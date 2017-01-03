Schumpeter Is Dead

If you let yourself get too bogged down in the details, you can miss the forest for the trees. That's the tricky thing about thinking about markets at a systemic level. It can often seem complicated because most investors aren't as familiar with the concepts and terminology as they are with things like P/E ratios, EPS, EBITDA, etc. But if you start with a simple proposition like "China is trying to deleverage and releverage all at the same time," you can then consider the details in the context of the overarching narrative.

That's a bit of (possibly) useful color I penned on Sunday. It describes how I go about navigating the complex infrastructure that holds our beloved markets together.

At the risk of coming across as being unduly pejorative, I contend that retail investors have a difficult time thinking conceptually. Or at least as it relates to markets. That's understandable. You're conditioned to think about investing in terms of discrete metrics. When you analyze a stock for instance, you might look at EV/EBITDA, P/B, leverage ratios, FCF, P/E, etc. and then develop an investment thesis (which amounts to a narrative about the stock you're researching) around those metrics.

Unless, like a good friend of mine, you have a PhD in mathematics from somewhere like Courant, you're probably better off not using that same method to analyze markets at the structural or systemic level. Let me show you what I mean.

A lot of the analysis you're likely to come across as an average (and here "average" isn't meant to denote your ability to generate positive returns, it just means you don't have ready access to the Street or to a quant or to the type of tools you'd need to model complex trades) investor will sound something like this: "...you're paying less for a dollar of earnings than you would with XYZ's peers, the balance sheet looks solid, and the company throws off a massive amount of cash, therefore I think now is the time to jump in." Simple enough, right? You just check the author's numbers and, if they're accurate, you form a (likely positive) investment thesis about XYZ and then decide whether to go ahead and take the plunge.

Now, let me give you an example of a real-life sellside reco for how to play a few systemic market trends (and maybe this will answer some of the questions I always get about why I don't give specific advice on how to trade the themes I identify and discuss). This comes from an actual sellside report on US rates:

We believe the balance of risks argues for selling gamma at these levels and recommend selling 1m10y delta-hedged straddles. Separately, we recommend buying 3y 2s10s 1x2 curve floor spreads to monetize the recent flattening of forward curves and richness of curve volatilities.

Do I understand the above? For the most part. But not because I'm some kind of savant. Rather, when I was first thrown to the wolves and left on my own to analyze and interpret lengthy, jargon-filled notes, I had to figure out how to make do. My solution was to think conceptually about the corner of the market in question and then fill in any mental blanks with the details from sellside research. In other words, I developed a narrative first then, once I understood the broad strokes of what was going on, I had the context I needed to understand why a rates trader (for example) was positioning the way he/she was.

I eventually developed my method to the point where I could describe the prevailing dynamics of entire markets without ever mentioning a number.

With that in mind, I wanted to run some thoughts I had about the similarities between distressed US energy companies (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Chinese SOEs by you.

The reason I led with a description of how I learned to tackle seemingly impenetrable pieces of research on things like rates and vol. is because as I write this I'm sitting on a wooden bench on a fishing pier. As anyone who read Monday morning's piece is aware, I'm on a short vacation. There are a couple of particularly aggressive seagulls picking at a piece of bread next to my left foot. I'm using my phone as a hotspot and the LTE is spotty at best. I've got no hope of logging into any of the customary databases which means I have no access to the usual cornucopia of Street data. And because I don't know the numbers behind US exploration and production companies let alone Chinese state-owned enterprises off the top of my head, I'm relying completely on the aforementioned conceptual thinking (well, that's not entirely true - I do have a few charts and quotes I saved previously). I'd be interested to know if you find the framework to be useful.

Earlier, I read a piece in the Journal called "Oil Companies That Sold Shares During Collapse Are Now Riding High." Here are some excerpts (emphasis mine):

More than 70 North American energy companies sold about $57 billion worth of shares in so-called follow-on stock offerings during the past two years. Many of these shares spent stretches trading below their offering prices, hurting investors who wagered on companies that failed to find footing as well as those who sold out before shares rebounded. A handful of the stock sellers went bankrupt as the price of oil fell by more than half. But most survived, defying widespread predictions that the plunge in crude and high levels of debt would force many more producers out of business. Instead, these stock offerings allowed them to pay down debt and hold on long enough for oil prices to recover and their shares to rebound into a rising stock market. Many of these oil-and-gas companies had few options. The bond market became unavailable to them as crude prices plunged. Banks, which lend to energy producers against the value of their untapped oil-and-gas reserves, also cut back credit lines as the value of this collateral fell. Collectively, shares sold over the past two years ended 2016 more than $13 billion above their offering price, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Dealogic data and securities filings. Rob Santangelo, the Credit Suisse banker who led [a $100 million secondary for] Diamondback Energy and dozens of subsequent deals, told executives and investors that he believed many oil producers would emerge from the bust stronger. "We found a lot of public capital willing to make that bet, and so far it's been a good bet," he said.

Only it wasn't a "good bet"- at least not where "good" means basing a decision on rationality. It's just that some bad bets end up being profitable just like some good bets end up being losers (Bill Ackman's Herbalife short is a good example of the latter).

I've been saying for years (so, long before the Heisenberg moniker came into being) that US producers were going to lose access to the bond market and have their RBL lines cut (the infamous "revolver raids"). The only question was whether investors were desperate enough for yield to keep the equity window open. The answer, it turns out, was "yes".

But this is all a function of central bank policy. Were there safer alternatives available that offered a decent return, it's likely that these companies would have had a harder time tapping investors for more cash. By all accounts, many of them probably should have folded up and disappeared. What's abundantly clear from the above is that they were literally shut out of all but one market. They were zombies. Here's how the cycle works via Citi's Matt King:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Citi)

Note the problem: if zombies are allowed to live long enough to see prices rise (in this case oil prices), they'll end up pumping again, effectively sowing the seeds for yet another supply glut and a new deflationary dynamic that will drive them right back to the brink of insolvency. That's why King calls this "circular logic."

The same thing is happening with China's elephantine SOE complex. Thanks to falling commodity prices and the country's painful transition from a smokestack economy to a consumption and services-led model, many state-owned industrial companies have been similarly zombified. Of course in China's case it's not so much wide open capital markets that are keeping them afloat (although there's a role for banks in all of this), it's the Politburo, which recognizes the inherent dangers in allowing these businesses to default. Look where the zombies are concentrated:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Citi)

No surprise there, right? Here's a bit of color from Citi (emphasis mine):

Progress in allowing bankruptcies and exiting zombie SOEs is still slow. This could be one of the toughest segments of SOE reform. While the bankruptcy law is available, the willingness of local governments let zombie SOEs exit is lacking, largely because of unemployment, bank debt, and GDP growth concerns. It was recently reported by Chinese media that SASAC has done some triage of SOEs and identified 2041 zombie firms with a total asset of RMB 3 trn2. Detailed policies are still required with regard to debt restructuring, employee reallocation and debt write-offs.

The longer this process is delayed, the longer the overcapacity problem will persist.

And so, we've got the same problem with US E&Ps that we do with Chinese SOEs. Creative destruction has been destroyed. Schumpeter's gale is no more.

That's my framework for analyzing US E&Ps and Chinese SOE reform. It's a narrative that relies not on a hard look at the numbers (which now that I've spent an hour sitting here writing this I'll almost certainly dive into while watching the sun go down this evening from the hotel balcony where the WiFi is better), but rather on a concept developed well more than a half century ago. My guess is the data will fit the narrative quite well.

Your thoughts on the above are appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.