MagicJack VocalTec: A Buy If The Proxy Fight Succeeds

It's tough to gauge the chances of success for the activist, but a different outlook from the company does mean value can be unlocked.

But capital allocation and overall management long have been a question mark, and enough for me to stay away.

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) long has looked absurdly cheap on traditional fundamental measures like EV/EBITDA and P/E plus cash - but there also have been reasons for its compressed multiples. While bulls value the company, and particularly its legacy consumer VoIP business, as a "melting ice cube," management isn't running the entire business that way. Instead, magicJack spent $40 million to acquire enterprise provider Broadsmart earlier this year, is running a $10 million loss in 2016 to build out an SMB business, and has talked up additional opportunities in Mexico and in the hotel vertical.

So I've argued for some time that even though CALL looks cheap, it's difficult to get too excited without either a) a noticeable change in terms of capital allocation and/or b) some sign of success in the new initiatives. And, for the most part, the third quarter report in November and the company's reaction to an activist campaign from Kanen Wealth Management seem to support that skepticism.

At the same time, however, there are some glimmers of hope in and outside of the consumer business, and the activist plans - including a share repurchase that would nearly halve the company's float at current prices - seem to imply a potential, and needed, change in capital allocation at magicJack. The core business is doing a little bit better and there are some modest signs of life beyond consumer.

If Kanen can effect some change - and that seems a big 'if' at the moment - there's some upside here. If not, then I think CALL remains a value trap. I'm not quite ready to bet on Kanen just yet - but I'm certainly intrigued.

Waiting On The "Under New Management" Sign

Management provided its views on a potential share buyback, including its opinion that prior share buybacks by the Company have not appeared to create long-term shareholder value, and the possibility that a share buyback could limit available cash for growth initiatives as well as restrict strategic alternatives that might otherwise be available to the Company.

That passage from magicJack's proxy statement highlights the key risk going forward. Yes, magicJack still is throwing off cash, and should for some time. But management - per the company's account of a board meeting that happened on Thursday - does not want to distribute that cash, but rather hold on to it for "growth initiatives" and "strategic alternatives."

The problem is that the "growth initiatives" aren't really working. magicJack is spending $10 million this year to build an SMB business, even though everyone from Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Vonage (NYSE:VG) to 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT), to name just a few, is targeting that very same segment. It just spent $40 million on Broadsmart, and announced on the Q3 conference call that initial guidance would miss badly: Initial 2016 guidance was given on the Q4 conference call of $16 million in revenue and $5 million in EBITDA. That was revised down to $12 million in sales and $3.3 million in EBITDA on the Q3 conference call.

magicJack management cited delays in large contracts for the lowered guidance, and CFO Jose Gordo said the business had a target of 20%+ revenue growth next year. Of course, Broadsmart was supposed to grow 20% this year, and instead is going to decline ~$1 million, or about 8% a year. The "delay" explanation seems a bit shaky: For one, Gordo said when asked why 2017 guidance for the business seemed light that "it's hard to know exactly when these deals are going to hit and they get pushed off for a month or whatever reason sometimes."

But first half revenue was well below the pace needed to hit the original guidance, and occasional delays of "a month" isn't moving $4 million in revenue into the next year. And 20%+ guidance - which Gordo said was due to the fact that "we want to be conservative" - implies that something else is going on; if $4 million in sales was shifting into 2017, that alone would imply 33% year-over-year growth, even if the rest of the business was flat.

CEO Gerald Vento, meanwhile, just flat-out contradicted himself (note that his use of the term "bandwidth" is relative to Broadsmart's capabilities, not network capacity):

What has delayed some of the revenue recognition for 2016 is the fact that some of the larger transactions having nothing to do with our bandwidth, really nothing to do with the transition from Broadsmart to a combination of Broadsmart/magicJack, they are just taking longer. And part of that was, as I said, the pause that occurred when some of those big customers wanted to know who is going to be there after closing.

There's two points to make here. The first is that Vento's statement is nonsensical: He claims it has "really nothing to do with" the merger, then says the 'pause' came because customers were worried that Broadsmart's co-founders were going to leave. The second is that those big customers likely are worried because they don't want to do business with magicJack. And that reputation has to cast a shadow over the initiatives both in SMB and targeting hotels.

What's happened is that magicJack, whose stock traded below 3x EBITDA on an enterprise basis, paid 12x EBITDA for a business that has underperformed from the jump. In the process, it clearly destroyed shareholder value. And after that, management now wants to keep not only the ~$52 million in cash currently on the balance sheet, but any free cash flow going forward, to potentially spend more on acquisitions and "growth initiatives."

That's despite the fact that SMB generated $19K in revenue in Q3, that a partnership with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in Mexico is several quarters behind schedule, that churn in the legacy business remains well above peers (as Kanen pointed out in its letter to the board), and that the stock price has done nothing but crater for most of the last few years.

I have seen this story play out so many times over the years, particularly in the micro-/small-cap space: The numbers look great on paper but managers tend to want to manage. It's not always, and not even usually, some sort of violation of fiduciary duty, or even a craven attempt by managers to keep lucrative jobs. Managers generally believe they are good managers. They generally believe that the larger the business they are running, the more successful its owners will be.

Indeed, Gordo and Vento own 3.6% and 5.7% of CALL's outstanding shares, respectively, per the proxy statement, with the bulk of both positions in options. But Broadsmart alone has to raise some serious questions, as does the fact that the explanation from magicJack management is unsatisfactory. It is too late - it was clear after Q2 that the business was underperforming, as I wrote at the time, with just a $500K EBITDA contribution in that quarter - and it doesn't quite add up.

That's not only the concern that arises from the proxy statement. In one of the more incredible pieces of logic I've seen in a while, magicJack argued that Kanen's call for a stock buyback ignored the fact that the Company's past buyback programs hadn't worked. It even sent along a handy graph to Kanen's attorneys:

In other words, the board thinks that a share repurchase program is a bad idea since the company already has destroyed so much shareholder value that further repurchases are just a case of throwing good after bad. It's basically arguing that buying CALL shares is a bad idea. Better to buy the next Broadsmart, or build out another business, than actually repurchase shares that were near a five-year low at the time the discussion was held (in October). Besides being a classic investment error - looking backward instead of forward - it shows essentially zero confidence in the current business.

That sentiment aside, however, the board actually offered a $45 million repurchase plan to Kanen on October 20 in a settlement that also included two new directors (one designated by Kanen, and one mutually agreed-upon replacement). That deal blew up when Kanen asked for its legal fees to be reimbursed.

A little over two months later, the same board decided "it could not, in light of its fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders, agree to implement such a program" - meaning any repurchase authorization. That decision appears to have come after prodding from both management and the Negotiating Committee - which is the same committee that offered a settlement including a $45 million buyback in late October.

Between Broadsmart and the proxy fight, any confidence in the current board and management should be gone. Vento is retiring - that appears to have been relatively planned, not necessarily a direct result of the activist campaign - but clearly, this is not a company that is being well run or wisely directed. The board's logic is questionable at best, and clearly, so is its decision-making process. And that overrides the fundamentals, as attractive as they might be.

Green Shoots, Glimmers of Hope, etc., etc.

Here's the thing, though: If Kanen can get control of the board, or at least a louder voice in the room, there's a way for magicJack to drive significant upside. In his letter to the board, Kanen's president David Kanen cited a potential valuation of $27 (plus cash!) for the stock through modest organic growth, and a subsequent multiple re-rating to 12x, toward that of Vonage (at 15x per the letter).

That strikes me as far too optimistic (though to be fair, Kanen did not present $27 as a base case valuation). For one, VG's multiple actually is below 12x based on the midpoint of its 2016 guidance. Secondly, $16 million in Broadsmart revenue and a modest increase (1%) in the core business both look highly aggressive, particularly coming out of Q3. But the broader point is fair: The current multiple has significant room to expand.

There are two reasons why that multiple is so low, in my opinion. First, I believe a number of investors share my concern about what exactly magicJack plans to do with its cash, given its continuing resistance to more aggressive buybacks. Fundamentally, there's a concern about deferred revenue.

While magicJack is targeting $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA this year, a good chunk of that is coming from deferred revenue recognition - $7.7 million already year-to-date, per the 10-Q. That ~$10 million run rate comes off free cash flow. Put another way, about one-third of magicJack's guided 2016 Adjusted EBITDA is simply paper profit. (The figure at Vonage is about 2%.)

With capex under $1 million and cash taxes light, that still implies something like $15 million in normalized free cash flow, and a sub-4x EV/FCF multiple. But with the business declining, and $95 million of deferred revenue still on the books, the long-term question has to be what happens when the consumer business nears break-even, but magicJack still has to provide its contracted services.

And make no mistake, the core business still is declining:

Click to enlarge

Source: Author from CALL press releases and filings; both figures consumer-only; billings calculated as revenue less change in deferred revenue

But there's still enough here to potentially drive value under a more cash-conscious management and board. The rate of decline in billings has slowed, however modestly. The Hotelijack business has 900 hotels in the 'pipeline' per the Q3 call, and represents a low-cost acquisition channel for potentially a few million a year in revenue. I don't like the SMB business, but a number of firms have shown growth in the space (Vonage included), and a Kanen-backed board almost certainly would be quicker to pull the plug (and add $7-8 million to free cash flow) if it struggles in the early going.

The Telefonica partnership is moving, if slowly: Subscriber levels are over 45,000, per the Q3 call. At a bit under 50% revenue share for magicJack at roughly US$8 per month, that implies a $2 million run-rate revenue opportunity at present, and with modest growth a 7-figure EBITDA contribution.

There's still risk here, to be sure, but a level-headed focus on cash management and shareholder returns seems likely to mitigate that risk. I don't know that I see $30 as a legitimate outcome here, particularly on an EV/FCF basis, but even a high-single-digit multiple to the cash flow (still implying a decline going forward) drives significant upside. But to get there, Kanen has to win.

The Proxy Fight And Valuation

Kanen hasn't publicly responded to the proxy statement, to the best of my knowledge, and it's difficult to tell at this point what the activist's chances of success are. Certainly, one would think there are a number of disgruntled shareholders given performance over the past five years:

CALL data by YCharts

And I would think that a close read of the proxy statement wouldn't help magicJack's cause. The same goes for the company's decision to "redomesticate" to the U.S. That was supposed to be completed by November, and voted on at the annual meeting. The proxy statement for that meeting (which was delayed by discussions with Kanen) doesn't mention the plan at all. On the Q3 call - when management had promised to give more color on the move - CFO Gordo said, "We continue to evaluate the appropriate structure for the redomestication and plan to have an update on next quarter's call."

magicJack said in its press release on Friday, however, that "several of the Company's largest shareholders recently expressed vocal opposition to a stock buyback program." 20% of shares are owned by Adams Street Partners (12.4%) and private investor Herbert Pohlmann (7.8%); another 14.4% comes from the board and management. If Adams Street and Pohlmann are against Kanen, that presents a pretty significant hurdle for the new board nominees.

But at the same time, if magicJack was willing to accede to a $45 million buyback in October, one would think that the two largest investors at the least would consider a buyback under certain circumstances. (Kanen's original plan called for repurchases to be suspended if the company's valuation exceeded 9x EBITDA; at current levels, that would imply a price in the high teens.)

I do think there's a reasonable chance of significant appreciation under new management. Assuming $14 million in free cash flow in 2016, even a 10% decline for eight years followed by the company being dissolved still supports current fair value just under the current price (at an 8% discount rate). Keeping profits relatively flat for just a couple of years puts fair value in the $8-$9 range, and that's not unreasonable. Assuming billings in consumer continue to decline ~10% a year (a $7-$8 million erosion in year 1), a few million each from SMB, the magicJack app, Mexico, and Broadsmart can offset that.

Margins amidst the business shouldn't be too much different. In that scenario, not only would the share repurchases eliminate some of the management discount, but they would be accretive in their own right - an effort to cut the float 20-30% likely adds another $1 or so in fair value. In short, under Kanen, as bearish as I am on the magicJack business, I still think CALL easily is a $10 stock, and a double with a couple of breaks (growth in Mexico, and some value creation from SMB being the most likely catalysts).

Under current management, I still believe CALL is worth under $6, as I argued back in August. I have little faith that there won't be an outcome by Q2 or Q3 of 2017 where management is walking back its Broadsmart commentary, citing "tougher competition than we expected" or some other reason, while asking for more time (and more money) for SMB. And with consumer likely declining all the while, a stable multiple and likely lower profit probably pushes the stock lower.

So the larger point is that if Kanen has a modest chance at success, there's probably some upside for CALL; at the very least, there's a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" case here. Support has held pretty strongly in the high $5 range this year for the most part; with $3+ per share in net cash and a still-profitable business, that should continue going forward. It's probably worth taking a flyer on CALL at the moment, hoping that Kanen wins, and dumping at what should be at worst a reasonable loss if it doesn't.

Kanen's response - and potentially that of other shareholders - may provide more color in the coming weeks as to what Kanen's chances are. From my perspective, the choice is relatively clear, but that doesn't mean the activist campaign is a sure thing. If Kanen does show some success, however, I do believe there's some value to be found in CALL. If it doesn't, then it certainly looks as if the status quo won't be good enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.