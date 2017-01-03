Some Precious Lessons From 2016

Last year was a remarkable year for the stock market. After a 7-year bull market, in the beginning of last year, all the experts agreed that the stock market would have a lackluster year at best. They based their forecasts on the historically high valuation (P/E ratio) of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the declining earnings per share of the index for a few consecutive quarters. However, the market proved them all wrong and S&P finished the year at +13% (including dividends). In my opinion, the best thing that investors can do is to take some precious lessons from last year.

Stop trying to predict the next crash

It is remarkable that all the experts were proven wrong in their predictions that Donald Trump would not win the elections. Moreover, during the ongoing almost 8-year bull market, there have been countless "experts" who have repeatedly predicted the next recession or crash. They have thus missed one of the greatest bull markets in history.

Of course, I do not doubt that a recession or crash can occur at any time, even this year. However, I am sure that no one can time it on a regular basis. Actually, I believe that every investor can predict it correctly only once (at best) and only thanks to pure luck. To be sure, Nouriel Roubini, the "prophet" of the financial crisis, predicted the collapse of the housing market two years before it occurred but has also predicted the next crash a few more times during the current bull market, without any success. Therefore, investors should stop trying to call the next collapse of the market.

Instead, they should position their portfolio to earn as much as possible over time. To this end, I have positioned my portfolio to earn a great amount of money every day, regardless of what happens, thanks to a selection of corporate bonds and the sale of out-of-the-money put options. Consequently, I don't want the market to be exciting. Instead, I want it to be as boring as it can be. On any day, if nothing extraordinary occurs, such as a default of a company whose bonds I own or a major crash, my portfolio earns about $200. And fortunately for my portfolio, as I have selected "boring" securities as the boring days vastly outnumber the exciting days in the market.

Leave emotions outside investment decisions

Last year repeatedly proved that emotional investing decisions can prove disastrous. To be sure, all those who sold their stocks amid fears of a market collapse due to Brexit or Trump have not been given a single chance to repurchase their shares at the exit price. This is a very important lesson, which should not be underestimated by anyone.

Nevertheless, in theory, almost every investor knows that taking emotional investing decisions is disastrous and hence emotions should be left out of the investing game. However, this is much easier said than done. All those investors who panic and sell at a loss are not naive. They have just taken much greater risk than they can handle and are thus emotionally forced to sell at a loss when things take a turn for the worse. Therefore, the big question is how to formulate a portfolio in order to avoid taking a loss in the future.

If investors position their portfolio as I described above, i.e., to earn a decent amount on every single day regardless of the market gyrations, then investors accomplish another major item in their long-term success: They leave their emotions outside the picture. To be sure, when time is such a great ally of their portfolio, they do not need to stress or fear and thus they avoid emotional gyrations. For instance, they do not have to worry who the next President will be or whether the eurozone will lose some of its members. The corporate bonds will keep paying a constant amount every day while the time value of the sold options will keep enhancing the value of the portfolio every day. On the other hand, if some investors have purchased a 3x leveraged ETF or an at-the-money option, the great time decay of these securities will make time work against the value of the portfolio and hence emotions will prevail when the inevitable losses escalate.

Never take anything for granted

During the ongoing multi-year bull market, the market seems invincible. More specifically, it has remained strong and is now near an all-time high despite a great number of negative developments in all parts of the world. To be sure, we have recently experienced Brexit, the victory of Trump, the Italian referendum and the rise of the far-right party in France to the No. 1 position in the polls. While almost everyone expected the above developments to exert pressure on the markets, the latter exhibited remarkable strength.

Therefore, no one can imagine what will be the next event that may cause a bear market. While this is a reasonable view, investors should not take anything for granted. Just like the market seems invincible right now, it can also prove very vulnerable at any time. Moreover, the next bear market may be triggered by a much more benign factor, at least on the surface, than the above major events. Consequently, investors should do their due diligence and select the most promising securities, i.e., the ones that are likely to offer acceptable returns with the minimum possible risk. If corporate bonds of solvent companies offer the same returns as most stocks, then the former should certainly be preferred over the latter.

The bottom line

Last year was an exceptional year for the markets, even though no expert expected such a great performance. Investors should thus realize that no one can predict what the market will do. In addition, they should not be enticed into the loser's game of predicting the next crash or recession. Instead, they should position their portfolio to benefit as much as possible from time. They should position their portfolio in such a way that they will be wishing that the market remains as boring as possible. Only in this way they will leave their emotions out of the investment process and will thus position themselves properly for long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.