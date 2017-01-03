The Word For 2017 Is 'Cybersecurity'

Did you have a hacked Yahoo account? Are you sure? Did you ever get an email touting some $35 stock that was going to go through the roof? Is your credit card number, Social Security number, brokerage account, online bank account "safe" from cyberpoaching?

In this world in which a Rye, NY, dam was hacked to cause some destruction (March, 2016 -- it didn't work, fortunately) and $100,000 from a trading account with 46 major financial institutions goes to Singapore and just flatly disappears, anything can happen. In. the. next. few. seconds.

We live in a rapidly evolving world of cyber-threats. No one, no place is immune or "safe".

While we may be glad we have a faster internet connection, along with Hyper-Connectivity comes Highly Sophisticated Adversaries. With Hyper-Mobility comes Hyper Disruption. With Hyper-Sociability comes Hyper-Falsehoods. Cyber Physical Things spawn Cyber-Destruction. Just the threat creates fear.

Have you ever paused to think what happened in an internet minute? (that's 60 seconds, as opposed to a "New York Minute")

Netflix has 23,148 hours of video watched.

Facebook shares 3.3 million pieces of content.

There are 10 million ads displayed.

Instagram has 38,194 photos uploaded.

Pandora plays 31,773 hours of music.

Amazon pockets $133,446 in sales.

YouTube has 138,839 hours of video watched.

Google performs 4.1 million searches.

Twitter has 347,222 tweets.

Pinterest has 57,870 page views.

Apps: 194,064 downloaded.

IM: 34.7 million messages sent.

And that's just from your house, if you have teenagers. (OK, the tweets were from the President-elect.)

So, what do you do? Hide your head in the sand?

Not use the internet? (love to)

Move to Europa?

Let our government pass laws to protect us?

On April 1, 2015, President Obama declared, "...the increasing prevalence and severity of malicious cyber-enabled activities originating from, or directed by persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with this threat." So far, not so good.

Current SEC chair, Mary Jo White said, " Cybersecurity threats know no boundaries. That's why assessing the readiness of market participants and providing investors with information on how to better protect their online investment accounts from cyber threats has been and will continue to be an important focus of the SEC. Through our engagement with other government agencies as well as with the industry and educating the investing public, we can all work together to reduce the risk of cyber attacks." Waiting….

The SEC has a Cyber division which requires all registered investment firms and their service providers to have a compliance program reasonably designed to prevent violations of federal securities laws, including protecting investors' identities.

FINRA handed down $14.4 million in fines to 12 firms this week for breaches related to the retention of broker-dealers' and customers' electronic records, which it claims made the firms vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. FINRA says the firms -- which included companies in the Wells Fargo & Co. and RBC Capital networks, RBS Securities Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc., LPL Financial, Georgeson Securities Corp., and PNC Capital Markets -- did not keep electronic records in a particular format meant to prevent alteration and destruction. The multimillion-dollar fine is in line with FINRA's broader crackdown on cybersecurity lapses, which it outlined earlier this year as a regulatory and examination priority.

However, as quickly as a "fix" is made, the crooks have a workaround. Plainly, the crooks are smarter than we are.

At somebodyelsesmoney.com look at every investment fraud discovered, every week. It takes a day. What we learn from this sounds like conventional wisdom:

Be very careful.

Do not reply to that "windfall" email.

Do not buy any electronically promoted stock or bond.

Don't buy penny stocks. Ever.

Do not give your Social Security number, passwords, credit card number, or any other data to anyone you do not know, and trust implicitly. If Yahoo and Target are vulnerable to private customer identity theft, anyone is, including Facebook, Amazon and your financial firm.

Stop reading and go change your passwords. Now.

We investigate potential scams and evaluate investment firms' cybersecurity protection for subscribers on somebodyelsesmoney.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.