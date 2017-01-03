Global Economy: The Risks Are To The Upside!

While a big buzz around Trumponomics has already occupied the media across the globe, there is still something more significant that seems to miss analysts' attention; the US as well as the global economy continue to gain steam by their own means, irrespective of expectations about a globally coordinated fiscal splurge. As frequently discussed in the last few months, the global business cycle was about to turn around, after a long-lasting lackluster performance, with virtually every macro indicator verifying this scenario since. In this light, it should be of no surprise that the latest manufacturing and employment releases out of Europe and Asia continued to exhibit unexpected accelerating pace in December, advancing the reflationary scenario further. In addition, investors will have the chance to put this premise to another important test this week, with a heavy calendar of services, factory orders, and jobs market releases across the continents. If this stream of releases provides another confirmation of the acceleration of the global growth cycle, then the bear market in US (NYSEARCA:TLT) as well as global bonds (NYSEARCA:BWX), and the bull market in US (NYSEARCA:SPY) as well as global (NYSEARCA:VEU) equities will find a strong reason to sustain themselves. This will occur because it is the first time in a couple of years that the global macro fundamentals begin to align with the optimism of risk assets, a development heavily downplayed by the bears. If we add to this observation the global synchronization of fiscal expansionary policies for the first time in the last decade, then the risks for the global economy and risk assets might be to the upside rather than to the downside. That is not to say that systemic risks do not lie around us, but to emphasize that the probabilities of the reflationary scenario have increased. Investors, though, will get another opportunity to reassess these probabilities with this week's heavy calendar of macro releases spanning from the US to Asia.

Will The US Economy Keep Is Decoupling Role?

Despite the fact that the most prolific growth stories typically lie within the emerging economy regions, the US economy is the one which managed to decouple from the rest of the world and act as a locomotive. The roots of this decoupling go further back, even before Trumponomics came into play. This is evident in the early divergence of long-term yield differentials between the US and the rest of the advanced economies, as well as the bear steepening of the yield curve, i.e. the increasing gap between short and long-term bond yields, which started back in September.

Source: investing.com

These early signals were subsequently supported by solid job market as well as manufacturing and services activity reports solidifying the decoupling dynamics. Still, investors need to stay diligent about the "real-time" pace of the decoupling capabilities of the US economy and there is no better opportunity to assess this than the scheduled releases of the next few days. The all-important December ISM manufacturing index will shed much light on the pace of Q4 activity, since it is highly correlated with broad GDP growth. Consensus expectations are for a slight improvement in relation to November's 53.2 figure, but the devil will definitely be in the details; the new orders and employment sub-indices must accommodate any strong headline number in order to provide solid evidence in favor of the decoupling scenario. The December ISM non-manufacturing PMI is even more important to watch for, since analysts have discounted some weakness after reaching the highest level in a year. Above all, the jobs market report, to be released on Friday 6 January, will most certainly seal the solidity of the recovery dynamics. For this to occur, beyond a solid headline number of at least 160K non-farm payrolls, the bulls require to see a rebound in wage growth, after the unexpected drop in November, an increased participation rate and a generally stable unemployment rate. Notwithstanding the importance of these indices for the short-to-medium term behavior of risk assets, the data are not enough to provide the big picture at a truly global scale. For this to occur, investors will utilize a heavy calendar of non-US releases, also scheduled for this week, which can offer the missing pieces of the global economy's puzzle.

Seeking Confirmation of non-US Reflationary Signals

The surprising resilience of the Euro-area's manufacturing PMIs for December was the first bunch of data for the New Year which verified the uniform growth acceleration between the core and the periphery. These indices will be complemented with the announcement of the December services PMIs for the core as well as the periphery of Eurozone, expected to exhibit a similarly resilient trend across the board. Germany in particular, after revealing the tightest employment conditions since re-unification, will certainly attract the bulk of investors' interest. A stream of announcements such as factory orders and retail sales for November will reveal more information about its exporting as well as domestic consumer sector. These figures will be compared with the release of the Eurozone retail sales for November in order to test the cohesiveness of the European rebound.

Apart from the single currency area, Britain will come under the spotlight as well. Investors will be assessing the patterns of the construction and services PMIs for December, which attract special interest after the release of a surprising strong manufacturing PMI figure for the same month.

Most importantly, though, the big news are expected to come from China, especially after the surprisingly strong Caixin manufacturing index for the month of December, which reached its highest level since July 2014. If the December Caixin services PMI verifies the resilience of the manufacturing activity, then another important part of the reflationary puzzle will have been completed. These two indicators are extremely critical to watch for because the acceleration of China lies at the core of the generalized rebound story of Asia Pacific, but they are not the only ones.

Source: ieconomics.com

Additional strong evidence came from the release of the preliminary Q4 GDP data for Singapore, which recorded an increase of 9.1% MoM versus market expectations for a tepid 3.7% MoM rise. Even more importantly, the highest growth within the report came from the manufacturing sector, with its strong ties with the Chinese and South East Asia economies. Singapore's macro activity is deemed one of the most timid gauges of the Asia Pacific business cycle, since it is an open economy heavily oriented around Asia Pacific trade. In fact, about 80% of Singapore's exports go to the Asia Pacific markets, and this makes Singapore a trade protectionist free case. This makes tracking its macro indicators one of the most revealing signals for the state of the Asian growth story, with the latest release throwing plenty of water in the bull's mill.

Economic policy choices can always determine the rules of the game, especially if the fiscal behemoth decides to step in, as is the case with the imminent global fiscal expansionary coordination. Still, the economy has acquired its own momentum, which is repeatedly verified by almost all macro releases domestically as well as internationally. Investors will have the opportunity to receive a new assessment of the global macro pulse and incorporate that information into their short-to-medium term decisions.

The global business cycle is accelerating, with the US acting as the locomotive, and this helps bring the underlying fundamentals closer to what risk assets sense about the future. If a firm implementation of the new fiscal stimulus plans, not only in the US but in the UK and China, materializes, then the risks for investors might not lie to the downside but to the upside, at least from a cyclical, i.e. short-term perspective. This time, investors won't have to wait long before witnessing the final outcome of this process. The next couple of months are probably going to offer enough policy hints in order to reveal the true balance of risks. It's time to take your pick!

