Despite The Optimism, Expect Oil Prices To Weaken Again In 2017

The surprise November 2016 oil (NYSEARCA:USO) deal between OPEC and 11 non-OPEC oil producers, most important of which is Russia, to cut oil production has brought a sense of relief and optimism to global energy markets. The planned production cuts would see approximately 1.8 million barrels daily of oil removed from the global oil surplus; it is thought, will lead to a significant rebalancing of global energy markets.

It, along with Saudi Arabia, stating that it plans to reduce its own oil production lower than initially contemplated has led many to believe that the cuts will eventuate and be enforced.

As a result, the price of crude has surged since the deal was announced to now see WTI up by 48% over the last year and Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) by a whopping 56%.

Nonetheless, not only are there signs that Saudi Arabia has lost the war on U.S. shale oil and that shale oil has emerged as the ultimate victor but also that OPEC's relevance and geopolitical power is waning. While the short-term outlook for oil is certainly positive, the medium to long-term outlook may not be as optimistic as first anticipated because of signs that global oil production could actually increase in the wake of the deal and higher oil prices.

Can the OPEC deal be enforced?

One of the biggest risks facing the price of crude is that the deal will not be enforced or only partially enforced. While Riyadh's commitment to the deal is clear and confirmed by the Saudi's fear that lower oil prices will not only erode its finances but also its political power and the relevance of OPEC, it is difficult to see how the deal in its entirety can be enforced.

Iran, while agreeing to the deal, remains ideologically opposed to Saudi Arabia and has made it clear that it intends to boost oil output in order to finance its regional obligations. These include its involvement in several Middle-Eastern conflicts and the rebuilding of its frail economy.

Iraq has also made similar statements in the past. It desperately needs oil revenue to rebuild its shattered economy and continue to fund the ongoing war against ISIS.

Then, there is the degree of independence being shown by the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq, oil-rich Kirkuk province. Kurdish leadership has shown itself unwilling to follow the lead of Baghdad on internal and external policy matters, demonstrating considerable independence. This, along with the Kurds remaining focused on boosting oil exports in order to boost much needed revenues so as to repay government debts means there is definitely some potential for authorities in Kirkuk to ignore Iraq's consent to the agreement and seek to increase production.

There is also the risk that Baghdad will ignore the agreement for fiscal reasons and seek to grow its oil production.

Then, you have the OPEC x-factor, Libya, which the cartel has exempted from the production cuts. After years of bitter civil war, the security situation has improved to the point where the various government factions claim they are capable of expanding output by up to 300,000 barrels daily to around 900,000 barrels. This may not seem to be a lot, especially when it is considered that the deal should see global output fall by 1.8 million barrels daily, but when considering other expanding sources of supply, it all adds up.

Higher prices will incentivize high shale oil production

The shale oil industry has demonstrated just how resilient it has been to the collapse in crude. Despite a wave of bankruptcies, which essentially only eliminated the weaker and worst positioned, many companies through a combination of improving technology, growing efficiencies and substantial cost cutting were able to sustain their operations even when oil fell under $30 per barrel.

In fact, the prolonged slump in crude has been a wake-up call for an industry that at the height of the shale oil boom was bloated on excess. Technological improvements, as well as cost cutting and efficiencies, have reduced the breakeven costs across many shale formations and for many companies to below $60 per barrel.

Before even examining these breakeven costs, the improved efficiencies across the industry are quite clear when examining production numbers and the volume of rigs deployed. As the graphic shows, at the end of December 2016, the amount of crude being produced is only 4% lower than it was two years earlier despite there being only a third of the number of rigs deployed.

Source: U.S. EIA & Baker Hughes

This is particularly important to note because it shows just how much well design and drilling technology has improved over the last two years. It is also important to note that as per a report from industry consultancy Wood Mackenzie U.S. shale oil reserves are the lowest cost option for future oil production.

According to the report, roughly 60% of shale reserves are economic to extract with WTI at $60 per barrel. This means there will be a massive surge in U.S. shale oil production as oil prices approach that level.

In fact, as the graphic below highlights, there has been a significant decrease in breakeven costs for a range of shale formations and these costs in many cases are now well below $60 per barrel.

Source: Rystad Energy Analytics, Bloomberg Intelligence, U.S. EIA & Federal Reserve

Nonetheless, the chart only shows select number of formations and even in those formations individual well dynamics dictate the breakeven cost. If we take a closer look at some of the major shale oil operators, it is possible to see that cash costs for existing wells are well below $50 per barrel.

Source: Company filings

Admittedly, these cash costs are not full-cycle breakeven costs and do not include DD&A or F&D costs, which crucially need to be factored in when evaluating the potential for U.S. shale oil to boost output.

Nonetheless, along with the comparison of breakeven costs for various shale formations, they are illustrative of the industry's ability to adapt and reduce costs through technological innovation and increased efficiencies.

When examining Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) one of the largest landholders in the prolific Bakken play it becomes clear just how quickly shale oil producers have been able to reduce costs. The graphic below shows the evolution of Continental's production as well as general and administrative costs over the last five years, and they have fallen by 35% since 2014.

Source: Investor Update December 2016

More importantly, as has occurred with the majority of major players, Continental has been able to substantially reduce F&D costs and boost capital efficiency at its Bakken acreage as the chart highlights.

Source: Investor Update December 2016

When taking the highest costs from Continental's 2016 guidance as provided in its December 2016 Investor presentation, it becomes clear that the company has full-cycle breakeven costs of around $41 per barrel, including DD&A and F&D costs. This means that with WTI at over $50 per barrel, it is profitable for Continental to further fund F&D and move to boost production through increased exploration and well development activities.

While this is only representative of one company in a specific formation, it is a major player in Bakken, which has the second highest production of any shale formation in the U.S. This makes it logical to assume that these improved efficiencies and lower F&D costs have occurred across the industry, meaning that with WTI hovering between $50 and $55 per barrel shale oil producers will increase the tempo of operations in order to boost output and take advantage of higher prices.

In fact, analysts have predicted that with WTI at $60 per barrel, U.S. oil production could rise by 300,000 to one million barrels daily. Given the ability of shale oil companies to reduce costs and remain profitable at lower prices, coupled with Trump's planned easing of regulations in order to promote his policy of achieving U.S. energy independence, the upper-end of this broad range appears feasible.

Key takeaways

The outlook for crude is difficult to predict, particularly when the brash optimism surrounding the economy and global economic growth that has emerged since Trump's surprise election victory. While the anticipated economic growth could very well occur, it is doubtful that it will be sufficient to absorb any major expansion in global oil output. Even after taking into account OPEC and the 11 non-OPEC members proposed production cuts, it is likely that supplies could grow.

Not only will U.S. shale oil producers seek to rapidly boost output as prices rise but non-OPEC oil producing nations that are not part of the agreement are also keen to take full advantage of higher prices. Then you have those OPEC members that are exempted from the agreement who will seek to boost output and the possibility of members such as Iran and Iraq cheating.

For these reasons, it is likely that the 1.8 million barrels daily to be cut will quickly be replaced causing prices to fall. It is, however, unlikely that this will occur immediately and it may take until the second half of 2017 for this to occur. One notable consequence of the OPEC deal will be a widening of the WTI/Brent spread and it is likely that the price of WTI will gradually decline relative to Brent because of higher U.S. oil production and proportionally reduced international output because of OPEC cuts.