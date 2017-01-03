Canadian Cannabis Stocks: 2017 Outlook

Click to enlarge

The Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index produced a return of 17.5% in 2016, closing just 2.6% below its all-time high. This was an above average year as the long term average annual return on the index has been approximately 9% per annum. The index received a boost late in the year following the U.S. election as stock prices in Canada rode the coattails of the "Trump bump," the name given to the post-election rally in the United States stock markets.

By comparison, the Let's Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index posted a gain of 145.6% in 2016. In the relatively short three year history of marijuana stocks trading on the Canadian exchanges, this was an above average year as the index has posted a three year return of 115.2% per annum compounded. Two significant events pushed cannabis company shares higher last year. The first happened on 4/20, a meaningful date for marijuana advocates, when Health Minister Jane Philpott announced from the United Nations that Canada was proceeding with legalization and planned to table legislation in the spring of 2017. This was significant because until then, legalization was merely an election campaign promise and such promises are often forgotten after the voting results are in. The second significant event occurred on November 30, 2016 when the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation tabled its report, 'A Framework for the Legalization and Regulation of Cannabis in Canada.' Although the public release of the report was delayed almost a month, the report turned out to be more fair and balanced than even the most optimistic advocates anticipated.

For most of the previous two years, the marijuana stocks did not have positive momentum even when stock prices were rising. I liken this to a hockey team that wins with only one line scoring. It can happen but it can't last forever. What it means in the stock markets is the marijuana indexes were advancing based on the results from a relatively small number of companies. As a result, the improvement in momentum in the last four months of the year was a positive and necessary change. The fact that market momentum began to be a factor in the market for marijuana stocks means the investment climate was technically healthier.

One subset of the marijuana stocks in Canada is the Let's Toke Business Licensed Producer Composite Index. This index is currently comprised of the ten growers licensed by Health Canada that are trading on public markets. These are: Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQB:ACBFF), Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), Emblem Corp. (OTCPK: EMMBF), Emerald Health (OTC:TBQBF), Mettrum Health (OTC:MQTRF), Organigram Holdings (OTCQB:OGRMF), PharmaCan Capital (OTC:PRMCF), Supreme Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SPRWF) and THC Biomed Int'l (OTCQB:THCBF). In 2016, the index posted a gain of 138.6% that was slightly below the return from the Marijuana Composite Index. However as the chart clearly illustrates most of the advance came in the second half of the year so our timely advice to begin focusing on this group at that time provided outstanding results for our readers. The two year return on the index is 71.7% per annum that is below the average of the LTB Composite Index. This is explained in part by the fact that these are the largest marijuana companies in Canada. TWMJF was the first marijuana company to surpass the $1 billion market capitalization milestone in Canadian dollars in 2016.

Another subset of the LTB Marijuana Composite Index is the LTB Low-Priced Composite Index defined as stocks trading below $.10 per share. In a sense, these stocks are the antithesis of the Licensed Producer group. The Low-Priced stocks tend to be the smallest, most volatile of the marijuana stocks representing companies that are generally less developed. However, risk and reward are normally directly related in the financial markets which means in an up year overall, the higher risk stocks will perform better and in a down year, they will underperform. As last year was a banner year for marijuana companies, the Low-Priced Index led the way up posting a one year return of 215.2%. The two year return was 123.1% per annum.

This chart compares the performance of the LTB Marijuana Composite Index with the returns from other major world markets. It was a difficult year for world markets and if it was not for a strong rally toward the end of the year, more markets would have reported losses. The poor economic performance of China was the major concern. But a post-election rally in the U.S. helped push stock prices higher. What this chart really shows is that an average investment in Canadian marijuana stocks would have boosted portfolio returns by a significant amount. Following these returns throughout the year suggests marijuana stocks are more independent from the problems in international markets. We think these two characteristics of Canadian marijuana stocks will remain in place during 2017.

In looking ahead at the Canadian marijuana stocks, the primary driver will be the legalization legislation scheduled for "the spring of 2017" which is technically March 20 to June 21, 2017. As the legalization question has moved forward, credibility has improved. At first, it was a 2015 election promise that was uncertain at best. As voters know, promises made during election campaigns are sometimes forgotten the day after the vote is in. When it was confirmed by the Minister of Health on 4/20 from the United Nations, its potential increased but was still anything but a sure thing. Next came the report from the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation on November 30, 2016 titled 'A Framework for the Legalization and Regulation of Cannabis in Canada.' Although many investors were apprehensive about the recommendations to come, the report laid out a very plausible approach to legalization which moved the issue forward another big step. The final stage will come sometime around mid-June 2017 when the actual legislation is brought forward.

At this point, the possibility of legalization is still not a certainty but it is far more likely than it was a year or even six months ago. This also means the potential for a positive surprise is less likely as well. This does not detract from the fact that a massive new industry is on the verge of being created in Canada but it does mean from an investment point of view, the potential upside in the next twelve months is less than it was a year ago. So I look for a positive year for Canadian marijuana stocks but it will likely be less than the 2016 experience.

In 2016, the LTB Marijuana Composite Index (+145.6%) outperformed the TSX Composite (+17.5%) by +128.1% and the TSX was the best performing among the major world markets. With spreads like this it is almost impossible for an investor to ignore the marijuana stocks. For example, a $10,000 portfolio invested at the average return for the TSX in 2016 compounded annually would grow to $50,162 in ten years. If $9,000 of the portfolio was invested in the TSX as above and just $1,000 was invested at the return realized by the LTB Marijuana Composite similarly compounded annually, in ten years it would grow to $141,181. In other words, allocating 10% of your portfolio to marijuana stocks in the example above would nearly triple the amount accumulated over ten years based on 2016 returns. Now past performance is no guarantee of future returns but the example illustrates that the potential difference can be substantial.

The next chart shows the length of rallies and reactions in the marijuana stocks. It shows uptrends and downtrends lasting around four weeks is fairly typical. Exceptions on the upside have been greater (10 to 12 weeks) than on the downside (6 to 7 weeks). At the end of 2016, we had a four week correction and closed the year with a two week rally. So it appears 2017 will get off to a good start with a continuation in the upswing by at least another two to four weeks.

In considering the potential for the Licensed Producer group, there are a couple of factors that will tend keep gains to a more modest level in 2017. The first factor is the massive amount of money the LPs raised in late 2016. In the final three months of the year alone, public LPs closed over $290 million in equity and convertible securities financing. This represents capital invested into issues of new securities instead of purchasing outstanding securities off the market. The second factor is the number of Licensed Producers planning to go public. EMMBF began trading in early December. CanniMed Therapeutics, parent of LPs CanniMed and Prairie Plant has filed a preliminary prospectus and Hydropothecary, MariCann, The Green Organic Dutchman, United Greeneries and WeedMD are all LPs that have indicated the intention to go public. In addition, Licensed Producer AB Labs has agreed to sell a one-third interest to Invictus Strategies(OTC: OTCPK:IVITF). This means funds invested in public LPs in 2017 will be spread out over many more companies. I expect the Canadian Licensed Producers will perform well in 2017 but after six months of generally outperforming the marijuana group, it appears LP returns will be more in line with the average marijuana stock.

I expect Canadian marijuana stocks will outperform U.S. marijuana stocks in 2017 reversing the trend that has been evident in this chart since the U.S. election. I am using the 420 Investor Cannabis Stock Index as a mandate for U.S. marijuana stocks and the Let's Toke Business Composite Marijuana Index for Canadian stocks. This expectation is based on uncertainties created for the U.S. cannabis stocks by the incoming Trump Administration. Let's start at the top. Donald Trump favors legal access to medical marijuana but has expressed negative views about recreational cannabis. Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Governor of Indiana, refused to approve recommended marijuana penalty reductions in Indiana saying, "I think we need to focus on reducing crime, not reducing penalties."

Perhaps the most problematic appointment from the marijuana point of view is Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Sessions has made no effort to disguise his strong anti-marijuana position. During a Senate drug hearing in April 2016, he said, "I can't tell you how concerning it is for me, emotionally and personally, to see the possibility that we will reverse the progress that we've made… Good people don't smoke marijuana. We need grown ups [sic] in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized, it ought not to be minimized, that it is in fact a very real danger." Sessions could simply override the "Cole memo" that established a policy allowing states voting to legalize marijuana to enact and enforce regulations if they stayed within limitations. The Cole memo is not law, it is a policy that can be easily and simply reversed by a new AG. It is generally believed Sessions will be an easy confirmation.

Lurking in the background is Rudy Giuliani who has been against further relaxation of the laws governing marijuana and Chris Christie who is more anti than pro.

My conclusion is the changing political environment in the U.S. will tend to place a damper on the performance of the American marijuana companies.

Finally, let's assess the low priced marijuana stocks. As I said earlier, these tend to be the smaller and more speculative investments in the Canadian marijuana industry and as risk and reward are directly related, this group will do better in up markets and worse in down markets. In 2017, we are looking for a third consecutive year of rising prices in the cannabis stocks. This means it should also be a year in which the low priced, smaller cap stocks outperform. These are the companies that will likely try to take advantage of some of the recommendations of the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation (TFCLR). Some of the opportunities include:

The TFCLR advised allowing smaller operators to grow commercial marijuana. This will probably have to done as co-operatives or community garden type growing to share the high fixed costs across a larger number of operators. But I think someone will emerge as the Canopy Growth of small Licensed Producers.

Dispensaries: the TFCLR recommended the continuation and/or establishment of storefront dispensaries. These will be more highly regulated and less profitable than the currently illegal but tolerated operators as they will have to source product from LPs. I think someone will establish a nationally branded chain of outlets in a public company format.

Smoking/Vaping Lounges: another retail business opportunity recommended by the Task Force is the establishment of lounges or "marijuana bars." As with dispensaries and perhaps in association with dispensaries, I think companies will emerge that open nationally branded lounges in the same way as happens in the restaurant industry.

Servicing Home Growers: the Task Force recommended allowing recreational marijuana users to grow at home. Companies that cater to what is likely to be a very large home grow market for both medical and recreational users will do well.

Laboratories: the TRCLR was careful to avoid making recommendations that were not backed up with scientific knowledge. On the other hand, they pointed out many areas that they would like to see studied to provide the data needed to support regulations. One obvious area is maximum levels of THC content. Another that can be loosely included in this area is marijuana breathalyzers.

Consulting, Accounting, etc.: there will be an opportunity for professionals to provide services to this new industry. In the same way as the Task Force wants scientific knowledge, they also want people and systems to maintain records, data bases, and so on. In this case, a number of operators who provide these services outside of the cannabis industry, will likely see this as a major opportunity to expand.

For the small cap marijuana companies such as Lexaria (OTCQB:LXRP), 2017 will be comparable to what 2016 was for the Licensed Producers - a chance to build up a war chest. As small cap stocks rise in price and investor psychology becomes increasingly optimistic, management will take advantage of the situation to raise equity money. The amounts raised will likely not match the sums raised by the LPs as the small cap cannabis stocks are generally not as developed. However, there are likely to be many more of them. So there are likely to be a larger number of smaller financings in 2017.

Conclusion: I look for the Canadian marijuana stocks to have another outstanding year in 2017 although it may not be able to keep pace with the returns posted last year. To recap:

(A) Canadian marijuana stocks: 2017 is expected to be another positive year fuelled by the framing of legislation to legalize recreational cannabis. This will make Canada the first major nation and certainly the first G7 country to legalize. I expect legislation will closely follow the task force recommendations and be made public in late May or early June 2017. Any variations from the framework laid out by the task force are like to be minor. For example, it doesn't make total sense to tax medical and recreational marijuana equally.

(B) Canadian Licensed Producer stocks: I expect this group to continue to do well in 2017 although performance may fall back in line with the average Canadian marijuana company after strongly outperforming the group in the second half of 2016. As is typical in historical market cycles, a leading sector will take advantage of higher stock prices and positive investor sentiment to go public and raise equity capital. For LPs this activity may have reached a peak in the last quarter of 2016 and this may tend to put a bit of a damper on the group. We still expect outstanding returns although relative performance may ease back.

(C) Canadian marijuana stocks relative to U.S. marijuana stocks: I believe Canadian stocks will outperform their U.S. counterparts in 2017. This is based on the political winds blowing in America. Vice President-elect Mike Pence has demonstrated anti-marijuana sentiments in the past. But the real threat to marijuana advocates is Jeff Sessions, Attorney-General appointee who is strongly against relaxation of laws regarding marijuana. Also, Republicans are generally less disposed to favor the cannabis question than Democrats and the GOP control the Legislative Branch (Senate and House), the Executive Branch (President, Vice-President and Cabinet) and the Judicial Branch (Supreme Court) will likely change in important philosophical ways in the next four to eight years. There may be a pall hanging over the U.S. marijuana industry for years to come.

(D) Low-Priced Canadian marijuana stocks will likely lead the parade: I expect the small cap Canadian marijuana stocks will lead the way higher and we will see several existing companies financing in 2017 and many new companies entering the public markets. The Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation (TFCLR) opened the door for many new entrants by encouraging small business entities and new areas in which to operate legally as itemized above. Also, existing small cap companies, especially those with revenues will find an improved investor sentiment that will facilitate financing.