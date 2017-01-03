Federated National Holding - Solid Business With 30% Upside In 2017

Good businesses at this low of a valuation will be hard to come by in 2017.

There are too many valuation metrics that look too good to pass on this investment.

Federated National Holding Co.

Federated National Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) is an insurance holding company that controls all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and its contractual relationships with its independent agents and general agents.

The Company's insurance lines of business include Homeowners' Property and Casualty Insurance, Commercial General Liability, Personal Automobile and Flood throughout the Southeastern United States.

Current Headwinds

Hurricane Mathews and Hurricane Hermine created significant headwinds for the Company during 2016. In the Company's third quarter 2016 conference call, CEO Michael Braun said, "We haven't had those type of weather losses in a decade".

As seen in the Company's third quarter filing, insurance loss adjustments were up $45 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

Click to enlarge

Other challenges for the Company in 2017 include increased competition in Florida as well as continuing to scale up the auto insurance business.

The Valuation

FNHC is a business that has proven it can grow and be profitable, consistently growing premium revenue from $59 million in 2012 to $104 million in 2013, $170 million in 2014, $210 million in 2015 and projected in the $240 million range for 2016. Although the pace of growth may slow, the market is currently valuing the shares based on only a 3-4% growth rate.

Shares currently trade at approximately 1.05 times book value. There are numerous other valuation metrics that can be run on FNHC, like Ben Graham's formula, which says the share value should be $24.54. Joel Greenblatt's earnings yield is 19% for FNHC, which is excellent.

Click to enlarge

In addition to the various valuation metrics, the Company announced a $10 million share buyback program intended to be executed by March 2017.

Conclusion

Value investing during 2017 isn't going to be easy. Finding good businesses that aren't trading at 20+ PEs is becoming harder and harder to do as the markets keep rising. FNHC is a good business that has been beat up by once-in-a-decade type events. If this Company gets back to growing the business and has more normalized event losses, this stock could jump 30-40% over the next 12-18 months. If the Company continues to grow the auto business and manages losses from Hurricane Mathew better than expected, the potential returns could be even higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.