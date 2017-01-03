3 Unusual Canadian Dividend Stock Picks For 2017

In general, dividend investors tend to ignore companies with low dividend yield. They often state that low dividend yield companies do not meet their income target. I believe there should be some exceptions to this rule. There are low dividend yield companies offering great opportunities both in term of stock price appreciation and dividend growth potential. I've selected 3 companies that show impressive results in both categories.

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (OTCPK:ANCUF)

Click to enlarge

Source: Ycharts

5 year stock price return (excluding dividend) as at December 27th 2016: 493.02%

5 year dividend growth rate (CAGR): 32.46%

Business model:

Alimentation Couche-Tard is the largest convenience store operator in Canada, second largest in North America and is constantly expanding its presence in the United States and Europe. It has successfully built a convenience store model offering clients several daily use products and combine several stores with fuel service stations. ATD operates 12,081 convenience stores across the word (7,863 in North America, 2,708 in Europe and 1,510 internationally). Instead of simply selling chips and beers, ATD focuses on a superior product offering including fresh food, private labels and strong product concept offerings.

Main strengths:

Alimentation Couche-Tard has definitely a unique competitive advantage in its experience or acquiring and integrating convenience store to its business model. As it evolves in a highly fragmented industry, ATD is growing through acquisitions at an impressive rate. After completing the integration of The Pantry (1,500 stores acquired in 2015), ATD bought Topaz (444 stores) and purchased 279 Esso-Brand convenience store sites from Imperial oil in 2016. In 2017, it enters in a merger agreement with CST brands (1,146 stores in US and 873 in Canada). After all those acquisition, ATD balance sheet remains healthy with a net debt to capital ratio of 32.9%. Considering the low interest rate environment, the table is set for ATD to continue its growth-by-acquisition strategy in 2017.

Potential risks:

Growers by acquisitions are all vulnerable to making a bad purchase. While ATD methodology to acquire and integrate more convenience stores has been proven, it is important they don't grow too fast or become too greedy and overpay in the name of growth. With the current management team in place, this doesn't seem like an issue right now.

Dividend growth perspective:

I know, you will tell me the mediocre 0.50% dividend yield is so low ATD shouldn't even be considered as a dividend growth company. However, you would probably change your mind if I tell you the dividend paid nearly tripled since 2011 (from $0.03 to $0.08/share) and the stock price surged 516%. The only reason why the dividend yield is so low is because ATD is on a really fast track for growth. The company will continue increasing steadily its payout while providing stock value appreciation to shareholders during the process.

Investment thesis:

An investment in ATD is definitely not for an income producing stock. However, if you are looking at the long term horizon, you dividend payouts will grow in the double digit for a while and you will enjoy a strong stock price growth. ATD potential is directly linked to its capacity to swallow and integrate more convenience stores.

CANADIAN TIRES (OTC:CDNTF)

Click to enlarge

Source: Ycharts

5 year stock price return (excluding dividend) as at December 27th 2016: 110.61%

5 year dividend growth rate : 20.11%

Business model:

Canadian Tire is a well-known and loved Canadian retail stores. It offers variety of products throughout several categories (automotive, living, fixing, playing/sporting goods, apparel and financial services). Besides the various Canadian Tire brand declination, the company also owns Sports Experts, Sportchek and Atmosphere brand under the FGL sports division (21.5% of CTC revenues).

Main strengths:

Canadian Tire has built a loved brand that is part of every Canadian daily life. One Canadian out of 5 owns a Canadian Tire credit card. Canadian Tire has also successfully build an exclusive portfolio of products mainly in the automotive, living and fixing categories. This competitive advantage ensures a constant flow of customers in their stores every day.

Potential risks:

One of the biggest potential risk for Canadian Tire is definitely the jump into the 21st century through online shopping. Having exclusive products is helping them, but there is little that CTC could offer in store or online that other Amazon of this world can't compete with similar offers. CTC continues to be heavy in the old school & classic marketing methods (flyers, catalogs, etc). While it seems to work well now, it could catch up to them as baby boomers are aging.

Dividend growth perspective:

CTC is another Canadian company with a relatively low yield (1.85%) but impressive results (up +111% over the past 5 years and dividend growth of 91% during the same period). With a very low payout ratio, Canadian Tire has enough room to stick with a generous course with its shareholders. Due to its presence in the Canadian economy, CTC enjoys a steady cash flow growing quarterly.

Investment thesis:

CTC trades at a 15 PE ratio and is poised for additional growth in the upcoming year. If the Canadian economy would slow down, it would also serve as a solid shield against any stock market drops. Canadian Tire will continue to benefit from its leadership position in Canada and shows a strong combination of dividend growth and stock appreciation perspectives.

Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF)

Click to enlarge

Source: Ycharts

5 year stock price return (excluding dividend) as at December 27th 2016: 239.24%

5 year dividend growth rate : 11.20%

Business model:

Lassonde Industries develops, manufactures and markets fruit and vegetable juices. Their revenues comes massively from the retail market (89% of their total revenues). They own several well-known brands such as Oasis, Fruité, Fairlee, Rougemont, Allen's, Everfresh and Del Monte. In mid-2014, it bought the US company Apple & Eve to improve their presence in the US market.

Main strengths:

Lassonde is among the rare company in Canada offering a strong consumer product showing steady and increasing repetitive sales. LAS has built a very strong brand and continues now to expand in the U.S. The fact they are selling mostly healthy beverage open the door for additional growth in the future. It seems apple & orange juice are the right market to be!

Potential risks:

Lassonde is battling against major brands such as Minute Maid (Coca-Cola) with larger budgets. This could result in affecting their sales over the long run as they can't really compete fairly with them. The fact the company entered more significantly in the US market shows management isn't afraid of competing, but this confidence could penalize them if it becomes arrogance.

Dividend growth perspective:

All right, you are going to tell me: "Mike, Lassonde only pays 1% dividend yield, I can't even consider this stock as a dividend payer". Mind you, the dividend per share was at $0.30 quarterly 5 years ago and it is now standing at $0.51. This is a 11.20% annualized growth rate. If you go back 10 years ago, the dividend payout was $0.155/share quarterly. Then, Lassonde has been increasing its dividend payouts by 12.29% CAGR for the past 10 years. The best of all? The payout ratio is still under 25%. If you are in dividend investing for the long run, Lassonde is definitely going to reward your patience.

Investment thesis:

Lassonde's wide variety of brands enables them to occupy an important space in grocery stores. There aren't many consumer products in Canada that offer such great metrics. I know that the dividend yield is somewhat low (1%) but you have to keep in mind the company shows almost double digit dividend growth policy over the past 5 years and the payout ratio is still under 25%. Since there isn't many "consumer defensive" stocks on the Canadian market, LAS.A should be on your watch list right now.

Final Thoughts

After looking at all three companies, I think Lassonde is the one offering the best investing opportunity. This company meets the 7 dividend growth investing principles I use to analyze a company. It shows a steady increasing dividend payments with a reasonable payout ratio. The company has a strong business model and benefit from strong brands in Canada. It recent acquisitions in the U.S. are opening more growth vector in the future as it will be easier to introduce its Canadian products on the other side of the border. At the same time, Lassonde offer a great protection against fluctuation in your portfolio since the company evolves in the consumer defensive sector.

Disclaimer: I hold LAS.TO, ATD.B, in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSDAF, ANCUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.