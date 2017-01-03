Straws In The Wind For InPlay Oil Corporation

The reverse merger and lack of track record (as well as no profits) depress the stock price currently but that will quickly change.

The stock is cheap when compared to a reserve value of C$4.76 and forecast cash flow of about C$30 million. Enterprise value is 5 times that cash flow.

The signs point to a real deal for the Pembina leases. Bellatrix Exploration's CEO may have become ill when leases had to be sold with such great IRRs.

Sometimes an investor looks at a new company and is tempted to run away screaming. If it's not the fact that it's new, then it's the history of losses in the immediate past. When it comes to putting down the money for an investment, all kinds of negative thoughts (sometimes pure terror) can pass in front of the investors eyes. In the oil and gas business it could be worse because often the geology and the engineering expertise is lacking, but the scent of fantastic profits (just around the corner) is there. So what is an average investor to do? Look for "straws in the wind", read all you can, and then make up your mind based on what facts you can understand. Above all diversify when it comes to speculative stocks. A basket of well chosen speculations will often do better than one big gamble.

One company in that basket may well be InPlay Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AXLFF). As noted in another article, the history is not really comparable because Andersen Energy did a reverse merger with privately held InPlay Oil Corporation. It is often a cheap way for companies to go public but it is also fraught with peril for investors. So as a new company this could be fairly risky. But then a development happened that may have reduced the risk.

The President and CEO of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) has taken a medical leave. Normally when a big company sells to a small company, the big company often gets the better part of the deal. But in this case Bellatrix Exploration was a stressed company and had to sell properties. How stressed may now be clear with the medical leave of the CEO. Sometimes CEO's become so attached that a financial crisis is embarrassing or worse, debilitating. It is a "straw in the wind" that InPlay Oil may have gotten a better than average deal in the purchase from Bellatrix Exploration. An even better possibility is that the CEO is now being politely ushered out for not doing enough to avoid the financial crisis at the company.

Now that the merged company is operating, the web site is setup, and more details have emerged, there may be some more "straws in the wind".

"Mr. Bartole has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since November 2012; prior thereto, Mr. Bartole was the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vero Energy Inc., a public oil and gas company, from September 2005 to November 2012. Mr. Bartole was also previously Vice President, Operations of True Energy Trust and held management and engineering roles at Husky Energy Inc., Renaissance Energy Ltd. and PanCanadian Petroleum Ltd. He was also a director of Invicta Energy and other private corporations. Mr. Bartole is a member of APEGA, the Institute of Corporate Directors and a prior governor of CAPP."

From the company website, a key detail about the president has now emerged more clearly. This is not the first time he is starting a company. In addition to the president, at least one other key officer, Darren Dittmer, Vice President - Business Development, has also run his own company. The CFO was a CFO before. In short the key management experience in this company is unusually deep for the size of the company. This not only lowers the initial risk of a new company investment, it also increases the chances of a very much above average return.

The above experience is in addition to the funds specializing in energy companies that have major holdings in this company after the reverse merger. Those companies are on the board. So the board is not likely to be very passive. When investing in new companies, the investor needs an edge, and very experienced management is a very large edge that usually makes the difference between success and failure.

Click to enlarge

Source: InPlay Oil November 9, 2016, Press Release

So when an investor reads a "sales pitch" as is seen above. What may differentiate the realism of the above is the experience of both management and the board shown before this announcement. Sometimes the most valuable asset is not on the balance sheet. In this case, that appears to be very true. Bellatrix Exploration's announcement, combined with the company executive experience of InPlay could easily lead one to conclude that this is going to be a very above average and well chosen speculation. Management has announced a five well drilling program and aims to complete two of the wells before year-end. But it could easily take another month before some solid production results are known, maybe longer. In the meantime, tax selling and the lack of coverage of this issue may be pointing to one of those market bargains.

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

One of the signs of good management is the ability to acquire property near property that is already under management. The potential for synergies and lower costs are far greater. The first slide shows the acquisition was clearly made in an area the company management has some previous experience with. The acquisition was to acquire some light oil prospects in the Pembina area. Those prospects will probably help lower overall costs as the waterflood business tends to be higher cost and lower margin. The included infrastructure and excess capacity was also a huge plus that promises lower operating costs in the future.

So the investor knows that this management is already looking to increase profitability from the start. Depending upon the original acquisition costs of the water flood, it may be cheap to operate at lower costs than usual if the fixed assets were acquired at a bargain. Profitability may occur at an unusually low level if the original purchase price was low.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

These leases were owned by one or both companies prior to the merger. Both companies had leases that needed cost cutting badly. Andersen, in fact had a major cost clean-up operation complete with major reduction objectives before InPlay came along with the reverse merger proposal. So that C$24 netback is a prime target to improve materially even though commodity prices are higher than they were at the beginning of the year. This management appears to be preparing for much worse before it ever arrives.

Andersen Energy management in particular had noted a fair number of wells that needed to be plugged and abandoned because the production had become unprofitable. The combined company appears to be continuing that program, so this slide could change materially over the next few months.

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Up until the acquisition and the reverse merger, the cost progress was strictly operational improvements. Now, as a result of the acquisition, some lower cost drilling opportunities are available. As noted at the bottom right hand corner graph, those low cost opportunities are getting lower. Shareholders have to hope that management will differentiate between cost improvement from better operations and cost improvement from new drilling as it affects the overall cost mix, especially when the improvements are reported to shareholders. In any event, it appears that the cost decrease projects are about to pick up a lot of momentum.

Management intends to drill five new wells. With the current average monthly production rate. Each new well has the potential to materially lower costs. So management could achieve some major cost reductions just by implementing the drilling program and continuing the Andersen Energy program of shutting down old inefficient wells.

(click to enlarge)(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

When one reviews the first slide for the IRR of the Pembina wells, no wonder the Bellatrix Exploration CEO got sick. Obviously some very good lease potential had to be sold to raise cash. Time will tell if that potential is realized, but clearly those proposed wells will be sufficiently profitable at much lower prices. Those major shareholders on the board have the experience to review prospects like this for verification purposes, so a new shareholder can be reassured of the reasonableness of the presentation.

The Willesden Green economics are not quite as good, but still acceptable, especially with some hedging protection. Plus there are still major cost reduction and operational improvement ideas sweeping the industry that keep increasing IRRs, lowering payback times, and improving production that could materially change both slides by next year.

But the key cost savings is allowing the neighboring operators to derisk the acreage. That is going to be a very big cost savings that will be hard for the average investor to track. So there is no need to drill until satisfactory results are achieved by neighboring operators. InPlay Oil management then simply copies the methods used and maybe even improves upon those methods to save more money. That is not a strategy often seen in new companies and it is a very good strategy (another "straw in the wind").

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

Whenever one sees a commodity price forecast. One of the things to verify that forecast is to check some known opportunistic hedgers. Both Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) management and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TAT) both opportunistic hedge. So if neither management is actively hedging the production more so than normal, which appears to be the case right now, then that WTI forecast shown above is probably reasonable. But if either company shows an increase in hedging, then either this company hedges, or the profitability forecast needs a prompt review.

As long as there is a program to plug and abandon older wells, then total production may not grow much. The current water flooding program is also undergoing some operational improvements. So profits could improve considerably even without a lot of production growth overall. The management will replace unprofitable production with more profitable production. Already production has declined about 10% probably due to the abandonment of older wells along with natural declines.

Right now, the market cap is about C$130 million and the debt is another approximately C$35 million or so. If the cash flow figure is achieved in the forecast, then an expected price would be about eight times that cash flow (maybe more for a company production growth and growing light oil production). That would be about 50% above the current price. If the company establishes a growth track record over the next year, then the market may take the latest quarter or two for that valuation. So the stock price could easily double from the current level over the next 12 months.

The market price is very cheap for an expected 4,000 BOED of production. It reflects the lack of track record of the newly combined company as well as the previous history of losses noted in all the information provided in conjunction with the merger and the property acquisition. The year end reporting could have some merger related expenses. Operational improvement costs should decrease sharply in the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. So cost improvement should occur throughout the year.

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation, November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

The realization of the values shown above will depend upon the cooperation of oil prices. But clearly management is preparing this company to survive lower oil prices if that scenario should happen. Lower cost will widen the profit margin as long as oil prices do not materially decrease. Plus some of the leases have low breakevens and favorable risk reward ratios under some very hostile conditions. This company will probably survive, despite being a relatively new and small company, where a lot of other companies fail. The execution risk is also very low with the unusually deep management and board experience.

Will all those caveats and more in the filed reports, this stock is a bargain from a reserve standpoint. This management has the ability to realize those reserve values shown above. At the current market price, the discount to reserve value minimizes downside investment risk. There are far worse bets than having faith that this management will increase the production profitability as forecast and probably more than forecast.

Source: InPlay Oil Corporation, November, 2016, Corporate Presentation

The starting credit facility still has a lot of room to finance growth if management should choose a more bullish stance. But they have already issued shares to acquire some desirable properties and now will start out conservatively until the new properties prove themselves. That is another built in safety factor for this investment. The capital efficiencies are definitely above average and the debt to cash flow ratio is top notch. The look of the current ratio will depend upon the decision to keep cash or deposit it against the credit line to save money. But the debt to cash flow goal above points to a strong balance sheet. In any event there is clearly financial flexibility should an unexpected challenge appear.

The company is located in a very low cost area of the industry. The favorable economics and the management experience point to at least double of the stock price over the next 24 months (in fact probably over the next year) and much more capital gains over five years. Investors should probably expect more accretive acquisitions from distressed sellers in the future to aid growth.

