Buy The Trump GM Tweet Dip

This will eventually turn into good PR for General Motors as they will no doubt save some U.S. jobs in public fashion.

This isn't new news, we knew this was his position for months and the market likely already priced it in.

By Parke Shall

We think that the market should use any weakness in General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares due to President elect Trump's tweets as an opportunity to buy. Regardless of what Mr. Trump says and calls into question, it is no different from what he has said on the campaign trail over the last year.

We understand that Mr. Trump wants more production in the United States and we understand that he is going to threaten companies that do not produce product in the United States to his liking.

We knew that going into the day today and we will know that heading into tomorrow. It changes the landscape for General Motors very little that Mr. Trump has come out and Tweeted this morning about slapping a tax on the company going forward. Let us not forget that GM CEO Mary Barra is also on Trump's business advisory panel, so things likely won't get too rough between the two of them (if this isn't planned and they haven't actually already hammered out a deal),

While some of Donald Trump's picks for top advisors in his fledgling administration have raised eyebrows, the new panel of business leaders assembled by the president-elect is flush with experience and influence-thanks to the inclusion of some of the biggest-name executives in the Fortune 500. But there is at least one criticism of the group: It lacks gender diversity. Only two of the 16 members, who were announced last week, are women, GM CEO Mary Barra and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.

Those that read us regularly understand that we are generally bullish on the United States auto industry. Both Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors have spent the last seven years setting up an international presence for themselves that creates diversification and safety for their core businesses. Both companies are generating enormous sums of cash, as you can see in the below chart, and both pay a healthy dividend.

GM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

General Motors, like Ford, is reaching an inflection point with the United States auto market. While the average age of a vehicle is still at record highs, subprime automobile loans will soon start to become a problem and incentivized selling has driven much of the US auto makers fantastic results over the last few quarters. The automobile market is definitely extremely optimistic at this point. However, given the fact that US auto makers have made such a fantastic recovery since 2007 and 2008, combined with the fact that they are priced so extraordinarily cheap, makes them both opportunities in our eyes.

GM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

We believe that any weakness today stemming from Mr. Trump's tweet about General Motors this morning should be bought, as it simply is increasing the yield you can guarantee if yourself, backed by General Motors' impressive cash flow. We know that the automobile market does not traditionally receive great multiples on earnings due to the cyclical nature of the entire industry, but we happen to believe that General Motors, along with Ford, are both priced for distressed scenarios, a reality that we simply don't think is there.

We believe that the equity in General Motors represents a fantastic opportunity and that the company will eventually figure out a way, like all of these other companies have, to please and abide by the rules and regulations that Mr. Trump wants to set. From that point, it becomes a positive PR moment for the company as they can happily announce, like Carrier did, that they are keeping jobs in the United States. We believe that this whole trend of Mr. Trump putting out tweets and hitting the stock of major corporations will end soon, as the public gets wise to these corporations' playbooks.

Like other corporations have done here over the last few months, we encourage General Motors to come up with a quick and timely solution with Mr. Trump to save United States jobs and then present this as a positive public relations opportunity. We would buy the Trump GM tweet dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.