Unicorn JetSmarter Is Building A Social Transportation Network

JetSmarter is adding worldwide coverage in 2017 and expanding to provide unique experiences and social networking to its members.

The company enables members to fly at discounted rates in private jets.

Quick Take

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based JetSmarter (JTSM) is a technology company that provides members with an 'Uber-like' app to easily book transportation and related services via private jet.

The company is also developing companion services for its membership that will enable them to access unique, curated 'experiences' and to more easily connect and develop relationships with other members via its proprietary network.

At full build-out, JetSmarter's members will have the opportunity to travel in private jets at discounted rates to all major locations worldwide and take advantage of premium services tailored for them.

Given the increasing private investment in the company, it appears JetSmarter is growing rapidly to secure a unique niche in the shared and networked economy by developing a 'Country Club 2.0' service for its like-minded members.

Company

Founded in 2012 by CEO Sergey Petrossov, JetSmarter began operations in 2013; JetSmarter operates a members-only air transportation service that enables members to fly on private jets at much lower prices than typical.

Gennady Barsky, who has been with the firm since its inception, is President and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The company's major investors include the Saudi Royal Family and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Additional investors include KZ Capital, Noor Capital Holding, and private jet charter company XOJET.

JetSmarter currently has over 7,000 members and operates in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle-East, with plans to expand to Asia and South America in 2017.

Technology

JetSmarter offers a range of jet-based transportation services to its membership:

Private Charter - book a private aircraft flight

Shared Charter - book a shared private aircraft

JetShuttle - book seats on pre-scheduled flights

JetDeals - book a seat on a spontaneous, random flight

Below is a Wall Street Journal video profile:

(Source: Wall Street Journal YouTube)

JetSmarter charges $15,000 for the first year for each member, with the price dropping to $11,500 for each follow-on year of membership. Additional fees may apply for aircraft usage.

The company receives a commission for each completed flight.

Market

According to a market research study by IBISWorld, the 2016 market for charter flights in the U.S. only was expected to reach $20 billion in value, representing a 1.8% annual growth rate from 2011.

Of that activity, a total of approximately 2.5 million private jet flights occur each year in the U.S. and an additional 705,000 in Europe. The Middle-East likely accounts for an additional fraction of European activity.

Given the above numbers indicate roughly 3.5 million annual flights (U.S. - Europe - Middle-East) at the current high cost of a private jet charter, it is reasonable to assume that with a significant decrease in the price of a seat, JetSmarter's ability to expand the market could be significant.

My estimation is that the potential for JetSmarter once it expands to Asia and South America is to address up to 5.25 million flights annually, or roughly a 1.5X increase over existing activity.

Average seat bookings per flight would likely be between 1-2, so my estimate of the total annual seat bookings could reach as high as 10.5 million given the current membership fee price level.

Competition

Currently, the company's direct competition is composed of private jet charter companies and membership or fractional ownership companies that seek to reduce the cost of private jet travel. NetJets is a prominent example of this type of operator.

Additionally, there are a small group of 'all you can fly' operators, such as SurfAir, that enable members to pay a set monthly fee ($1,950) and fly an unlimited amount.

In contrast to the above examples, JetSmarter operates and owns no aircraft. Rather it coordinates the purchase of available seats on those aircraft, decreasing the cost of travel for its members while increasing the revenue stream for the operators to help them avoid dead head empty flight situations and increase their average flight loads.

Financials & Valuation

Since JetSmarter is a privately-held company, we don't have access to its financial results.

In the most recent funding round, a $105 million Series C round closed in December 2016, CEO Petrossov stated the company was valued at $1.5 billion, putting it squarely in the 'unicorn' club for private valuation.

JetSmarter has raised a total of $157 million to-date and in an interview with the CEO, Petrossov indicated that they will use the funds to expand into Asia and South America in order to create a truly global network.

The funding will also be used to develop two other important aspects of the company's strategy:

Providing unique experiences for members

Helping members connect and build relationships

Commentary

In a recent interview, I spoke at some length with CEO Petrossov about his vision for JetSmarter.

So far, the company has perfected the capability to move its members safely and efficiently from point A to point B.

Petrossov wants to expand the vision of JetSmarter to develop a 'social network' that not only moves members between destinations but also provides them with unique, curated experiences at those destinations and the ability to create new friendships or business contacts in the process.

Petrossov calls it "Country Club 2.0". In the past, members would have to join a club and go to it for benefits.

Now, with JetSmarter's concept, the country club comes to you, delivers you to your destination, provides unique experiences and the ability to connect build relationships with other, like-minded individuals.

The company is in the process of building out partnerships with major brands, restaurants, nightlife establishments and other relevant operators in the cities that it travels most to.

In addition to expanding to Asia and South America, plans include adding turboprop flight operations to provide additional flight options and possibly a lower membership price tier for shorter distance travel needs.

JetSmarter appears to be in the lead in developing its Uber-like capability for the private jet transportation vertical.

If it can succeed in developing global coverage along with a defensible offering of services and social networking to its premium membership, the company could be a potentially high-value acquisition target for Uber or other transportation companies.

JetSmarter certainly has the resources to expand its reach and add value to its membership.

Now, it's time for Petrossov and his team to execute and create his vision of 'social aviation.'

I write about IPOs and tech 'unicorns'. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.