Regulatory Curbs On Insurers A Headwind For The Chinese And Hong Kong Stock Markets

Any moderation could provide a short-term sentiment boost for the Chinese / Hong Kong stock markets. We also expect PRC brokers to benefit such a sentiment boost.

We opine that regulators will impose further regulations to ensure stock markets stability and believe such regulatory overhang could weigh on the Chinese / Hong Kong stock markets.

Adverse reactions in the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets following announcement of regulatory clampdowns on the insurers.

With stability as a core agenda, regulators have stepped up measures on domestic Insurers to restraint short-term stock market speculations.

Chinese Regulators Stepping Up Measures on Domestic Insurers to Curb Short-term Speculations

Following crashes of the Chinese stock markets in August 2015 and January 2016, domestic regulators have stepped up measures to prevent such recurrences as part of their target for stability within the Chinese economy.

In recent months, they have paid significant attention to hostile takeovers of Chinese (CN) / Hong Kong (HK) listed companies, possibly triggered by the keenly observed competition between Baoneng and Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNY) in the takeover of listed property developer China Vanke (OTC:CVKEY). Consistent with the government's desire for stability, the Chinese Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has in recent weeks, tightened the screws on the domestic insurance industry. Select measures include

Crackdown on high-risk insurance products issuance to fund takeovers. Reduction in permissible allocation of insurer's portfolio in stocks from 40% to 30%, despite the current proportion being only 14.9%. Maximum of 5% of total portfolio allowed to be invested in a single stock, down from 10% currently. Prohibition of insurers tying up with non-insurance players to acquire listed companies. Mandatory application to CIRC for approval prior to any significant equity investments.

Visible impact on Chinese and Hong Kong Stock Markets

The Chinese insurers remain a significant sentiment driver of the CN / HK stock markets as they are a significant source of investment capital, with CNY 1.86 trillion invested (primarily in China) and an additional 2 trillion available for further investments.

Notably, the Hang Seng Index (HSI), Shanghai Composite Index (SSEC) and Shenzhen Composite Index (SCI) have fallen approximately 3%, 3% and 5% respectively in less than 1 month following news of the CIRC crackdown on insurers' products issuance to fund corporate deals / stock market speculations on 6th December. This is despite the launch of the highly anticipated Shenzhen Hong Kong Stock Connect and the strong rally in the US stock markets in December 2016.

Hang Seng Index: ^HSI data by YCharts

Shanghai Composite Index: ^SSEC data by YCharts

Shenzhen Composite Index: ^SS399106 data by YCharts

Stable Growth A Key Imperative

With the 19th National Congress coming up in the 2nd half of 2017, stability and growth will be key priorities of the government, as reinforced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Consistent with their goals, we have witnessed rapid steps taken to clamp down on potential bubble forming across various asset classes. This includes

We opine that the regulators will not hesitate to impose further stringent regulations on insurers or any participant that could potentially spark the formation of a bubble in the CN stock market.

Impact of curbs on short-term trading outlook for the CN / HK Stock Markets

As mentioned above, we view the Chinese insurers an important sentiment driver / capital provider for the CN / HK stock markets. Aligned with our aforementioned view, we opine regulatory overhang could prove to be a headwind for these stock markets and believe that the downward movements of the HSI, SCI and SSEC post announcement of the insurers clampdown has partially validated our thoughts.

Using the weekly share prices from January 2013 as a basis, we have observed a relatively strong correlation between the SSEC index levels and PRC brokerages such as Haitong Securities (OTCPK:HAITY, OTC:HTNGF; Correlation of 0.79), China Galaxy Securities (OTCPK:CGXYY, OTC:CGXYF; Correlation of 0.84), CITIC Securities (OTCPK:CIIHY, OTC:CIIHF; Correlation of 0.66).

Combining the above 2 points, we opine that any signs of slight moderation by the regulators could potentially provide a short-term sentimental boost to the broad CN (FXI, ASHR, YINN, GXC)) / HK stock markets (EWH, OTCPK:HSXUF, OTC:HGSXF) as well as PRC brokers. As such, we will look to enter long trades with short-term horizons to benefit from the sentimental boost.

