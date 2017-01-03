4 Catalyst-Driven Stocks For Your 2017 Portfolio

Within the trading universe, opportunities often present themselves from a higher degree of neglect than from reason. Often, good stocks with near-term catalysts are overlooked by the masses as they focus on the names being tossed around by the financial news networks, typically by analysts from firms that have a strong vested or banking interest in a given stock. And, while these "independently" minded financial news networks lead viewers to believe they offer an unbiased and relatively unscripted view of a typical trading day, the reality may be quite different.

But let's be reasonable. These channels need production value, and the coverage can't wait on breaking news to deliver 12 hours of informative content per day without prior planning. Thus, they schedule far ahead to convey stories that the producers believe will have the most impact, covering names investors hear about ad nauseum.

However, in doing so, they leave out many of the up-and-comers, those stocks that may have tremendous potential but lack the institutional support that pays much of the overhead at the news channels. This excludes some very interesting and compelling stories, missing stocks like Abeona (NASDAQ:ABEO), Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH), Intellipharmaceutics (NASDAQ:IPCI) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR).

While not widely covered, each of these stocks offer the potential for a catalyst-driven 2017 that may propel their share prices significantly higher. And until these companies need the big-money firms to raise capital for them, you will most likely need to continue to get your daily feed of opportunity elsewhere — like here.

Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO is a stock that has been making tremendous inroads in the field of gene therapy. Despite being knocked down by a recent and strongly disputed story, ABEO is continuing to demonstrate real clinical progress in two primary initiatives, treating Sanfilippo Syndrome type A and Epidermolyis bullosa (EB). Both are serious medical conditions that offer opportunity in both the rare and orphan disease space.

In its first initiative, ABEO is addressing three rare metabolic diseases, Sanfilippo type A, Sanfilippo Type B and juvenile Battens disease. Each of these diseases are associated with lysosomal storage disorder caused by a single defective or missing gene that results in the lack of production in a specific enzyme. This lack of production either retards or eliminates the body's ability to clear certain sugar waste products from the lysosome within the cell. These waste products, not being eliminated from the cell or body, act as a poison, continuing to have a progressively detrimental effect on the health of a patient. Often these predominantly pediatric diseases, which have no FDA approved treatment, result in death.

ABEO has been targeting a treatment for Sanfilippo while realizing advantages from exclusive licensing agreements from Nationwide Children's Hospital, which also acts as the host for these gene therapy treatments. In May of 2016, ABEO treated its first patient diagnosed with Sanfilippo and the early results that have been published are encouraging.

While the patient population for Sanfilippo may be considered small in comparison to other disease or illness, the treatment poses a potential and lucrative revenue stream in excess of $500 million per year when compared to current gene therapy treatments that are charging patients in excess of $1 million per treatment. The enterprise value for this treatment alone, especially in treating a rare, orphan disease can be substantial, with estimates running in excess of $1 billion for an approved gene therapy treatment. In addition to the enterprise value, ABEO is in a strong position to receive Priority Review Vouchers from the FDA, which, in and of themselves, have shown market value in excess of $300 million in an open market sale.

The second initiative is treating EB, a rare condition that also affects a predominantly pediatric population. In EB, patients have either a broken or missing gene that results in no production of a protein that effectively works as a glue between the layers of the skin. This lack of collagen type protein results in painful blisters, loss of skin coverage, bleeding and large blisters on the skin. Currently there is no approved FDA approved treatment for EB, and ABEO has also received a potential PRV upon approval of their gene therapy treatment.

With ABEO now trading below $5.00 a share, still reeling from a highly disputed article referencing its clinical efficacy and potential enterprise value, significant upside value exists as ABEO prepares to release additional patient data in the first quarter of 2017. While risk always remains that news may not live up to expectations, ABEO is well capitalized, with over $70 million in cash on hand and an associated cash burn rate of less than $1 million per month. With at least two near term catalysts expected in early 2017, ABEO may offer significant upside opportunity if they can replicate prior results.

Arch Therapeutics

ARTH has developed a medical device called the AC5.

The AC5 is a dynamic medical device that utilizes a synthetic peptide comprised of naturally occurring amino acids. ARCH has taken these peptides and unveiled their power, leading to a discovery that may potentially offer significant benefit over existing treatments to control bleeding during both surgical or traumatic situations. A major benefit of AC5 is that it can not only provide hemostasis, but, it can be used to control bleeding during surgical procedures, providing benefit to surgeons that need to regulate controlled bleeding during a procedure.

The clear and pliable peptide being developed through AC5 can be used intermittently, and is easily cut away by a treating physician during a procedure, and also provides further benefit in that it completely dissolves within a few days of use, eliminating the need for sutures or staples to close a wound.

News of the success of the AC5 sent shares of ARTH flying, sending shares higher by over 100% before retreating back to current levels of $0.60 a share. Other than time, the near term risk associated to ARTH has been mitigated, and ARTH has told investors to expect a CE filing for the AC5 to occur prior to the end of 2016 or early in 2017.

From its clinical application trial, ARTH reported results in August of 2016 that demonstrated both safety and efficacy. The AC5 met both the primary and secondary endpoints with no adverse safety issues or unexpected responses from patients. The AC5 trial was a controlled study that used an untreated control group to measure safety, and no discernible difference was detected between the two groups.

The secondary endpoint assessed the performance of the AC5 device when measured against time to hemostasis, which is stopping the flow of blood. ARTH reported that the median time to hemostasis of wounds treated by the AC5 performed 41% faster than patients that were in the control group. The data was supported by a p<.001 score on the Wilcoxin scale.

ARTH is well capitalized for the near term and partnership opportunities are probable once the company receives final regulatory approval and its CE mark, which holds value overseas. With ARTH expected to announce its filing for the CE mark and with no apparent reason for the FDA to not consider approval, based on its consistent and measurable clinical results, ARTH should be positioned to offer investors near term catalysts moving into 2017, each of which may be expected to be a market moving event.

Intellipharmaceutics

IPCI is a company developing abuse-deterrent drugs, focusing primarily on oxycodone based compounds at the current time. Recently, IPCI received an important patent that will protect its technology for the next ten years, excluding add-ons that can extend patent protection.

This catalyst, although just announced, provides IPCI with immediate cover and partnership potential. The patent covers aspects of IPCI's PODRAS delivered technology, intended to prevent overdose and misuse of prescribed drugs. The PODRAS technology deters overdose and unintended use by causing chemical reactions within the drug that either cause unpleasant side effects, stifle the active ingredients within the drug, or to make the drug non-useable if a user alters its original form.

The secondary catalysts involve two other drug candidates, Seroquel XR and Rexista.

In October of this year, IPCI announced its tentative FDA approval for its generic Seroquel XR tablets, a $1.2 billion market potential. Subsequent to tentative approval, the company signed an exclusive license deal with Mallinckrodt for IPCI's generic formulations of Seroquel, Prestiq and Lamictal XR. Each of those drugs have been filed under an abbreviated NDA and are currently under review for final market approval by the FDA. While investors and IPCI fully expect to launch these drugs once the 180 day exclusivity period expires, IPCI has another catalyst in the wings.

Rexista, its abuse deterrent oxycodone compound, may bring considerably more value than Seroquel. With Rexista having the potential to address a significantly larger market, investors are expecting IPCI to seek out additional partnership deals, potentially far more lucrative than the Seroquel deal. IPCI has filed its NDA for Rexista in December of 2016 and is awaiting acceptance, which will then provide a PDUFA date to trigger a final decision within the next six months. The FDA has shown interest in bringing abuse deterrent drugs to market, and has worked with IPCI during its regulatory pathway, eliminating filing fee's and expediting the trial by stating that they will not require a phase III trial if Rexista demonstrates "no food effect", which IPCI showed prior to the NDA filing.

This puts IPCI in an enviable position of owning a strong chance for Rexista approval during the first half of 2017. Although the FDA remains unpredictable, their attention toward bringing abuse deterrent oxydocone based products to market does play into the favor of IPCI.

While IPCI may need to raise additional funds if the approval process drags on longer than expected, management has shown themselves to be stingy when forced to give up equity. Thus, even though dilution risk may remain for investors, the likelihood that any potential sale of treasury stock will have a meaningful effect on share price is mitigated, especially when relying on prior management practice as a guide.

Champions Oncology

CSBR is a stock that has seen a tremendous rise in share price during the past two months, rising over to over $2.40 currently from its $1.54 price in November.

CSBR is an interesting and unique company. CSBR turned profitable in 2016 and the management team is top notch, focusing on delivering shareholder value and maintaining its status as a cash flow positive, earnings generating company. Management has confirmed guidance of generating between $16-$18 million of revenue for full year 2016 and has consistently guided higher during each of its last three conference calls.

CSBR has roughly $4.3 million in cash on hand and — are you ready for this? — they burn less than $150,000 per quarter. This leaves CSBR financially sound for the future, and with the company already profitable, coupled with a business model that should contribute to maintaining that status, CSBR is well primed for future growth.

CSBR has a large customer base that includes several players in the large pharma field, providing lucrative contracts to CSBR, with a recent contract totaling $2 million for a single study.

CSBR is a unique company, to say the least. Being hired by a client to test a specific result, CSBR is able to implant disease or other client-specific illnesses in a pre-clinical setting to provide some initial and reliable data about a planned trial. Using mice that have been stripped of an immune system, CSBR is able to maintain the integrity of the targeted illness and offer a client the opportunity to treat the animal with multiple therapeutic treatments. Results are not detrimental to CSBR, as the company is contracted to test the procedures of a contracted party, thus success or failure of a treatment has no absolute relevance to CSBR.

CSBR has a proprietary TumorGraft technology platform, that allow clients in the drug development field to dramatically lower pre-clinical trial cost and increase the speed at which they can develop and deliver new drugs to market. The beauty behind the service provided by CSBR is that these studies are not being watched over by the FDA, thus a contracting company is free to test many viable treatment options without excessive delay and cost.

While I try to throw in risk, CSBR is a company that is uniquely positioned and relatively adverse to risk. Other than general market conditions, the company is well funded, is not subject to trial risk and is led by a strong management team. Additionally, they are well funded and profitable. Perhaps the near term risk is time, the time required for the stock to finally catch a consistent bid from investors, that is. In the meantime, I'll gladly be willing to hear a contrarian point of view on CSBR.

Lining Up A great 2017

Each of these stocks covered may provide the catalyst driven momentum needed for small cap investors to catch an early wave higher into the new year. While small caps each carry inherent risk, finding those that have positioned themselves for growth while at the same time mitigating much of the near term risk does offer potential value for the near term.

ABEO, ARTH, IPCI and CSBR each are candidates to become high fliers in 2017, with take-off potential as early as the first quarter of 2017. Except for ABEO, each of the stocks has enjoyed a nice run in closing out the current year and I expect that ABEO can catch up quickly if they release additional encouraging data in the first quarter of 2017.

For investors looking for near-term excitement, look no further than the four stocks featured. Although no market provides a sure thing, these stocks offer both near- and long-term potential based on the positive data already released.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPCI,ABEO,CSBR,ARTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.