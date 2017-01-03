Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In

This is my final attempt to persuade the movers and shakers of the investing world to join me on the long side of Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW). With upwards of 19 million shares currently short, this represents an approximate short interest of 90%, as it is estimated that only 21 million shares, on a full share count of 63.7 million, are eligible for shorting in securities lending programs. Since, I already covered this angle in great detail, in prior articles, notably (My Spidey Sense Suggests Weight Watchers' Short Are Nervous), I am writing to share some extensive financial modeling I conducted over the holiday weekend.

I continue to read bearish arguments from the hedge fund community that 1) WTW has too much debt at $2 billion, 2) there are free apps for weight management, and 3) the Oprah impact is fleeting.

Although, at face value, I don't disagree with arguments one and two, I learned many years ago, the major driver of a stock's price is its future financial performance relative to consensus estimates. The market is fully aware of a company's balance sheet and past financial results. Again, the future of its stock price is determined by future results relative to consensus estimates. Conceptually, the game is really that simple. The hard part is modeling and working out the drivers that will influence future results relative to consensus estimates.

With the context out of the way, let me share with the readers the hours of effort I put forth organizing past results, in order to stress test WTW's Q4 2016 consensus estimates as well as back into 2017 consensus revenue assumption estimates.

Here are key historical metrics, so we have a baseline to stress test assumptions.

Here are WTW's historic revenue and yield figures by segments.

Next I modeled Q4 2016 revenue, using the fair and logical assumptions that incorporate seasonality.

Now I arrive at a Q4 2016 revenue forecast of $276.3 million, which is slightly ahead of current consensus of $274.4 million. The hard part calculating the Meeting Paid Weeks revenue figure because meetings revenue consists of monthly subscribers and "pay-as-you-go" fees.

Given this nuance, I modeled past meetings service revenue and divided by the number of weeks, so I could back into an implied number of subscribers needed to generate that revenue (see below). And yes, I realize that is calculation gets complicated by churn rates and currency, but I was simply looking for a proxy to work out the "pay-as-you-go" portion. For example, in Q4 2014, the corresponding meeting services revenue generated would imply 1.293 million members, which was 238K subscribers higher than the end of period subscribers as of 12/31/14. This is a function of subscribers terminations during the quarter and "pay-as-you-go" revenues.

Next I modeled WTW's income statement for Q4 2016 relative to management's November 3, 2016 guidance. As you see, if my revenue model is accurate and management has a good handle on Q4 guidance then results should come in at or slightly above consensus estimates.

By the way, here are current consensus estimates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here is a snapshot of management's full year 2016 guidance from the November 3, 2016 earnings call. Here is the link to the Seeking Alpha earnings transcript of the Q3 2016 call.

From Nicholas Hotchkin.

Here is a simplistic model to back into full year 2017 consensus revenue estimates of $1.23 billion. Essentially, in order for Weight Watchers to match FY17 revenue estimates, the company needs to generate 74 million meeting paid weeks at a $8.80 yield, 88 million online paid weeks at a $4.05 yield, and generate essentially flat product/licensing/franchise fee revenue. Given the momentum of the Beyond the Scale program and its SmartPoints coupled with Oprah "leaning in", I don't think this is a major stretch, so again why are there 19 million shares short?

Here is the historical product/ licensing/ franchise revenues for perspective.

And here are the Q1 2014 - Q3 2016 actuals for Product revenue rolled up.

Given the momentum I anticipate in new meeting subscribers, I don't think $230 million in revenue for this category is at all aggressive. This would be essentially flattish to pro-forma FY16 and in meeting product sales should benefit from a growing subscriber base.

Switching gears - Here important qualitative arguments from the Q3 2016 WTW call (Seeking Alpha link).

Here are the three WTW executives on the call.

Here is commentary from Chris Sobecki, who is an executive with Artal S.A.:

1) We feel good about our winter 2017 initiatives

2) Beyond the Scale is resonating with customers

3) Strong recruitment trends, especially in September.

4) A humble acknowledgement they were behind the technology curve and this is a "show me" story.

Commentary from Nicholas Hotchkin:

1) "We are confident this momentum will continue for the remainder of 2016"

Commentary from Thilo Semmelbauer:

1) All key systems are in place and we are prepared for the high volume season.

And now for the crescendo:

On October 19, 2016, Weight Watchers' shocked the market with the Oprah transaction, where she agreed to buy 10% of the company's stock and form a long term partnership. The stock leapt from $6.79 to close that day at $13.92, on massive volume.

Source: Yahoo Finance

On November 5th, Steven A. Cohen, arguably the world's best stock trader, filed forms with the SEC disclosing a 5.7% stake in Weight Watchers.

Source: SEC.gov

Look at what happened to WTW's stock that day. It leapt another 35% on record volume. Incidentally, on March 10, 2014, I wrote a lengthy article on Seeking Alpha: Arguably The Most Compelling Short Squeeze Stock of 2014: Weight Watchers. I have no idea if Mr. Cohen ever read this article. However, we do know that he was smart enough to play the news given how the shorts were then mis-positioned.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Takeaway

In the summer of 2012, in preparation for an interview with a well regarded research boutique in Cambridge, MA, I spent an entire weekend crafting, what I thought was a flawless 20 page write up on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). In a nutshell, my thesis centered on CZR's incredible debt in the face of decline cash flow generation, coupled with then lack of exposure to growing Macau. I presented this document to the firm's founder and was met with the reception that "although this is very well written, it is useless to me because there are few shares available to short." Fifteen minutes later, my masterpiece was in the trash and I was hailing a taxi.

I have no idea why there are approximately 19 million shares short Weight Watchers when its FY2016 EBITDAS is forecasted at $265 million and its interest expense is $116 million. Moreover, its $2 billion B2 term loan has no financial covenants and isn't due until April 2020 and can be prepaid. Most importantly, consensus estimates for FY17 look fine to me given the current operating metric momentum and Oprah finally "leaning in." The December 16, 2016 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) downgrade and price target of $8 is based on Morgan Stanley being well below 2018 consensus. I have no idea why Morgan Stanley thinks they can forecast 2018, let alone 2017. Remember, Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage business makes a lot of money from hedge fund trading and securities lending.

Should Steven A. Cohen, a Carl Icahn, or David Tepper get comfortable kicking the tires and agreeing that FY17 consensus estimates are attainable then we are set up for one heck of a short squeeze.

December 22, 2016 press release.