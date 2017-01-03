If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 13

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled " If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating over 190,400 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates going forward will focus on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and any changes to the portfolio between updates including investment of excess income. This article is the thirteenth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 15 months since the portfolio was initiated.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of December 31, 2016.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my last (twelfth) update, I wrote that the market had given everyone overweight in income stocks are haircut while also presenting some opportunities to pick up some income oriented stocks on the cheap. In general this was a good call as many income oriented stocks have recovered some of their losses of November and early December. There were a number of buying opportunities presented in the last couple of months. While I did add equities to my personal portfolio, I wasn't able to add to the above portfolio due to lack of free cash. Overall performance of the portfolio is in positive territory and, since the last update, has picked up roughly $8590 in realized and unrealized gains. The chart below provides more detail of the portfolio performance.

Source: Author

The dividend income from the portfolio has been steadily growing as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column. Since the last (twelfth) update, a number of holdings have seen dividend increases. The dividend increases came from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), and iShares US Preferred Stock ETF with a 13th distribution in December. The mutual fund capital gains and dividend distributions normally fluctuate so I don't consider those as increases (or decreases).

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. With the recent dividend increases, the total annual income has increased to $34,034 going forward.

Source: Author

Including the YTD (12 months) interest earned of $12,656 on the bank deposits brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) to date up to $57,209 over 15 months and puts the total return percentage at 4.66% based on the total portfolio value of $1,228,664. The portfolio took a pretty big hit in November and December due to the rotation out of income oriented stocks after Trump's surprise win and investor's fear induced by the Fed's bump in Federal Funds Rate. As I noted earlier, there has been some recovery in valuations but some equities are still lagging (e.g. HASI, PEGI) near the lows hit in November and December. I'm expecting additional recovery in the coming months as investor's fears of aggressive tightening by the Fed are allayed.

In addition to HASI, PEGI, STAG, AEE, VTR, and PFF the portfolio consists of the following stocks: AT&T (NYSE: T), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP), and Welltower (NYSE: HCN), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

Going forward, the focus will be on maintaining the portfolio and reinvesting dividends and interest. I'm always interested in readers' opinions on the short list of stocks above or other suggestions that would fit the portfolio needs that are income-oriented, conservative, and with solid balance sheets.

