover, this puts the stock just under the $107 mark which I had forecasted for the company over a five-year period. In this regard, it is likely that my prior assessment of Walt Disney was overly on the conservative side.

Price to Free Cash Flow

For instance, Walt Disney has seen both its price to free cash flow remain at lows of 20, while free cash flow per share currently stands at $5.14, which is significantly above the $4.15 per share level seen this time last year, and represents a 23 percent growth in free cash flow, which is significantly higher than the $4.78 per share I had forecasted assuming a 15% growth:

In this regard, the company is growing faster than I expected on a free cash flow basis. Moreover, a price to free cash flow ratio of 20 means that the increase in growth has yet to be reflected in price, making for a potentially significant value opportunity.

PE Ratio

We see a similar picture on the earnings front, where the P/E ratio continues to trade at three-year lows, while Normalized Diluted EPS continues to climb:

The business itself has been given a boost lately as a result of the latest Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie, which resulted in a $155m revenue in its opening weekend. However, there is speculation that the very franchise that brought the company success in 2016 could also be its downfall going forward.

With Carrie Fisher having played an iconic role in the franchise, her passing could also mean that the franchise struggles to retain the interest it currently has among its fans. In this sense, the one risk factor I would be concerned of is that higher revenues resulting from the Star Wars franchise in 2016 fail to materialize going forward - and this is particularly a risk factor given that the franchise allowed the company to break box office records last year.

In this sense, I would still be somewhat cautious of expecting growth seen in 2016 to become the norm going forward. However, the P/E and P/FCF ratios would indicate that investors are taking a cautious response to the company's growth - indicating that there may be some value in the stock. Nevertheless, what I would expect to see going forward is that Walt Disney can continue growing earnings without being overly reliant on the Star Wars franchise to do so. Specifically, the company would need to see higher revenue from its theme parks - with lower attendance having been an issue in 2016. With the opening of the Avatar Land theme park in Orlando this year, this will be a significant indicator as to how Disney performs on this area. Should attendance continue to remain flat, then this may be an indicator that the company is overly exposed to the Star Wars franchise and the growth seen in 2016 may not be sustained.

To conclude, I am still inclined to take a "wait and see" approach on Walt Disney. Specifically, what I am looking for is that theme park revenue continues to grow and overall attendance figures are lifted upon the launch of Avatar Land. Before I would be a buyer, the company needs to demonstrate that it is not overly dependent on the Star Wars franchise for significant growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.