Investing In Australian Agriculture: Deconstructing The Risk Myth

"Freak storm … wipes out wheat crop"

"Global dairy prices collapse"

Such sensational headlines understandably create perceptions that agriculture is a very risky investment, requiring high returns to compensate. Yet recent returns leave much to be desired. According to the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), Australian broadacre farms returned, on average, just 1.5% in FY2014 and 3.5% in FY2015; hardly adequate for financial investors.

However, canny investors know that perception does not always match reality. There is a discrepancy between perceived and actual risks in agriculture, and actual returns over the long term demonstrate competitive returns when compared to other asset classes. For the 36 years from FY1979 to FY2015 (inclusive), the average total return was 9.39% for the 75th percentile of all Australian broadacre and dairy farms, according to ABARES.

Despite the risks inherent in commodity cycles and weather, the lowest return delivered in that period was still a positive one, at 0.84%.

This paper seeks to deconstruct the myth that Australian broadacre agriculture investments are high risk. In addition, we will examine the risk profile and the competitiveness of returns compared to other asset classes to highlight an under-developed opportunity for institutional investors. In doing so, there are three important things to understand first:

types of agriculture; how risk and return vary between them; and how diversification delivers optimal risk-adjusted returns.

1. TYPES OF AGRICULTURE

There are different types of agriculture investments. One way of distinguishing the different types is balance sheet composition. There's a sliding scale from lower risk/lower return to higher risk/return investments, with land and money at one end of the spectrum and difficult to trade intangible assets such as relationships, systems and human capital (commodity trading) at the other end. Depreciating assets with specific uses such as permanent crops and capital improvements are medium-risk assets.

The diagram below provides an illustration of this spectrum. AgCAP, as manager of the Sustainable Agriculture Fund (SAF), specialises in investment in land-rich broadacre assets, which have high land exposure as a defining feature. Such assets can provide more stable capital returns over time and offer investors a less risky agriculture investment proposition.

The reasons for the lower risk profile are because of its flexibility of use, relative scarcity of supply, and history of stability. These characteristics provide protection from structural industry change, protection from inflation, and provides investors confidence in the enduring value of the assets.

For instance, broadacre agriculture land can be shifted between grain, livestock and, in some cases, permanent crops. Further, given the low levels of capital improvement and low relative value, agricultural land, in certain cases, may have high option-value for non-agricultural purposes such as residential development and tourism.

By contrast, negative changes that may affect long-term value are more limited. These may include climate change-induced loss of farm productivity, prolonged drought conditions or event-specific activities such as contamination. These factors can be mitigated through disciplined asset selection and strong risk management processes.

An illustration of the capital preservation benefits of owning agricultural land is contained below.

The high Australian dollar between 2010 and 2014 and its effect on soft commodity prices was a factor in flat capital returns during this period. By contrast, with its more competitive currency, United States farmland enjoyed capital returns averaging 8% over the same four-year period.1

AgCAP expects a period of catch-up for capital returns over the medium term. Corresponding with the decline in the Australian dollar in 2015, there are early signs of a recovery in capital returns. The 75th percentile capital return reported by ABARES was 2.0% (compared with an average of 0.67% p.a. for the previous five years). This is consistent with the experience of a number of agriculture investments, including SAF, which have reported higher capital returns since 2015. On the other side of the coin, the United States has received and is expected to receive negative capital returns in 2015 and 2016.2

2. HOW RISK AND RETURN VARY BETWEEN DIFFERENT TYPES OF AGRICULTURE

More intensive agriculture such as permanent crops, glasshouses and processing facilities have lower proportions of value attributable to land. Investments in trees, glass, steel and concrete tend to depreciate in value. Accordingly, higher income returns are required to compensate for declining asset values over time.

Also, intensive agriculture generally has more specific uses. Once land has been planted to almonds, it can be cost prohibitive to convert the orchards to other uses such as walnuts or even cotton. As a consequence, market cycles are generally longer. Using economic language, the higher fixed costs of almond orchards means it can rationally operate in periods where almond prices are below average cost but above marginal cost. Similarly, with new supply requiring significant lead times, there can be periods of above-average prices. This results in longer market cycles.

By contrast, supply of broadacre agricultural products is responsive to changes in demand. Broadacre cropping enterprises can shift between different crops and can even choose not to produce if prices are too low. While livestock enterprises generally have longer cycles (2-3 years), supply can respond through herd building or reduction in accordance with market conditions.

Distinguishing between farmland and operating farm businesses

It is also important to distinguish between farmland and operating farm businesses. Owning farmland is relatively low risk, delivering a return through capital appreciation and rent (actual or imputed). These are relatively stable value streams, accounting for 80% to 90% of a farm enterprise's total value. Contrast this with operating farm businesses, which operate the land to generate a return from the production of soft commodities. These businesses have higher return characteristics. These businesses are subject to the vagaries of weather and global commodity prices. Accordingly, their returns compensate for such risks. Gross margins from operating farm businesses are typically higher and large enough to compensate for the variability in earnings on a single-asset basis.

Industry participants manage this risk through: (1) time diversification (i.e. multi-year approach); (2) geographic diversification; and (3) leasing. The merits of these different strategies have previously been discussed by AgCAP.3

3. HOW DIVERSIFICATION DELIVERS OPTIMAL RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

AgCAP uses the 75th percentile return of broadacre and dairy farms as reported by ABARES as an indicator of returns in the Australian agricultural sector. This benchmark is used because it is independently calculated using a reasonably sized sample. It also has a long history of collection, and its calculation is detailed and transparent. The ABARES benchmark includes farms where the estimated value of agricultural operations (EVAO) is as low as $40,000.4 Being insufficient to support enterprises without off-farm income, farms of this scale include lifestyle farms that are usually owned for non-financial purposes. As ABARES explains:

"Farm incomes and rates of return on investment in agricultural industries are usually low when reported across a whole industry or state. However, low average returns are partly a consequence of the generally high proportion of small farms in many industries, particularly the beef and sheep industries. The presence of these small farms masks the much higher incomes and returns from better performing and larger farms…"5

To correct for this, AgCAP uses the 75th percentile as representative of industry returns in order to benchmark the performance of SAF. As ABARES explains, the top 25% of farms accounted for over half of the gross value of broadacre farm production and 85% of farm business profits. These farms have accounted for 80% of the increase in real value of production in the broadacre sector since 1990.

The graph below illustrates the total returns generated by the 75th percentile of broadacre and dairy farms in Australia. While total returns have been variable, there has not been a single year where total returns have been negative and the average over this period was 9.4%.

Stability of returns reflects the aggregate nature of the benchmark. It encompasses broadacre and dairy farms around Australia producing a range of commodities, including wheat, barley, cotton, wool and lamb, dairy and beef.

The strength of returns reflects how difficult it is to invest in the benchmark, with very few opportunities available to access investments with these characteristics. Historically, above normal returns are generated in opportunities that have not been fully exploited. This may explain the strong returns earned in the early years in the private equity, property and infrastructure sectors and then the subsequent moderation of returns once significant capital flows were attracted to these sectors and available opportunities diminished.

AgCAP has used this diversification approach in the Sustainable Agriculture Fund, which owns 17 farms in five geographic regions and producing a range of commodities, including beef, dairy, grain and cotton. The returns from this portfolio are consistently exceeding the performance benchmark and demonstrates how a well-constructed portfolio can deliver this risk and return profile.

However, accessing this sector remains difficult. Institutional investors can gain exposure to this sector through investing with specialist agriculture investment managers such as AgCAP; however, smaller investors are much more limited with significant minimum size and scale requirements to get an efficient exposure. Over time, it is hoped that the market matures, opening up options for smaller investors.

