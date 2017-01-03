Natural Gas Gaps Down After The Long Weekend

The prompt month (February 2017) natural gas contract gapped down 26 cents on the open of NYMEX electronic trading session following the long weekend.

Key factors driving the big drop in price are discussed in detail in the Natural Gas Alert that was issued to Zeits OIL ANALYTIC subscribers three days ago, warning of a risk of a sharply weaker opening in natural gas.

The prediction proved to be very much on target.

The Alert is provided below as a sample of materials included in the Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service.

NATURAL GAS ALERT

Zeits OIL ANALYTICS, Saturday, December 31, 4:12 PM ET

On Friday and this morning (Saturday, Dec. 31), several weather models turned warmer, particularly for the second week of January. To summarize, some of the models show the warm front advancing earlier and further north over the U.S. territory than predicted before, reducing the impact of the Arctic air penetration relative to previous forecasts. The "belows" also look less aggressive.

Just to give an example, below is the visualization of the Canadian NAEFS outlook for Jan 8-15 issued this morning. Looks quite warm, with the cold front having retreated far north.

The Climate Prediction Center model also looks quite a bit warmer, based on the most recent run. To quantify, just for the five-day outlook period Dec. 31-Jan. 04, the forecast "warmed up" by 7 HDDs since two days ago, a big swing for a short period of time. The "warming up" of the forecast is even more pronounced for the week after.

Below are CPC's maps for different time periods in January.

Jan 5-9 still looks impressively cold, albeit warmer than before. The outlook also has turned warmer for Dec. 9-14. The experimental run reiterates a "warmer" forecast for the second half of the month.

Jan. 5 - Jan. 9, 2017

Jan. 7 - Jan. 13, 2017

I must note that variability among models is quite wide (I looked at five this morning). I saw at least one model that insists on a severe cold sustained across most of the U.S. during the second week of January, although that model appears to be an outlier. Few models show warm patterns.

What's The Importance?

Some of this very recent change in weather outlook may be already reflected in the price - natural gas continued to retreat on Friday. However, the precedent of December 9-10 weekend, when the prompt month gapped down by ~20 cents once electronic trading opened on Sunday night, certainly comes to mind. The big drop was allegedly driven by the change in weather outlook (forecasts turned warmer over that weekend, similar to what we are experiencing now).

Speaking more broadly, as I argued in my weekly CFTC update, the stage appears set for extra volatility in natural gas. The price is close to 52-month high. Rig activity continues to gain momentum. "Fast money" has essentially covered short positions, whereas the long position is the largest in dollar terms since the beginning of the year.

Another circumstance may be worth thinking of: E&Ps are ramping up operating activity. New budgets should release fresh streams of capital once the year starts. Additional rigs and completion crews have likely been already contracted but have not surfaced yet in active rig/crew counts.

If natural gas price drops sharply, I can see some E&P CEOs and CFOs feeling tremendous pressure to dial their favorite bank to layer in hedges, in order to protect spending plans in 2017. I.e., rushed hedging by producers may exacerbate gas price corrections, on top of all other factors mentioned.

In Summary...

My interpretation of the evolution in weather models over the last few days:

Based on several models, the outlook has just shifted from "a modestly colder than normal January" to "a modestly warmer than normal January" (I must note that what I see is just a small subset of forecasts that traders use).

While the change is by no means catastrophic or final, it occurred at the very end of the slow holiday week when the majority of traders were likely unavailable.

Weather forecasts can continue to surprise, in both directions. However, I thought I should flag this development, as a price move at the open after the holiday weekend is certainly possible, as illustrated by recent precedents.

ETFs: UNG, DGAZ, UGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG

