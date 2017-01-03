How Will Investors' Myopia And The Great Fiscal Rotation Drive The Gold-To-Oil Ratio Down

What do we get if we combine gold, oil, the Great Fiscal Rotation (GFR), and investors' myopia? Simply put, a great new investment opportunity for 2017, i.e. the inclination of oil (NYSEARCA:USO) to outperform gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). The new global policy shift towards an active role for fiscal action, leaving the monetary authorities to play second fiddle, raises the probabilities of an accelerating global business cycle. Nonetheless, investors are too myopic to weight these probabilities correctly, since they are affected by their long-lasting experience with advanced economies' liquidity traps. They also find it hard to acknowledge the tactical necessity of such a policy shift, since they are overwhelmed by the strategic discussion about the unsustainability of public debt. Investors' slow response to such a seismic regime change, in combination with the high relative valuation of gold in terms of oil, opens a window of opportunity for betting that the gold-to-oil ratio will drop. This trade offers an excellent reward/risk profile, since the gold-to-oil ratio has just completed a sizable topping pattern, and could potentially prove to be among the most dynamic macro trading themes for this year.

The Ratio of Gold Over Oil and its Downward Dynamics

The ratio of gold/oil, which shows how many barrels of oil can be bought with an ounce of gold, seems poised to being a big downward cycle. This ratio has been trending upwards since the mid-2000 in a steady secular bull market. This secular bull market has been mostly fueled by the burst of the commodities' bubble, the rebalancing of emerging market economies, and the painful experience of a liquidity trap among advanced economies which necessitated excessive money printing. However, if one takes a closer look inside this long-run uptrend, an interesting pattern emerges; from a cyclical standpoint, this ratio has been fluctuating enormously around its main trend, creating huge opportunities for traders in both directions.

Source: tradingview.com

The latest such cycle of the gold/oil ratio began about three years ago. It followed a two-year upwards cycle before solidifying a sizable double top pattern throughout most of 2016. Recently, the ratio broke the neckline of its topping formation to the downside and triggered a strong technical bearish signal. According to this signal, a new downward cycle began, with its first target to be the 2015 interim lo at around 20 barrels of oil per ounce of gold. Technical considerations aside, there are good fundamental reasons to expect the price of gold in terms of oil will drop. These revolve around a couple of well documented behavioral biases, namely myopia and overconfidence, which prohibit investors from realizing the real potential of big policy changes, such as the one the world is about to experience.

Investors' Inability to Differentiate Between Tactical and Strategic Needs

At a macro level, 2017 is characterized by a long-awaited and highly impactful theme, namely the Great Fiscal Rotation. In simple terms, the GFR is an occurrence of globally coordinated fiscal stimulative polices coupled with the gradual normalization of monetary policies. This confluence of fiscal stimuli with a partial restoration of monetary distortions, caused by long-standing NIRP or ZIRP policies, has the capacity to create sizable income effects on a global scale. If the GFR is smoothly implemented by the greatest economic powers, it can certainly alter the trajectory of the global business cycle especially due to its synchronization effects, which work in a compounding manner. This compounding or global multiplier effect is what provides the rationale behind such a seemingly wasteful policy choice.

However, investor's myopia is such that makes them fail to realize the strategic aspect of the GFR. The choice of excessive public spending by the US, UK, and even China, ahead of unsustainable public debt accumulation in the advanced as well as some of the emerging economies, it has a very specific reasoning. It is of utmost priority for policy makers to push the global economy in a new bullish track, in order to buy time to conceive and implement ways to devalue the total amount of debt. Tackling the excessive public debt is not the top priority goal in contrast to the immediate need to step in and steer the wheel of the global economy away from an imminent crash. In this light, the GFR is the last tactical move by policy makers to attempt to save the world from a meltdown, irrespective of where the risk of such a meltdown originates from. Devaluation of the debt will be attempted later, hopefully in a more robust macro backdrop.

Investors Too Confident That Past Deflationary Regime Will Repeat Itself

Apart from investors' inability to conceive the tactical versus strategic aspect of the current policy choices, there is also another important bias which affects their thinking. Investors are overconfident that past inflation patterns will keep repeating themselves in the future, given their nasty experience with the huge liquidity traps of the advanced world. Years and years of sub-par or even negative inflation rates cannot just be erased instantaneously from their collective memory, even ahead of the GFR. The experience of investors is too strong, while the reliability of the historical inflation and other macro data too low to forecast the future with any degree of confidence. However, investors are too sensitive in recalling their personal experience and the vivid images of media messages about desperate central bankers and exhausted policy tools that they downplay the importance of the much more reliable current signals. These signals span from established trends in commodities, shipping and fixed income markets, to time-sensitive macro indicators like manufacturing and services PMIs (see for example how all Eurozone manufacturing PMIs for December, both core and periphery continued to surpass expectations), most of which were evident long before the GFR policy discussion came in place.

When investors are more sensitive to the strength of the evidence than their credence, they become overconfident. This means that investors are overconfident that past inflation patterns will persist and that the potential of inflationary growth scenario is much less than the signals suggest. This overconfidence makes them expect much less inflation than is warranted from a probabilistic standpoint, making them prone to forecast errors. As a matter of fact, academic research has proven that these inflation forecast errors are repeating themselves too many times in a row to be regarded as random.

Investment Implications for Gold-to-Oil Ratio

At times of rising bond yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) the slow adjustment of long-term inflation forecasts, due to these systematic errors, allows long-term real yields (NYSEARCA:TIP) to rise and weigh on gold. This occurs because investment demand for gold falls when long-term real yields increase. In this respect, the GFR comes at the perfect time because it can engineer higher nominal and real yield, through three channels. Firstly, it increases the probabilities of future inflationary pressures. Secondly, it shifts the path of public debt significantly upwards, making investors demand higher nominal yields as a compensation for the risk of default. And thirdly, it reduces the chances of extreme trade protectionist measures, since a Chinese fiscal stimulus can potentially revive the demand for American goods and services (NYSEARCA:SPY), offering to the new administration a much wanted impetus from abroad, mitigating the risk of anti-trade action. This, in effect, increases the chances for stronger growth, another reason to expect higher nominal yields.

That said, the nature of infrastructure plans included in the GFR is such that they will have to consume vast amounts of basic commodities, with crude oil being a prominent beneficiary. As a matter of fact, every major cyclical move of oil is highly correlated with the direction of the global business cycle, and the world is far from the point that overheating economies have resulted in overshooting oil prices. On the contrary, should the new great fiscal experiment materializes the world will be sitting at the begging of this process.

Investors need to differentiate between tactical (short-term) and strategic (long-term) policy actions and assign different priorities to them. It is during the tactical phase of the GFR that crude oil can outperform gold, making the ratio of gold-to-oil prone to heavy selling. This spread trade can be executed through a short position in GLD paired with an equally valued long position on USO. The principal technical target of this trade is located in the 2015 lows around 5.5 barrels of oil per ounce of gold, almost half the way down from current 9.35 levels.

The world economy hopes for the best, at least in the short to medium term, and chances are that it will get it. The new experiment of a global coordination of fiscal stimuli, amidst an effort to normalize interest rates, comes at a time of an already accelerating global business cycle. However, multiple investor's biases and the failure to recognize the tactical necessity for a profligate fiscal boom versus the strategic need to tackle the debt overhang, create an interesting investment opportunity. The real world assets will most certainly be in greater need than the safe haven ones. That's not to say that safe haven assets have run out of fashion. It's only stressing the fact that investors need to time their moves as perfectly as possible, acknowledging policy priorities, since policy makers are increasingly controlling the rules of the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author, provided solely for informative purposes and in no case constitute investment advice.