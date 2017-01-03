Alexion Pharmaceuticals - A 'Rare' Company With Potential Large Opportunities And Many Challenges

While the company is making progress to diversify away from Soliris and shares have seen a retreat, a $30 billion valuation still seems steep at 9 times current revenues.

While these costs can be justified by Orphan statuses, it is very hard to defend such premium pricing in growing patient groups, as I political price risks as well.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is one of those rare long term biotech companies which has delivered on great returns for investors, with the public offering in 1996 taking place at an adjusted price of just $2 per share. Approval of Soliris and its big success, with sales far surpassing initial peak sales projections, have been key drivers in this success. Alexion furthermore marketed two other products in 2015 in order to diversify away from Soliris, alongside a full pipeline.

While growth is very attractive, Alexion faces some real challenges. Besides the high valuation and the concentration of sales, Alexion is facing some other troubles. This includes delayed reporting, unexpected CEO & CFO turnover, as well as very elevated pricing, all creating sizable risks.

Even as shares have seen a big re-set in recent times, and the pick up in sales of new drugs is seeing some momentum, the rewards are simply not big and obvious enough to create immediate appeal at a $30 billion price tag.

Revisiting The Past

With exception of the dot-com bubble shares have traded at levels in the low single digits as shares only surpassed the $10 mark in 2006. This was in anticipation of the FDA approval of Soliris (eculizumab) as well as approval from the European counterpart of the agency, making Soliris the only treatment for patients conditioned with PNH. Alexion received approval for Soliris in both the US and Europe in 2007. Soliris was furthermore approved to treat patients which suffer from atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) in Germany and France in 2008, with FDA approval for aHUS being granted in 2011.

While Alexion was basically a one-product business with Soliris, it made real efforts to diversify the operations. Strensiq was approved in 2015 in the US, Europe, Japan and Canada to treat patients which suffer from hypophosophatasia (HPP). Kanuma (sebelipasa ala) was approved late in 2015 in the US and Europe as well, treating patients who are diagnosed with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency.

Soliris - The Blockbuster

FDA approval for Soliris has been the game changer for Alexion. This drug targets PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria) a rare genetic deficiency blood disorder in which red blood cells are destroyed. Patients suffering from this condition do not have an immune system which attacks and destroy these cells, resulting in thromboses, kidney disease and liver dysfunctions, among many other conditions. Fortunately a relative small group of patients suffer from this condition. Alexion estimates that the total patient group in North America and Europe comes in at 8,000-10,000. Note that these are not annual numbers of diagnoses, but represent the total patient group alive with this condition.

Soliris complements the immune system, blocking activity for two weeks after patients have been administered a dose. In its debut year of 2007 sales of Soliris came in at little over $66 million. Note however that Soliris was only approved by the FDA in March of that year as approval in Europe was not received before the summer.

While the drug is impressive, the cost of Soliris (given its rare status) has been very high and often criticized at over $400,000 a year, comprised out of roughly 25 annual injections. To put the numbers in perspective, runaway growth of Soliris has resulted in Alexion posting cumulative revenues of $12 billion between 2007 and 2016. As the vast majority of sales is generated by the drug, and there is only a patient group of 10,000 in the US and Europe, total costs per patient in the group (not even all are treated) surpasses the million mark rather comfortably!

Given the pricing, Alexion has been able to post operating margins hitting levels in the high-thirties in recent years. Yet Alexion has not been sitting still, in a move which has hurt its margins. It has invested over $3 billion into R&D following approval of Soliris, currently investing at a rate of $750 million. This resulted in a pipeline of potential new medications and the approval of Strensiq. It furthermore has been active to diversify away, having bought Synageva in 2015 in a $8.4 billion deal, giving the company ownership of Kanuma which has been approved late in 2015.

Investors in Alexion balked a bit when they saw the 140% premium being offered for Synageva, in a premium which added nearly $5 billion to the deal tag. Alexion defended the deal by pointing towards costs savings of $150 million a year in terms of R&D, and potential for Kanuma sales to hit a billion a year. Unfortunately, Kanuma sales are off to a slow start, as investors at the time worried already that Alexion was overpaying.

Relying On Soliris, But Diversifying

Alexion is on track to generate nearly $3.1 billion in sales this year and Soliris remains the key driver, with sales seen around $2.85 billion. So-called metabolic sales are seen at around $230 million, plus or minus $5 million, comprised out of Strensiq and Kanuma sales.

Strensiq was only approved in October of 2015 to treat patient suffering from HPP, having been granted approval in Japan, Canada and Europe as well. This chronic and genetic disease is very rare, affecting fewer than 20 per million people, resulting in bone and skeletal abnormalities as well as muscle weakness, among others.

Sales debuted at $11.6 million in Q4 of 2015 but have risen to $60.5 million in the third quarter of this year, with sequential revenues increasing by 34%. Year to date revenues come in at $139 million, but the current run rate already suggests sales of close to $250 million.

This drug too is not cheap, with the price reportedly being pegged around half a million (per year), suggesting that roughly 280 patients have been treated so far in 2016. The price is again very high, yet Alexion has one ¨benefit¨ in this case. The drug is mostly administered to juveniles, justifying a higher cost of medication given the health benefits.

Kanuma was approved in December of last year, and was developed by Synageva. The drug treats people who are diagnosed with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, again a rare drug which is priced at very premium levels. Quarterly sales of $9.1 million rose by 42% on a sequential basis, for year to date revenues of $18 million.

With sales of Kanuma and Strensiq standing at $157 million on a year to date basis, and Alexion guiding for sales of $230 million for the year, combined sales of Kanuma and Strensiq are seen at $73 million in Q4, plus or minus $5 million. That seems a bit soft as combined third quarter sales hit nearly $70 million, although the fourth quarter is typically softer as a result of seasonality.

The Financials

Soliris remains the blockbuster, but Alexion is trying to diversify the business. The revenue streams for this drug have surpassed all previous expectations, in part resulting from the price tag, with sales hitting $2.8 billion this year.

Strensiq´s revenues come in at an annualized rate of roughly $250 million and continue to grow very rapidly. Kanuma is facing a bit more challenges as the $1 billion projection of the company itself seems a bit optimistic. These two drugs are now making up roughly 10% of sales, indicating that Alexion is gaining some traction to diversify away from Soliris, yet much more work remains to be done.

With revenues seen at around $3 billion, and gross margins coming in the low nineties, the biggest risk with half a million price tag is obviously a reduction in prices. Given the premium pricing, net earnings of $440 million on a GAAP basis seem relatively low in relation to $3 billion in sales.

Non-GAAP earnings are much higher at roughly $1.05 billion but they are misleading as well, not taking into account milestone payments, stock based compensation and sizable amortization charges from dealmaking. The latter is estimated at $322 million alone this year. If we add back amortization charges, tied to recent dealmaking, earnings trend at levels close to $750 million, equivalent to $3 per share.

It should furthermore be said that R&D efforts are relatively large. These costs are seen around $760 million, equivalent to roughly a quarter of sales.

Modeling The Future

Sales of Soliris grew by ¨just¨ 10% in the latest quarter on an annual basis, seen around $2.8 billion this year. Strensiq runs at $250 million run rate, yet has the potential to grow much further as Kanuma is still relatively small. Using a $5 billion optimistic revenue number for the three drugs combined by 2020, we can construct preliminary income statements.

Assuming a 10% cost of sales number, stagnant R&D costs at a still elevated run rate of $750 million, a billion in SG&A, and amortization charges dying out, I see potential for pre-tax profits of $2.75 billion in a reasonable scenario. A modest interest bill and 35% tax rate results in after-tax earnings of $1.7 billion in such a scenario, equivalent to roughly $7.50 per share. That valuation could justify the current $122 valuation, but leaves no immediate appeal given that the business also carries along $2 billion in net debt following the acquisition in 2015.

An even more optimistic case which assumes peak sales of $10 billion, could yield earnings of perhaps $4 billion, equivalent to $17.50 per share. It goes without saying that such a projection makes shares look like a steal at these levels. This scenario seems unlikely however, as it took Soliris some 10 years to achieve its current revenue base of $2.8 billion. In Strensiq´s defense, its sales curve looks quite similar to that of Soliris when it was first introduced.

Perhaps a $17.50 per share earnings number could be attainable by 2025, which at a market multiple yields a fair value of $300 per share, ex earnings being retained over time. Discounting this valuation to the current level of $122 per share yields a 10% CAGR. It should be stressed that investors of course benefit from the earnings being retained between today and that future date.

The real fear in my eyes is that society and politics bark against the price tag of around half a million per year for the treatment. In case ¨peak¨ sales of $10 billion become a reality in 2025, but prices are cut in half, revenues might come in at $5 billion, using still rosy predictions. With a billion in production costs, another billion in SG&A and perhaps $750 million in R&D, pre tax profit of $2.25 billion yield an after-tax number of $1.4 billion, equivalent to roughly $6 per share. Such an outcome will not be good enough to translate into potential in terms of capital gains in the coming decade.

Final Thoughts, Can Go Both Ways

Alexion is an interesting case, but being labeled the producer of the most expensive drug in the world is not helpful, in terms of assessing the (pr) risks. Shares have lost 40% from the highs which were set around the $200 mark in 2015. As a matter of fact, shares are trading at levels last seen in 2012, when total sales came in at just little over a billion and only Soliris was marketed.

In that light the pullback seems interesting, yet at $122 per share the company is still valued at $30 billion including debt, equivalent to 9-10 times sales. Even in the pharma/biotech world, this is a fairly steep multiple. This is certainly the case as there has been some troubling news as of late including a late filing, followed by the removal of both the CEO and CFO. The pickup in Kanuma sales is also going a bit soft, resulting in worries about Alexion having potentially overpaid for this product.

The bright side is of course the growth of the new drugs, notably Strensiq and diversification away from Soliris. Other good news is the relative full pipeline including Eculizumab (Soliris) in at least four other applications (patient populations), among other developments. These indications can be critical as the usage of the drug for more diseases could dramatically enlarge the patient population. Of course, something would have to be done with regards to pricing to make the overall costs manageable for the system. Another development which can never be ruled out is M&A, as many large cash-rich competitors have their own growth struggles, with Alexion potentially offering a risky but growing solution to those problems.

As a result I can only conclude that the dice could go either way at this point, and while shares have long been stagnant and are down 40% from the highs, I see no immediate appeal at this point. The elevated valuation multiples and very real risks out there make that the risk-reward is not favorable enough yet.

