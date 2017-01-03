Futures Scream, Markets Start 2017 At Peak Hype

Rather, traders are relying on hope; hope that OPEC gets a deal done and hope that there's some reason to buy equities at this crazy valuation.

By Scott Tzu

It isn't giving us a lot of joy to start off the new year by splashing cold water onto the face of US investors, but we can't help but feel that there isn't a real serious fundamental base for the gains in the futures markets that we are seeing this morning, nor can we confidently say that there is going to be a real reason for the market to move toward 20,000. But that may not stop the market.

What it looks like we are starting the year with is some good old fashioned hype and hope, with little to no fundamentals to back it up.

There are a couple of short-term and longer-term reasons that the market is probably roaring to start off the new year. In the very short term, data out of Asia last night was impressive and sent overseas markets higher in the overnight session.

This probably contributed to some of the short term euphoria getting ready to open up a new year. There is also the paring back of tax loss selling, which could have been part of the reason the market was stuck in the mud to end the year last year.

On a little bit longer of a timeline, the market is probably excited about the prospect of further cuts from OPEC as well as oil producing countries abiding by the cuts that have already been discussed. As investors see the price of oil rising alongside of corporate tax cuts and deregulation that is expected from a Trump presidency, it gives another shot in the arm to industrial and oil companies to start off the week. These companies make up a lot of the Dow, along with financials.

Finally, we have this nonstop ongoing narrative about Dow 20,000 that the financial media has been glorifying over the last few months. We think that from a psychological standpoint, the market sees this number and, like a consumer maxing out his or her credit card, wants to get to that psychological checkpoint, no matter what the consequences.

That, in sum, is a majority of what the market is banking on as it moves higher this morning. There really is no fundamental reason for the market to be moving up at this point with the S&P's average PE around 25X. The question is who has the gall to come out and try and short this market which looks as though it has gained so much momentum in the overnight session?

We will certainly be taking today to look at opportunities on the short side, as we feel that this move is as hollow as the moves were over the last two weeks that we saw fade, one after the next.

No matter how many layers of optimism investors and analysts try to throw on top of this market, the truth is that when you peel back all of the layers there still remains not that much to be excited about.

The market has already priced in perfection when it comes to the coming corporate tax cuts and deregulation that saw the market rally upon Trump winning of the election. Unless all of those plans are carried out to perfection and no volatility is created elsewhere, the market may even have a tough time holding onto these gains. At best, the market is fully valued.

Meanwhile, when it comes to risks that the market is not discounting, President elect Trump continues to hold Russia close to his vest and continues to take small jabs at China. While we don't necessarily disagree with Mr. Trump on his trade policies, nor do we disagree with him on his outlook on China, we still acknowledge that these are risks that have to be discounted in the market.

While it does look like OPEC is going to get a deal done, we also must discount that OPEC has a history of being incredibly inefficient.

Getting a deal done and then, further from that, countries abiding by the terms of the deal for production cuts, is another perfect situation that has been priced in the market but has yet to take place.

There are a lot of moving parts to this optimism still, and a lot of variables that could very easily turn the wrong way.

As interest rates continue to rise and the debt cycle continues to turn over, we can't help but feel that this bravado heading into the new year may very soon fade and may, in and of itself, be a house of cards. It'll be interesting to watch how the markets start off the new year, but we would not let our unbridled optimism get ahold of us simply because futures had a good session overnight and there is a renewed sense of hope. Hope is not in investing strategy.

