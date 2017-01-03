A Bridge Too Far: Infrastructure Spending Won't Work As Advertised

It is early, but later funds like IGF, GHII, TOLZ, TOLIX, MTIPX, or FGYIX could work; meanwhile tax cuts will favor BRK.B, XOM, PFE, CMCSA, T, VZ, ED, EXC.

Historical evidence suggest that the fiscal multiplier is much lower than many believe; economist John B. Taylor suggests that fiscal stimulus is not as effective as fiscal consolidation.

The massive so-called fiscal stimulus of 2009 (“ARRA”) failed miserably; "bridges to nowhere" are always a risk with large spending programs; there are very few ‘shovel-ready’ projects out there.

There's no question that maintenance has fallen far behind for our seaports, airports, etc.; but the question here is whether a huge infrastructure spending program will boost growth permanently.

Economist Larry Summers famously renewed the debate on Keynesian stimulus when he wrote about the specter of secular stagnation; he came out in favor of deficit spending on infrastructure.

Reenactment of the Battle on the Bridge Over the Rhine at Arnhem, Netherlands, 1944

In his famous book about the disastrous Allied offensive in the Netherlands in September 1944, Cornelius Ryan wrote about an attempt by the Allies to end World War II far sooner than expected, by way of making a somewhat desperate gamble. Ryan's book was titled A Bridge Too Far (1974; Simon & Schuster, New York, 672 pp.), which referred to one general's opinion that they were gambling a bit too much, and there might be terrible consequences.

This turned out to be prescient, and many Allied troops died, were wounded, or were captured in a failed campaign that stopped just short of success, on the bridge shown above. With the best of intentions (ending the war sooner), the plan for this battle, called Operation Market Garden, was a bit too bold, took a few too many chances, and in the end, failed because of grievous mistakes that were made in the planning.

The troops were extremely courageous but could not overcome these planning mistakes. This failed gamble serves as a metaphor for what may happen when the new Congress and President-elect Donald Trump attempt to jump-start the lethargic US economy with a massive new fiscal stimulus program focused on infrastructure spending. Despite the best of intentions, I believe that Trump's infrastructure plan will end up falling short.

But before we dive into this question, it makes sense to first look briefly at the nature and possible causes of the slow growth we've been experiencing. Economist Larry Summers famously renewed the debate on Keynesian stimulus when he wrote about the specter of secular stagnation, characterized by inadequate demand and excessive savings, which seems to have taken hold in recent years.

Summers resurrected the theory in a November 2013 speech to the IMF. He came out in favor of deficit spending on infrastructure, R&D, and education as remedies. One of the main lines of evidence for stagnation that Larry Summers and others have presented involves the seemingly permanent gap between actual GDP growth and potential GDP growth since 2008 (Chart 1). Curiously, the idea of secular stagnation was originated in 1938 by the same economist (Alvin Hansen) that later wrongly predicted a depression when World War II ended and government spending programs sharply contracted (see discussion below).

Chart 1: Evidence for Secular Stagnation

In any case, alternative viewpoints to those of Mr. Summers have also been presented, as I discussed in a previous article. For example, I wrote that, "renowned economist Lacy Hunt has written often about the slow recovery, but he has always blamed this weakness on our massive amounts of debt (see his quarterly commentary at [Hoisington's website]; also the Peak Prosperity blog). Hunt has argued that the debt overhang, and in particular the explosively expanding amount of unproductive debt worldwide, is causing a sort of 'economic sclerosis.' This kind of debt… pulls forward future spending, creating a hole behind it, and since it is unproductive, must be paid from other assets, putting a strain on the entire financial system."

Well-known economist and author Barry Eichengreen likes the idea (pushed by Summers) that US total factor productivity growth has indeed stagnated due to massive underinvestment in infrastructure, education, and training since 2008. This is easy to see in the data (see Chart 2 below). So it would seem that at the very least we should return our level of infrastructure spending to its previous long-term trend.

Chart 2: Precipitous Drop in US Infrastructure Spending After 2008

There is no question that maintenance has fallen far behind for our seaports, airports, roads, and bridges. But the question I'm raising here is whether a huge infrastructure spending program (estimated at $1 trillion) as proposed by the incoming administration will actually boost growth permanently. There are a number of reasons why this might be questioned. The first of these is illustrated by the example shown in the photo below: A "bridge to nowhere" in Japan.

This is what far too commonly happens to government "investments" in infrastructure the world over. It is nearly impossible for legislatures to avoid funding huge numbers of silly and wasteful projects, given the way politics usually works in most countries.

This is even true in places like China, where democratic debate may be limited or nonexistent, but government corruption is pervasive and aggressively pursued. Instead of just bridges to nowhere, the Chinese have actually built entire (empty) cities in the middle of nowhere. But coming back to the US for a moment, we have seen bridges to nowhere here as well; there are examples all over if you look around a bit.

"Bridge to Nowhere," Japan

Another reason for the probable failure of a new infrastructure plan is the fact that we have little recent experience with successful stimulus packages. The massive so-called fiscal stimulus of the early Obama era ("ARRA 2009") failed miserably because there were famously few "shovel-ready" infrastructure projects available, and because the vast majority of the money in the stimulus bill (which totaled $787 billion when passed) was actually spent on other things like tax breaks, extended unemployment benefits, and other transfers, rather than on infrastructure.

These all had transient effects, in sharp contrast to what infrastructure spending is supposed to do. In fact, only about $111 billion was spent on actual infrastructure projects in "ARRA 2009" (Chart 3), an amount too small to have had any real impact on a $15 trillion budget, assuming that the money was well spent in the first place.

Chart 3: The "ARRA 2009" Stimulus Spent Very Little on Infrastructure

Enthusiasts will argue that because "ARRA 2009" spent so little on actual infrastructure, we haven't really seen what a real infrastructure program could accomplish. That does seem reasonable at first glance (Chart 4) based on the global recovery from the Great Recession. However, several countries (e.g., USA, Canada, UK, Japan) fell far below the expected boost from a given amount of stimulus due to inefficiencies, waste, or low multipliers.

Furthermore, the data in Chart 4 do not discriminate between economically useful projects that permanently boost GDP, and economically unsound projects (like many in China) that merely add what Lacy Hunt calls "unproductive debt" to a country's problems. It is also true that with low interest rates and subdued economic growth, infrastructure spending might provide bigger bang for each buck (Chart 5) at present.

Chart 4: The Bigger the Fiscal Stimulus, the Better (Usually)

Chart 5: The Spending Multiplier Expands for Stimulus Conducted Under Low Interest Rate Conditions

I have further argued elsewhere that, "Mr. Trump and others are proposing that private sector funding be used in partnership with the public funding to cut down on deficit spending and move projects more quickly. This could be done via the municipal bond markets, and maybe even via a new series of 'Build America' taxable muni bonds. The usual objection that the deficit is too big for an aggressive program would then be fairly effectively countered. But even if we give Mr. Trump the advantage here and he somehow pulls off getting a big federal funding package through that is magically light on pork and heavy on useful projects, there are very few 'shovel-ready' projects out there, as Mr. Obama discovered to his sorrow. Planning them will take years, not months, under normal circumstances."

But it is not protracted project delays or financing issues alone that are the problem I'm concerned with here. The real issue is the efficacy of demand-side stimulus spending (such as on infrastructure projects), which is a more hotly debated problem in economics than many people are aware.

Even in Asia, where massive infrastructure projects are widely regarded as very effective stimulus, a study of some 300 projects indicates considerable variability in the impact of a project based on sectors (i.e., energy, transportation, water, or sanitation), types of funding (private vs. public), and country or region (Deepak Bhattasali & Vinod Thomas, 2016).

In fact, success rates are estimated to have reached only 59% in Southeast Asia, 60% in Central West Asia, and 74% in South Asia. Only in East Asia was the success rate of such projects very high (92%). There is general agreement amongst policymakers that infrastructure spending can be very useful and has a high multiplier (cf. Balaji Viswanathan, 2013; Travis Waldron, 2012), but there is surprisingly little actual historical evidence to support these claims.

For example, it is popular wisdom that the big spending programs of World War II actually ended the Great Depression. Well, as far as unemployment goes, that may be true, since millions were drafted into the Armed Forces, and millions more were put to work in war-related manufacturing (Chart 6). However, famous economist Robert J. Barro has shown in a series of studies that the Keynesian multiplier was 0.8 for military spending in World War II, and close to zero for non-military spending, meaning that growth was actually lower in the private sector as a result of crowding out by government spending (Being Classically Liberal blog, 2014).

In fact, the private component of GDP actually fell after 1941, with real private GDP 14% lower in 1943 than it was in 1941. The artificial construct of overall GDP looks better on paper, but the private economy suffered.

Chart 6: The Impact of Spending on Unemployment in the 1940s

Indeed, there were shortages of everything in the private economy during the war, including many types of food. Cars were not even produced for the duration, and most appliances were also unavailable. Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Research has made the case that the forced savings during World War II (due to rationing) allowed the massive debt overhang of the Great Depression to be paid off, and that is what really drove the post-war recovery (Chart 7).

This can readily be understood by noticing that when the huge stimulus spending was phased out after the war ended, instead of getting hit by another depression, as some Keynesian economists (e.g., Alvin Hansen) predicted, GDP simply dipped briefly for a post-war recession (as millions returned home without jobs), and then returned to trend by 1948 (Chart 8).

Chart 7: The Soaring Personal Savings Rate (1940-1946) Solved the Debt Problems Left Over From the Great Depression

Chart 8: The Loss of Keynesian Stimulus After World War II Did Not Cause Another Depression

Actually, the consensus view on the efficacy of fiscal stimulus in general has apparently come in cycles, according to renowned economist John B. Taylor (2016). It was a popular idea in the 1960s and 1970s, but fell out of favor in the 1980s and 1990s. But then things changed again, as stimulus packages were passed by Congress in 2001, 2008, 2009, and 2012. These packages included tax rebates, temporary income tax cuts, infrastructure spending, cash for clunkers, and financial aid for first-time home buyers.

As Taylor says though, the disappointing economic performance over the last few years in spite of massive fiscal stimulus (Chart 9) may be leading us to another turning point in the economic consensus on such programs. He argues that higher economic growth will require fundamental reforms, such as tax reform, budget reform, regulatory reform, and monetary reform.

This is in sharp contrast with the more popular views of Larry Summers and others who are behind the "secular stagnation" hypothesis. Accordingly, Taylor calls for a "lessons-learned" assessment of fiscal stimulus. He reaches the conclusion after his assessment that "a renewed bout of discretionary fiscal stimulus is not the way to go."

Chart 9: The Unemployment Rate Was Barely Touched by Fiscal Stimulus After 2008

Click to enlarge

Taylor starts his assessment by reviewing the modeling estimates of the impact of fiscal stimulus programs. There are two types of models in use, the backward-looking "Old Keynesian" and the forward-looking "New Keynesian," and they give vastly different answers even when identical inputs are used (Chart 10). The results in Chart 10 labeled "Romer-Bernstein" are from "Old Keynesian" models, while the results labeled "Taylor" are from "New Keynesian" models.

Taylor argues that the "New Keynesian" models are much more accurate over the long run than the "Old Keynesian" models. Other workers have also shown that the multiplier for the "ARRA 2009" stimulus package was well below one (Chart 11). Still other work has shown that the range of calculated multipliers is surprisingly wide (Chart 12). Obviously there is no real consensus on the efficacy of fiscal stimulus. However, Taylor's argument carries the day in my opinion, since the disagreement is based on model results, which are subject to the serious criticisms mentioned by Taylor and others.

Chart 10: Estimated Impact on Real GDP of a Permanent Stimulus of 1% of GDP

Chart 11: Impact of the 2009 Stimulus Package Based on "New Keynesian" Models

Chart 12: Wide Range of Modeled Fiscal Multipliers Indicates Lack of Consensus

Taylor also looked at the actual results of temporary tax cuts, tax rebates, increases in federal purchases and infrastructure spending, and federal grants to states to promote stimulus. Ironically, the states tended to simply offset the federal grants by reducing their own spending proportionately, so there was no gain from that direction. Tax cuts and rebates were used to pay down debts or as increased savings, with only a small portion being used to increase consumption; the effects were quite transient and were gone by 2011.

Infrastructure spending, as mentioned above, was so small that it could have had very little impact on the economy (see Chart 3 above). Not to mention that any impact, even from a much larger program, would also have been greatly diminished by the apparently small Keynesian multiplier that exists for such expenditures.

Taylor concludes his seminal work by examining whether fiscal consolidation (reforms) would have a significant impact on the economy. He uses the recent US House Budget Resolution, which included spending cuts (Chart 13) that result in a balanced budget by 2023 or so. The reduced spending allows tax cuts (relative to the baseline) and produces lower levels of government debt over time. According to CBO estimates, there is a short-term negative demand-side effect (Chart 14), but this is small compared to the much larger supply-side effects that follow.

The parts of President-elect Trump's plans for boosting the economy that involve policy reforms, i.e., tax reform, budget reform, regulatory reform, and monetary reform, are therefore likely to be very effective. The $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan will have much less economic impact, although it will definitely improve the decaying and worn out infrastructure we find around us today. Thus, we must spend more money on infrastructure as stewards of the national economy, but we shouldn't expect a big economic boost from it. Rather, we should expect not to lose more of our productivity than we already have.

Chart 13: Reduced Federal Outlays Under the House Fiscal Consolidation Plan

Chart 14: Real GNP Per Person Relative to Baseline for the House Fiscal Consolidation Plan

It seems awfully early to start allocating significant assets to investments in infrastructure-related companies. However, I believe that before the new year is out, there will be at least speculative interest in this idea. When the legislation starts moving towards a vote in Congress, I would look at certain ETF names like iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF), Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII), and the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ).

Unfortunately, there don't seem to be many publicly traded US-focused funds. Mutual funds focused on infrastructure include the Deutsche Global Infrastructure Fund (MUTF:TOLIX), the MSIF Global Infrastructure Fund (MUTF:MTIPX), and the Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund (MUTF:FGIYX).

In the short run, it will be more useful to focus on some plays that will benefit from policy reforms. These might include corporations with high deferred taxes or large offshore holdings of cash, like AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA), or Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B); these could be bought gradually over the next few months whenever the market dips significantly.

