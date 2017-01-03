Avoid The S&P 500 In January

Not yet. The market will likely have a sore head for a few weeks.

The recent pullback in the S&P500 is the largest since the election.

The S&P500 (SPY) pulled back at the end of December. Not because of any huge fundamental shift, but because traders decided to lighten up into the holidays at an obvious technical barrier (shown below).

There were also some signs of short term buyer exhaustion, as a Demark 9-13 signal on the daily chart completed on the 14th December.

I tweeted the set-up at the time:

It's nice to get short at the highs, but as I said in my last article, 'I think this is the right set-up for what some call a 'fake top' or 'pundit top'. It's a bit too clean and obvious and other markets do not support the idea of a major reversal at this time.

The focus is now on where to remove hedges and / or buy the dip.

Downside Targets

As my regular readers know, I rely heavily on technical analysis, specifically Elliott Wave and fractals.

Elliott Wave is very subjective and I can label the S&P500 a number of different ways. I could provide a perfectly valid count illustrating the S&P500 has topped. However, I explained in an earlier article why I don't subscribe to this view.

One of the reasons is the way the S&P500 typically tops.

The period of 1998-2000 is a particularly good guide for the current market, and the end of year rally in 1999 seems to equate to the rally at the end of 2016. More context on the comparison can be found here, but even a glance at the highlighted periods on the charts below can be instructive.

The corrective decline at the beginning of the year 2000 suggests the S&P500 could correct for 1-2 months, and the move should decline past the previous high of 2193 before a final rally.

This is consistent with the S&P500's tendency to fail at new highs. It would also meet the minimum requirement for the proposed ending diagonal pattern, where the wave 4 pullback must overlap the highs of wave 1.

Therefore 2193 is the minimum downside target.

Removing hedges (and a minimum target) is one thing, but buying the dip is slightly trickier as the maximum retrace currently lies at the lows of the channel in the 2120s. This channel is rising daily making it impossible to know where price will meet it (actually I doubt it meets the channel at all). The 200dma is also rising and is currently at 2136.

I will rely on shorter term patterns and structures on the 60min chart to give me more specific targets. The decline will likely have two parts and I will update when things are clearer. For now, 2160 is a rough estimate.

Drivers

The current (small) decline is currently only technical. The Trump sparks which ignited the rally are still present and will likely remain throughout Q1 2017.

If and when the S&P500 declines below 2193 we may see some fear enter the market and the narrative may start to turn bearish. Earnings season will be in full swing by the end of January and we may hear how a strong dollar and higher rates are hurting stocks.

Personally I think it's best to focus on this potential bearish driver before the market has dropped 100 points. The media narrative is driven by price so they are always one step behind.

Conclusions

The market quite often retraces in January. While many are focused on the January 2016 decline because of the rate hike, I think January 2000 may be more accurate template. This gives a minimum target of 2193 and a bias to yet again 'buy the dip' for new highs, perhaps for the last time.

Follow me for updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade SPX futures. I am long various stocks.