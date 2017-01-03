5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review)

The Fed has stopped the Trump Rally’s momentum (for now) but the next few months will be decisive in setting a new direction.

Review and Outlook

2016 is now officially in the books (and boy has it been quite a year of ups and downs). After the worst start in forever (remember Jan and Feb), a lot of sideways months (the summer), and a furious finish (the Trump rally), the S&P managed an impressive 11.96% return for the year. However, it is with some pride that I can share that my portfolio finished with a 12.74% return! Now, my longer-time readers will note that I don't get really fired up about slight victories, but my portfolio did average an almost 5% dividend yield (compared with the S&P 500's 2%-ish) and contained numerous hedges to help me profit is good years and bad. My goal has always been to pace the S&P 500 in good years (albeit at a higher yield) and meaningfully outperform in bad…2016 was a shining example of the first goal, but only time will tell what type of year 2017 will be.

While the Trump Rally still has everyone's attention, it should surprise no astute observers that the last S&P 500 market high (Dec 13) was set the day before the Fed finally announced its latest to bump up interest rates (the market has tested this level twice more but not broken through). Now I personally feel that the current interest rates (even if they were 100 or 200 bps higher) are very accommodative to growth as measured against their historical norms, but the trend is what the market is much more sensitive to (and that trend is up/non-accommodative). I also believe that the Trump Rally was based more on irrational exuberance for potential infrastructure spending and tax cuts that are going to have a very difficult time becoming reality (unless the Republican party truly abandons its desire for retraining the national debt…which has definitely happened before, but never without a war or economic downturn to fight). While skeptical readers can also note that I also didn't foresee a Trump victory (like virtually all of the pundit class) and my crystal ball is far from clear these days, I think the short/intermediate future will be net sideways trading (with runs up and down to keep it interesting). There simply isn't a better place to invest other than equities (though a debate can be had about domestic vs. foreign stocks…note: I am just going to own both since I am persuaded by the arguments by either camp) in a rising interest rate environment coming from historical lows. Bonds will continue to get slaughtered (and the bloom will come off the rose of assets like real estate that are particularly sensitive to rising interest rates), so large holders of long-term assets (pensions, etc) will continue to deploy assets to buy stocks (they just don't have anywhere else to go). Believe it (or not) this phenomenon (as well as the general strength of the U.S. economy) actually makes me optimistic about return potential for holding equities (but only for value priced businesses with strong dividends). However, it also makes me want to have meaningful participation in less correlated investment options (I am currently putting fresh cash to work in private deals as opposed to buying new public securities) as well as holding market shorts and other hedging positions.

On to my December performance, which saw me right the ship after my drubbing last month and return a respectable 2.75% versus the 1.98% return for the S&P. A meaningful run up in oil (and the corresponding gains in the energy patch) was primarily responsible for my outperformance. On a side note: while oil has been good to me recently, there is a lot of optimism in the current spot price based on OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts from shady characters that have been repeatedly proven to be unreliable…so I am playing this rally cautiously and taking profits when exuberance gets out of hand.

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments lead me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Cash Generation

Cash payment (dividends and interest) drives my strategy and, in 2016, my portfolio's realized yield was 4.95% (based on its TTM value) and delivered $11,591 in cash to me. This means that I came up slightly short of my $12,000 goal, but I have confidence that next year I will do even better (however, my portfolio did return $34,205 in just capital appreciation so it is hard to be too sad).

In December 2016, I earned $1,344 in cash (which crushed Dec 2015's paltry $919). Fear and greed are hard to balance (my greedy desire to own high yielders was tempered by my fear of a fall that led me to hold significant cash and short positions), but overall I am happy with where I am. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me since paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2016

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) CORE DIVIDEND FUNDS 5.2% $64,605 $63,805 1.3% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) ETF 4.6% $11,000 $10,902 0.9% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) ETF 4.9% $8,054 $7,935 1.5% WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Div ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM) ETF 3.7% $7,915 $7,843 0.9% Global X Superdividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) ETF 8.5% $5,736 $5,704 0.6% Deutsch X Trk MSCI EAFE Hdg Eqy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) ETF 2.9% $5,612 $5,400 3.9% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) ETF 7.1% $4,946 $4,872 1.5% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (NYSEARCA:FGD) ETF 4.5% $4,660 $4,598 1.3% JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) ETN 6.9% $3,161 $3,022 4.6% Pacer Global High Dividend ETF (BATS:PGHD) ETF 3.4% $2,685 $2,659 1.0% SPDR MSCI Australia StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QAUS) ETF 4.0% $2,375 $2,402 -1.1% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend (NYSEARCA:DVYA) ETF 4.5% $2,248 $2,281 -1.4% SPDR S&P Int'l Dividend Currency Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:HDWX) ETF 4.6% $2,119 $2,062 2.8% Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) ETF 7.1% $2,081 $2,044 1.8% Eaton Vance Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) CEF 11.6% $2,014 $2,082 -3.3% CORE DIVIDEND COMPANIES 7.0% $78,225 $75,205 4.0% Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) REIT 7.9% $12,504 $11,784 6.1% New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) REIT 11.8% $9,361 $9,200 1.7% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) REIT 8.2% $6,014 $6,016 0.0% Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Company 6.5% $5,797 $5,417 7.0% Total (NYSE:TOT) Company 5.4% $5,097 $4,766 6.9% Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) REIT 9.3% $5,000 $4,816 3.8% Ford Motors (NYSE:F) Company 4.9% $4,852 $4,784 1.4% AT&T (NYSE:T) Company 4.6% $4,364 $3,964 10.1% GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Company 5.4% $3,851 $3,779 1.9% Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Company 2.4% $3,811 $4,085 -6.7% Eni (NYSE:E) Company 5.6% $3,224 $2,791 15.5% The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Company 3.9% $2,784 $2,763 0.8% The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Invest Co 6.4% $2,703 $2,574 5.0% Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Company 4.3% $2,669 $2,495 7.0% Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) Company 4.1% $2,505 $2,432 3.0% Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH) REIT 8.4% $1,893 $1,806 4.8% Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) Invest Co 10.0% $1,798 $1,734 3.6% SPECULATIVE HOLDINGS TOTAL 1.2% $26,926 $25,624 5.1% United States 12 Month Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USL) ETF 0.0% $6,120 $5,667 8.0% Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Company 0.0% $4,422 $3,870 14.3% Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Company 5.1% $4,201 $3,666 14.6% Teucrium Agricultural ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGS) ETF 0.0% $2,568 $2,562 0.2% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) ETF 0.5% $2,092 $2,083 0.4% Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) ETF 0.0% $1,871 $1,874 -0.2% WisdomTree China ex-State-Owd Entpr ETF (NASDAQ:CXSE) ETF 1.5% $1,791 $1,902 -5.9% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $3,861 $4,000 -3.5% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 5.1% $43,836 $43,307 1.2% PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) ETF 5.1% $9,844 $9,808 0.4% Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) - Pref A (GS+A) Pref 4.3% $9,446 $9,322 1.3% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) - Pref A (MS+A) Pref 4.5% $4,600 $4,580 0.4% Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) - Pref L (BML+L) Pref 4.5% $4,530 $4,492 0.8% Blackrock Limited Duration Fund (NYSE:BLW) ETF 6.9% $3,034 $3,028 0.2% Nuveen Floating Rate ETF (NYSE:JRO) ETF 7.0% $2,438 $2,358 3.4% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (NASDAQ:HYZD) ETF 5.0% $2,390 $2,337 2.2% Goldman Sachs - Pref D (GS+D) Pref 4.7% $2,182 $2,192 -0.5% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (NASDAQ:HYND) ETF 4.7% $2,150 $2,053 4.7% Nuveen Short Duration Credit ETF (NYSE:JSD) ETF 7.3% $1,749 $1,683 3.9% Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) CEF 6.2% $1,473 $1,454 1.3% SHORTS TOTAL $24,610 $25,768 ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) ETF 0.0% $9,184 $10,108 -9.1% ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) ETF 0.0% $9,135 $9,328 -2.1% ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ (NYSEARCA:QID) ETF 0.0% $4,786 $4,629 3.4% ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) ETF 0.0% $3,490 $3,519 -0.8% ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) ETF 0.0% $2,041 $1,979 3.1% T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Company 0.0% ($4,026) ($3,795) -5.7% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $10,664 $10,480 1.8% TOTAL 4.7% $248,866 $244,189 TOTAL + CASH $30,961 4.1% $279,828 $282,035 2.75% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Moves in December 2016

New Positions

SHARE BUY- ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ ETF : Bought 200 shares of this ultrashort NASDAQ index ETF at $23.10 on Dec 13.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on a corresponding position so I opened this short exposure to protect against future volatility.

SHARE BUY- ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF : Bought 100 shares of this ultrashort S&P 500 index ETF at $19.70 on Dec 13.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on a corresponding position so I opened this short exposure to protect against future volatility.

SHARE BUY- ProShares Short Real Estate ETF : Bought 200 shares of this ETF that shorts REITs at $17.55 on Dec 13.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on a other short positions and I think that real estate will be punished more than most in the current rising interest rate environment.

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE - Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ): Sold all 900 shares of this independent refinery at $11.65 on Dec 22.

Reasoning: I bought this independent refiner at a $10 average in over the past year, making this a 20% return (plus dividends). While I still like the sector, I would rather own the bigger players now that the sector has seen some share price recovery.

SHARE SALE - iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA): Sold all 101 shares of this country ETF at $20.29 on Dec 28.

Reasoning: While I am still a big fan of Australian holdings, I think that QAUS is a better ETF, so I took a slight tax loss and have moved my exposure over to the other ETF.

SHARE BUY (TO CLOSE SHORT) - NASDAQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ): Bought all 125 shares I was short to close my position in the NASDAQ Index at $118.55 on Dec 12.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on this position and re-opened another short (this time using a short ETF). As is the nature of a hedge in a rising market, I got killed in this short, but I am still happy with this trade since it meant that my longs did great (which are 80% of my exposure) and you never know what might have spooked that market.

SHARE SALE- ProShare UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM): Sold all 100 shares to close my ultrashort position in the Russell 2000 Index at $23.35 on Dec 12.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on this position and re-opened using another short ETF. As is the nature of a hedge in a rising market, I got killed in this short, but I am still happy with this trade since it meant that my longs did great (which are 80% of my exposure) and you never know what might have spooked that market.

SHARE SALE- ProShare UltraShort MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ): Sold all 100 shares to close my ultrashort position in the MidCap 400 Index at $25.30 on Dec 13.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss on this position and re-opened using another short ETF. As is the nature of a hedge in a rising market, I got killed in this short, but I am still happy with this trade since it meant that my longs did great (which are 80% of my exposure) and you never know what might have spooked that market.

Final Thoughts

With the close of the year, I would encourage all readers to reassess their strategy, then closely examine their holdings to see if they correspond with that strategy. After I spend 2015 painfully adjusting the reality of my portfolio to the strategy I had adopted, 2016 was a breath of fresh air where my returns beat the broader market while delivering almost 2.5x the amount of cash dividends. While I am always worried about the trouble that might be around the next corner, I am deeply optimistic about the long-term future of humanity as it is manifested through GDP growth and share gains. Trying to stay invested through all the dreadful headlines, political shenanigans, and other bricks in the 'wall of worry' is hard, but dividend yields provide me with great comfort in the form of cash earnings. This bull market has not had a good shake in a while and I expect that to change in the next 3 months, but I am focused on the long-term. Good luck out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.