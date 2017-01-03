J. C. Penney's Notes: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Bond Investor

Although the company is still losing money, is there hope for a brighter future or even a future at all? Frankly, I don't know.

Its Notes have not fared much better, however, of late they have staged a bit of a comeback and have increased in value.

JCP for the past five years has been a consistent loser, performing at the bottom of the barrel of its peer group.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

Because this approach has proved successful and profitable, I've decided to utilize it for my bond research. Consequently:

When considering the acquisition of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) Notes, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the Note we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to JCP. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

A quick review informs us that JCP is a apparel and home-furnishings retailer, aka a department store. It has a market value of $2.5 billion, making it a moderately large company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any Notes this company has to offer:

Here we learn that JCP offers a variety of Notes, PFH, HJV, JBN, JBR, & KTP, all backed by the same underlying security, the 7.625% Debentures due 3/1/2097, offering yields between 7 & 7.63%.

Now let's click on JFH. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like that the interest on this Note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future.

These shares are not callable.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 3/1/97.

It pays a dividend of $1.90625 per share per year, or 0.953125 per semi-annually, 3/1 & 9/1 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 3/19/99, these shares were rated Caa2 by Moody's and CCC- by S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, this Note ranks senior to the commons and preferreds.

However, simply knowing and understanding the Notes of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred or bond holder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of JCP.

Above is a screenshot of JCP's Five-year chart. It's not good as far as I'm concerned. It traded at $34.42 on 1/4/12, and is currently priced at $8.31. That's a humongous loss of $26.11 during this time.

Now let's see how JCP performed in relation to its peer group: Macys (NYSE:M), Dillards (NYSE:DDS), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), The TJX Company (NYSE:TJX), and Kohls (NYSE:KSS).

Frankly terrible, at the very bottom of the barrel.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of JCP's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $2.60.00 billion. It lost $262.00 million on sales of $12.58 billion. Year to date, it's up an incredible 24.77%, which for the life of me I can't understand. Its current debt/equity is a high 4.21 and its LT D/E3.96. Not encouraging statistics

Now let's see how its notes performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts.

JCP Notes 1-2-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best PFH Not 1.90625 19.88 1.90625/19.88 9.59% HJV Now 1.75 17.84 1.75/17.84 9.81% JBN Now 1.75 17.80 1.75/17.80 9.83% Best KTP Not 1.90625 20.84 1.90625/20.84 9.15% JBR Now 1.75 17.80 1.75/17.80 9.83% Best Click to enlarge

JBN & JBR are the best buy because they offer the best yield and are callable now, although I'm virtually certain they won't be called, but if they were, they'd earn a great capital gain. All are equally safe because they are reliant on the same underlying securities.

