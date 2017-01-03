The Most Overvalued Fund Enters 2017 At A Premium

With no more trading days in 2016, it is time to look at the extreme valuations at the end of the year. As usual any suggestions are welcomed. This is the first article in the series and it is about the THL CREDIT SENIOR LOAN FUND (NYSE:TSLF). It is indeed the most overvalued closed end fund at the beginning of 2017.

Fund overview

There are some closed end funds that don't have a benchmark to follow. This is definitely not the case with TSLF. This fund invests mainly in first lien secured loans that are bellow investment grade. It has around 135 holdings which makes it very well diversified and very hard for it to differ significantly from its benchmark. All the information about the fund can be found here. I have chosen the PowerShares Senior Loan Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) as its benchmark based on the fundamental similarity in the holdings as well as the statistical model between TSLF's net asset value performance and BKLN's performance. Both funds invest in senior loans, Both have majority of their holding rated B by S&P. Both are so well diversified that it would be very hard for them not to be very strongly correlated. This can be seen in my software:

I have no doubt that BKLN is the proper benchmark for TSLF and really expect this fund to follow its NAV and its benchmark. In fact this is its usual behavior, but recently some strange force decided to bid this fund and the whole sector to extremes.

Do you feel the love?

Based on 200 days z-score TSLF is the most overvalued closed end fund from all of the 540 funds:

A z-score close to 5 is not very typical for closed end funds unless some serious fundamental reason stays behind it. One example would be if a closed end fund decides to switch to open end fund, or is being acquired or has a rights offering that brings some arbitrage to buyers. Here there is no such news in the fund's website and as you may have noticed the whole sector is becoming overvalued. I think this is all a response to interest rate fear, because the senior loans in the portfolios of these funds have a floating nature so the general public decided that here is the place to earn yield while escaping from interest rate risk. I find this behavior reasonable, but to a certain point. So let's measure the love even though some may think it is priceless( myself included):

Click to enlarge

It has received almost 5 standard deviations of unreasonable and unconditional love. "Cherchez la femme"? It is strange to see this fund trading at a premium after seeing this chart:

Click to enlarge

I am sure that currently there will be people that will say: " This was obvious after Trump's win" and am also sure they made a fortune with this easy prediction. I see no reason for this deviation. The TSLF fund is not that old so this kind of narrowing the discount has happened to it once again and it was definitely a good time to sell:

source: cefconnect

I trust my statistics a lot and I encourage you to read all my articles on these kinds of opportunities and to find even one that hasn't resulted in at least 2 standard deviations mean reversion, but statistics is not enough. I don't see any reason for TSLF or a senior loan fund in general to trade at a premium in the long term.

Why this senior loan closed end fund should not trade at a premium?

The portfolio is so well diversified that there will be no "master picking effect" by a very special portfolio manager. Your NAV will get what the market gives for the sector. This is simple portfolio theory that is based on mathematics and statistics. No matter how expensive shoes your portfolio manager has, he will have average results. The underlying portfolio is primarily invested in senior loans with 5 years duration. You can not expect double digit returns from such a portfolio and the higher expense ratio is a significant part of the total expected return of the assets. How do you justify 1.5% expense ratio with 3-5% expected return on assets? Some will say that the leverage effect will make up for the high expenses, but with such developed financial markets, almost any one can leverage his holdings at a very low price. If you are interested on more specific calculations, let me know in the comments section. Statistics says so.

Conclusion.

Senior loan CEFs are getting a lot of love. TSLF feels like a rock star in the current "hunt for floating rate yielders" environment, but this fund is not a rock star, In fact it "never played the bass".

