Marathon Oil Is Looking Forward To Beating 2017 Expectations

"Importantly, we achieved cash flow neutrality in the third quarter, with operating cash flow covering capital expenditures and the dividend, at an average WTI price of about $45/barrel."

For a company that beat production growth expectations and paid a dividend, this is one major accomplishment. The recovery of the synthetic crude production from the fires in Canada accounted for much of the increase this time. But management has put in place enough improvements so that material production growth can continue into the future without wrecking the company finances. Management has an undrawn bank line in excess of $3 billion that should be kept for emergencies or extremely desirable acquisitions.

Source: Marathon Oil third Quarter 2016, earnings conference call presentation

The first slide shows the company growing again, even at the low pricing. As management noted, that 9% divestment adjusted production growth is top notch for a large company. While an acquisition and other one time items jump started the growth, management has announced that quarterly growth will continue. The second slide lends considerable credence to the quote from Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) management that the cash flow now covers the capital budget and the dividend. The magnitude of the accomplishment is even more outstanding when one considers that the company is not diversified.

Source: Marathon Oil third Quarter 2016, earnings conference call presentation

The production growth had some one time items. There was the previous Oklahoma acquisition that added acreage and production. The effect of the fires was discussed above. But the company has improved the Oklahoma results quite a bit as quoted below.

"I'd like to draw your attention to the cumulative production plot in the bottom left corner of the slide, which highlights the performance of this quarter's Marjorie and Lloyd wells. Both wells are 7,700 foot laterals and are producing 70 percent oil with about 60 days online. Impressively, they're trending between 45 and 110 percent above our type curve, despite being nearly 25 percent shorter lateral"

The well improvement goes counter to the industry trend of longer laterals and more stages. However, the production improvement is enough to convince management to add another rig. Management has also noted Merrimac well improvements of about 30%. Interestingly, management has only owned some of the leases for about two-thirds of the quarter. While the production amount is currently a small part of the company, the number of rigs already working and the addition of more insures some dramatic growth next year.

What all of this does is set the company up to grow within cash flow at a considerable rate that is above the industry average for this size company. Management is not going to need an acquisition in the future to show material growth. Improvements have increased profitability tremendously at all the unconventional lease areas. Now operations is gearing up to drill and complete. The corporate goal of sequential quarterly growth is very realizable and very affordable. Plus the continuing improvements will drop the cash flow neutrality lower so that the company can withstand commodity price declines to thrive and grow. The company would have been cash flow positive in the quarter if it were not for a one time rig termination payment. So the management choice to specialize in exploration and development is beginning to pay dividends.

Source: Marathon Oil third Quarter 2016, earnings conference call presentation

One of the things to take away from these slides is that at least some of the Bakken acreage will be competitive with the lower cost Permian, Scoop, and Stack plays. Results like this are beginning to make some of the selling prices paid in the Permian appear to be of questionable strategy. The continuing production improvements may well point to a shift from the Permian at some point to another play. The Bakken was emphasized for awhile, now it is the Permian, but it appears clear that with the continuing improvements, the Permian may not be the low cost acreage geographical area permanently.

This company paid far less for its Scoop and Stack acreage than some of the hot Permian deals, yet the results in the Bakken and Oklahoma are every bit as impressive. Shareholders pay for management to get the best deals, not the most newspaper-worthy deals. So here, shareholders are definitely getting their money's worth.

The Bakken acreage also appears to be able to successfully compete for capital expenditures. That is not something that is accomplished every day either. While the record setting wells get all the attention, the fact that the average initial flow rates and IRR's continue to trend upward is much more important.

Source: Marathon Oil third Quarter 2016, earnings conference call presentation

So despite the well cost decreasing below $4 million, those initial flow rates are extremely encouraging. This is still more evidence that other "out of favor" areas have acreage, probably more than many would guess, that can compete with the best low cost acreage in the "hot" areas. Since stacked plays are fairly common in these areas also, the Permian may not have that much of an advantage in the future. The industry has a history of paying up for "hot plays" followed by writeoffs. This management appears to be avoiding that history successfully while increasing profitability.

The other key item is that the flow rates, combined with the latest decline rates mean the company is getting much more production for the capital dollars spent. So material growth can be accomplished by simply adding rigs without the necessity of long term planning and a capital intensive project. In fact, material growth may happen without adding rigs. This will put some pressure on Gulf of Mexico and other international projects that require a lot of expenditures up front before showing results. These unconventional plays offer the ability to increase or decrease activity very easily and quick paybacks as well. Activity may at least temporarily increase onshore at the expense of the large offshore and international projects unless they show an exceptional return.

Source: Marathon Oil third Quarter 2016, earnings conference call presentation

The company has had some impressive results overseas and with the synthetic crude. Those projects will probably not show as much growth. But a large part of the production comes from North America. So a 50% increase in rig count, combined with increasing flow rates per capital dollar spent means next year is going to be relatively spectacular. Drilling and completion times have decreased and so has payback time. As the operating expenses decline, the corporate breakeven rate continues to drop. Massive writeoffs are not a future threat when costs are low. In fact, the rates of increase are impressive enough that this company will probably turn profitable next year.

About the only thing that will slow the growth rate would be a material and sustained drop in oil prices. There is a hedging program that could thoroughly cover this possibility if management thought it was worth the effort. Right now, management is opting for partial coverage. That could be a bullish statement on the outlook for commodity pricing.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Supplemental Report

As shown above, cash flow hit rock bottom in the first quarter. The latest commodity price rally has considerably helped the company cash flow. So even with some help from changes in some accounts, the cash flow from operations is clearly recovering nicely in a far less helpful commodity pricing environment. The operational improvements shown above pretty much assure that process will continue. More importantly, a lot of high cost acreage is now gone, and production can grow from more profitable low cost projects. It may take awhile for the market to completely digest the total corporate transformation. But this is now a very different company from a year ago.

So while the cash flow is nearly adequate to service the long term debt, those key cash flow ratios are going to get a lot better next year. Management is drilling the superior leases first, and costs will continue the downtrend. Cash flow of $1 billion per quarter next year is a very good possibility. This will be one of the first companies that is not diversified to fully recover from the effects of the commodity price downturn if current progress continues.

This stock, which is up roughly 40% as of the close of the market on December 30, 2016 from the time of my first article, has a lot more capital gains coming in the next five years. This stock should easily double in value over the next five years. The company has key acreage in some very low cost plays and will be an industry leader. In fact, the progress is noticeable enough that the company could become a takeover candidate at any time. Management has done an excellent job.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.