C.R. Bard: Leader Or Laggard?

Investment Thesis

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) has been successful in driving organic growth through product launches and acquisition. It continues to invest in areas that will likely grow faster than the market in the future, and it has a solid R&D pipeline. It is ~16% overvalued when compared with its average P/E ratio, but deserves a spot on investors' watchlists who are not concerned with current income.

Bard is a Dividend Aristocrat large-cap company operating in the medical technology space. It has a long track record of success, starting in 1907 when Charles Russell Bard began importing Gomenol, a European drug to relieve urinary discomfort from tuberculosis. The company operates in four segments:

Source: Analyst Meeting

Bard's segments are well diversified across both product line and geography. It produces a wide variety of drug coated balloons, stents, grafts, catheters, sealants, and other surgical devices. In the medtech industry, diversification is a definite strength. Some segments grow faster in specific regions, like Urology in Japan and Oncology in China. Advances and new product launches can spur significant segment-specific growth, as well. Having more avenues to reinvest earnings is beneficial to overall company growth.

Bard has performed well at generating organic sales growth. This is something I have seen in common among many medtech companies. The ability to leverage acquisitions and new product launches to measurably improve revenues is exactly what shareholders should like to see. With that, 2016 will see (once the last quarter is reported) likely close to 7% organic revenue growth.

Looking at their breakdown by segment of YOY growth from their Q3 report, Surgical stands out. Like I discussed above, certain segments outperform at different times based on acquisitions and product launches. In this case, it was growth from product launches including the Phasix product and generally outstanding growth across nearly all categories. Phasix is a synthetic mesh used in repairing hernias. The market is moving away from natural tissue products, which Bard also sells, and towards these synthetic solutions. Bard's offering is likely one of the better ones available on the market based on its excellent performance. This ability to put a timely and superior product to market to take share from other companies shows their strength in R&D.

Source: Company Website

Bard has been targeting growth in emerging markets. The uptick in sales reps is targeting the growing middle class in many of these countries, who could soon have access to more and more advanced medical treatment. It is likely that these investments will provide strong returns going forward, if their products are able to penetrate markets that weren't purchasing medical devices previously.

China's demographics support above-market growth in the coming years. Their increasing elderly population, like much of the world, combined with the growing middle class will drive strong revenue gains for companies operating there, specifically in health care. The procedure numbers above have been increasing at a CAGR of 11% the last few years, which substantiates the increase in sales reps that Bard has been utilizing.

Bard's pipeline shows continued investment into R&D to stay ahead of the market. Obviously, in the medical technology field, having the most advanced technology gives an advantage. An example of that was given above with their Phasix synthetic mesh product for hernia repair. In 2015 alone, Bard registered 259 new products internationally and renewed 80. This will likely pay dividends for the company in the future as they continue to drive organic growth with these product launches.

Though this is only a facet of the company's investments, I found the above chart to be very informative of Bard's R&D pipeline. As time goes on, they have gotten more and more successful at turning dollars invested into clinical trials for their products, resulting in more launches. It seems that Bard has been able to funnel investment dollars to the most likely candidates in their pipeline and to maintain the quality of those candidates.

Bard has been very shareholder friendly over time, like many of their competitors. They have increased their dividend every year for 45 consecutive years, closing in on the coveted title of Dividend King at 50 years. This shows remarkable consistency, and is a big check in the box for investors looking at this company. However, their current yield is a paltry 0.46%, which is not enough to get any income-oriented investor excited. Their 10-year DGR is also only in the mid-single digits. Although Bard has obviously prioritized maintaining their dividend growth streak, it doesn't seem that they are attempting to drive growth even in-line with their earnings. This has resulted in a payout ratio of only ~14%, therefore making Bard much more of a total return play than other Dividend Aristocrats.

Source: Numbers from GuruFocus, chart created by author

I have been looking at the growth prospects for companies in the medical technology industry, and using the metric of return on invested capital to compare their success at driving profitability. I found in my last article that I believe that Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is one of the strongest companies in the space, especially when compared to Baxter (NYSE:BAX), the subject of the first article. Bard falls somewhere in between. They were the best company even compared to healthcare conglomerates Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in 2012 and 2013, but have since fallen to the middle of the pack. They have been outperformed by both ABT, JNJ, and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), all of which only operate medical device segments within their larger businesses. When compared to other pure-play companies, the last 3 years have seen them beating Medtronic, (NYSE:MDT) Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE:BDX), and BAX, only being outperformed by SYK. This puts them in good company, and shows that they can stand with the best their industry has to offer.

Source: FASTGraphs.com

Bard and SYK are both excellent choices in the medical technology industry. However, they are both overvalued at this point. Bard is trading around 16% higher than their 8-year average P/E ratio of 18.4X. This would give them a price of ~$189. It is one of those companies whose long-term strength and position as a Dividend Aristocrat means I would be willing to initiate a position the moment it reaches a fair value, vice waiting for a deal. Therefore, I will stash them on the watchlist to join a long list of overvalued names in this elevated market environment, and they will likely be edged out when the market turns down by their higher yielding competitors.

