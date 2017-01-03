Will Wynn Resort Realize Its Full Potential?

Over the past 3 years the Wynn Resort Company (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares price fell by 65% (Figure 1). The company gets most of its revenues from casino gambling in Macau. In the last few years, the growth of the Chinese economy declined. This has led to a decrease in the casino visitors. However, many analysts expect a quick recovery in demand for entertainment. In this case, there is an opportunity to buy stocks of undervalued companies.

Figure 1

(Source: morningstar.com)

Company profile

The Wynn Resort is a hotel and entertainment complex. Most of its revenue (60%) company receives from the casino. The company was founded in 2002. Its CEO is Stephen A. Wynn who has 45 years of experience in the industry. At present the company has three casinos: Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. In 2015, the revenue was $4.1 billion, of which $2.5 billion were received from Macau. As you can see, Macao gives most of its revenues. The company also receives money from the hotel rooms, bars and restaurants, rental property, nightclubs.

The casino's revenue depends mainly on the casino's popularity with tourists. Also the casino's revenue depends on the overall level of economic activity.

The company's revenue fell by 28% due to the downturn in economic activity in China since 2013. Although the revenue grew at an average rate of 30% per year until 2013. This is a very good indicator. CEO of the company is very experienced. He participated in the creation and development of such casinos as the Golden Nugget, the Mirage, the Treasure Island, the Bellagio, the Beau Rivage. Currently, the company builds two casinos in Macau and the United States that indicates its major plans.

Analysts say that the gambling industry in Asia will grow at around 6% per year over the next 5 years. According to my estimates, the company's revenues will return to its previous level within three years. It is important to understand that the Asia-Pacific region is the largest regional market for the gambling industry. And the gambling market in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to be presented in the hotel and entertainment complex.

The company able to maintain a sufficiently high Gross Profit Margin, an average of 62.3% per year (Figure 2).

Figure 2

(Source: morningstar.com)

The company pays a relatively high dividend (Figure 3). Even in a period of falling stock prices the company paid more than 2% dividends.

Figure 3

(Source: morningstar.com)

DCF Analysis

In Figure 4 and Figure 5 you can see my DCF model. You can see the enterprise value equal to $21086 mln, the market value of equity equal to $14350 mln and, based on this metrics the share price equal to $141 per share. I received the share price that less than the current share price ($89 per share).

Figure 4

(Source: morningstar.com DCF Model drive.google.com/open)

Figure 5

(Source: morningstar.com)

I believe that the company can maintain its operating efficiency at its average level. In the Excel file, you can find a worksheet "Assumptions" which describes my expectations of the company's operating performance values. Here is my optimistic outlook. It allows for a quick recovery in demand for entertainment in China.

Comparative Analysis

I used the comparative analysis to get the possible range of shares prices of the Wynn Resort Company and to compare the current price with the prices of other companies. The results you can see on the "Comparative Analysis" worksheet (Figure 6). I chose a few multipliers: Total Enterprise Value / Total Revenues, TEV / EBITDA, TEV / EBIT, P / Diluted EPS, P / E. The values of TEV / Total Revenues and P / E, are close to the average values of the company and there is a certain potential for a small growth. Based on the other multiples (TEV / EBITDA, TEV / EBIT, P / Diluted EPS) I can say that stocks are overvalued.

Figure 6

(Source: IQ Capital)

Recommendation

At first glance, the company shares look overvalued. In the past few years, the share price fell amid the slowing Chinese economy and falling demand for entertainment. However, if we consider the optimistic scenario, the recovery in demand will allow the company to increase its revenues. Given the operational efficiency of the company, I believe that the company shares have enough growth potential. The recently started construction of another casino in Macau also talks about the company's confidence in the future.

My DCF Analysis showed that the fair share price of the company equal to $141 per share. Therefore, I think that the company shares are undervalued.