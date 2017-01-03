My Biggest Winners And Losers In 2016

Despite the setbacks of the losses, at the end of 2016, my portfolio was 26.5% higher than at the end of 2015.

I looked over the winners and losers I took profit or losses in last year.

Without further ado, I shall now discuss my biggest winners and losers for the year!

~* My Biggest Winners *~

Microsoft

I held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for about 3 years. It appreciated 74%. The roughly 2+% yield resulted in a roughly 80% total return.

I think it was a mistake selling the shares, as they are about 19% higher from where I sold as I thought they were fully valued and had little multiple-expansion room at the time. Boy, was I wrong!

I suppose Microsoft was worth a premium multiple due to its diverse business and rock solid, AAA balance sheet. Moreover, it has good growth (a long-term annualized rate of 9+% expected by analysts).

I think Microsoft will do better than The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) or PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in the next 3-5 years. Even though all 3 companies trade at similar multiples, Microsoft is expected to grow 4% faster than Coke and 2% faster than Pepsi.

I had the chance to get back in Microsoft at the $49 level soon after I sold, but it was only $3 below my sale price. Psychologically, I couldn't get myself to pull the trigger. I hope next time, I'll be more objective about my decision.

Pepsi

I held Pepsi for 2.25 years. It appreciated 33%. The dividend added another 2+% return. So, the investment delivered a total return of about 37%.

My thought process was that I initially didn't get the shares with a margin of safety. After the appreciation, I felt there was little room for appreciation. So, I sold.

Pepsi shares look overvalued based on P/E

However, the P/CFL indicates that I initially bought the shares with a margin of safety and that the shares are fairly valued.

Click to enlarge

Pepsi shares look fairly valued based on P/CFL

Honestly, the market trading at near all-time highs and that we haven't had any major crashes since 2008/2009 has got me a bit wary of that possibility.

We all know that it's going to happen. The question is when. And I know I would be more comfortable holding companies which had a higher yield or a bigger margin of safety from their fair value estimate.

Coca-Cola

My oldest Coca-Cola shares were held for 2.5 years. They appreciated 38%. Adding in the roughly 3% dividend yield, my total returns were about 44%. Coca-Cola looks overvalued on a P/E and P/CFL basis.

Click to enlarge

Coca-Cola shares look overvalued based on P/E

Coca-Cola shares look overvalued based on P/CFL

Bank of Nova Scotia

I bought shares of Bank of Nova Scotia [TSX:BNS](NYSE:BNS) on the dip in December 2015 as I thought they were cheap compared to historical levels. The shares were trading at a P/E of less than 10 at the time! I didn't quite catch the bottom but it was close enough.

Click to enlarge

Bank of Nova Scotia shares are fully valued, but not excessively overvalued today

When I sold after 51 weeks of holding these shares, they had appreciated nearly 35%. The 5+% yield delivered nearly a total return of 41%. This was mainly due to a P/E expansion to its long-term normal levels as the resource industries stabilized.

TransCanada

I held TransCanada Corporation [TSX:TRP](NYSE:TRP) for 11 months. I bought them in two slithers and sold them in two slithers. In total, I resulted in capital gains of 28%. Adding in the dividends received, I netted a total return of nearly 31%.

Royal Bank

I bought shares of Royal Bank of Canada [TSX:RY](NYSE:RY) in May 2013 and January 2014. The first set of shares were bought a little below the leading Canadian bank's long-term normal multiple.

To my surprise, it would still result in a decent annualized return of 13.2% if I had sold it at the long-term normal multiple in October 2016.

Anyway, my actual price appreciation was 25%. Adding in the 4+% dividend yield, my total return was 33+%.

I bought a Small Cap???

I started out primarily as a dividend investor and steadily branched out from there. Here's why it may be a good idea to gain exposure to small caps and how you can do so.

Small caps can outperform big caps because it's much easier to double a smaller sized company than a bigger one. Since I have gotten into the habit of buying individual stocks, I gave this a try.

However, to reduce risk and gain exposure to small caps, interested investors might explore small cap funds instead, such as Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) and iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (NYSEARCA:IJT).

I'd like to be proud of my exciting trading experience with CRH Medical Corp [TSX:CRH](NYSEMKT:CRHM), but it wasn't an easy hold. Here's the story...

I held it for a little over three months for a 46% gain. However, it was not easy to hold on to it. I first heard about the small-cap company, which provides physicians with services and products to treat gastrointestinal diseases, from a talking head.

After researching CRH Medical and decided I like it and that it wasn't expensive, I bought some shares when I saw a bullish technical indicator. Little did I know that it'd soar through the roof soon after.

In fact, my position hit as high as an 80% gain. However, when that occurred, I thought to myself that it must be a great company and good news had propelled it higher. And so, my plan was to hold on to it for the "long term".

However, it lost steam quickly after that and came falling down back to earth (or so it seemed). Again, I looked at the charts for an indicator. (It's like reading tea leaves really.) And I sold out for a 46% gain.

Now, only three weeks later, the stock looks like it has consolidated. However, I'm not jumping back in as the shares are much more expensive than when I first bought. If there's a market-wide correction that would surely pull this stock down, I'll take another look.

Obviously, I only bought a small position in CRH Medical, as it was one of my first attempts at buying a small cap, and so it was more of a speculative investment for me. Nonetheless, the gains were meaningful and a nice boost to my overall returns at the end of 2016.

Going forward if I "play" with small stocks, they'll likely stay as a small part of my portfolio because they're generally riskier and more volatile.

~* My Biggest Losers *~

While some investors had outstanding gains from their energy investments last year, some of them turned out to be my biggest losers.

I bought them too soon before the downturn was reflected in their earnings reports properly. And I didn't have the resolve to average down in many of my positions, as they weren't the best of quality in the industry.

I held Cenovus Energy Inc [TSX:CVE](NYSE:CVE), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) and BP (NYSE:BP) for 1.5 to 2.5 years but eventually booked losses of -29%, -27% and -21%, respectively. Here are the lessons I learned from investing in the energy downturn in the last 2 years. Generally speaking, after this experience, I'd only start considering cyclical stocks after their share prices have declined 30-50% from their highs combined with potential signals of a turnaround.

For example, Kinder Morgan and Vermilion Energy Inc[TSX:VET](NYSE:VET) (a mid-cap energy company I still hold) both showed signs of turning around in early 2016.

On another note, I also sold International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), which I once thought of as a core holding, at a loss of 9.5%. The oldest shares were held for nearly 3.5 years. The turnaround story has been too slow.

It shows that diversification can be diworsification if you're not careful. I would have been much better off sticking with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or buying more Microsoft when I bought those IBM shares. Apple and Microsoft have returned 95% and 102%, respectively, since April 2013 (when I first bought IBM shares).

Back then, I wasn't comfortable with stocks that paid no dividends. Theoretically, these are stocks that decided to reinvest all their capital into their businesses instead of paying out some of it as dividends because there are still lots of opportunities to invest for growth.

If I had considered this type of tech stocks that are focused on growth back then, I would be sitting in some very nice gains. For example, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc(NASDAQ:FB) have returned, 92% and 314%, respectively, since April 2013.

Of course, I'm looking at all this in hindsight. Even if I had gone with Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Facebook it doesn't mean I could have stayed invested in them until now.

Conclusion

Throughout the year, my portfolio was sprinkled with other smaller gains or losses. Despite the setbacks from the losses, at the end of 2016, my overall stock portfolio was 26.5% higher than at the end of 2015.

I will cover the multiple factors that contributed to that growth in my next article. Buying at discounted valuations and dividends received certainly helped!

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice but consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Additionally, the information provided is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed to be so. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB, VET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long VET on the TSX.